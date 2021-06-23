Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

How to install Linux for gaming, creativity and professional applications

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 11th of August 2021 12:35:44 PM Filed under
GNU
Linux
Gaming

If you aren’t yet using a Linux operating system on any of your devices and would like to try out an easy to install version designed for gaming, creativity and professional applications. You may be interested in a video created this month showing how to install Linux from scratch using the well-established Pop!_OS created by the development team over at System 76. The Pop!_OS is an operating system designed for STEM and creative professionals who are planning to use their computer as a tool to “discover and create” say the development team behind the Linux Pop!_OS.

The Pop!_OS Linux operating system has been specifically designed to provide users with fast navigation, easy workspace organization, and fluid, convenient workflow. “Your operating system should encourage discovery, not obstruct it” writes System76. Check out the video below to learn how you can install Linux on your computer either on your main drive or a separate SSD or flash drive to start with to test it out with your current setup and applications. Anthony from LTT guides you through the entire process of installing Linux on your laptop or desktop PC allowing you to experience the freedom and versatility Linux has to offer users.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

today's leftovers

  • More Details on the AMD dGPU-powered Chromebook Arise

    A few of our tech-savvy readers (thanks @Cooe, @Locuza_, and others!) have written in to let us know about a big detail we missed when first talked about the AMD dGPU Chromebook in the works: the Vega 12 being tested for it does exist. In fact, it has already been shipped in the older MacBook Pros from 2018 as the AMD Radeon Pro Vega 16 and 20.

  • Linux Distro QuickLook: Zorin OS 16 PRO - Invidious

    Zorin OS 16 releases SOON, and it's bringing a new PRO version that includes technical support and a lot more!

  • This strange robotic fish swims like a lamprey | Arduino Blog

    Roboticists often look to nature for inspiration. That makes sense, because animals are very efficient machines, thanks to millions of years of evolution. Even our most sophisticated technology doesn’t come close to matching a common housefly. But we can get closer to mimicking nature at larger scales, as with this robot created by researchers at EPFL that does a great job of swimming like a lamprey.

  • MiTAC introduces Intel Elkhart Lake & Comet Lake thin Mini-ITX motherboards - CNX Software

    MiTAC has unveiled three industrial thin mini-ITX motherboards based on Elkhart Lake and Comet Lake processors with respectively MiTAC PD10EHI with a choice of low-power Intel Atom, Celeron and Pentium Elkhart Lake processors, and two more powerful motherboards with MiTAC PH11CMI & PH12CMI based on up to an Intel Core i9 Comet Lake processor, and which are virtually identical except for a different chipset allowing vPro features and RAID support.

  • OnlyOffice Desktop Editors review: All your Microsoft Office editing needs in one app

    Like most Office alternatives, OnlyOffice hews to the Microsoft ribbon interface. The tabbed toolbars are uniform across all three editors. Home is where you’ll find editing and formatting tools; Insert allows you to add images, shapes, and other elements to your document/spreadsheet/presentation; Layout tools controls page margins, orientation, and size; and so on. Each editor also includes tool tabs specific to its document type—the document editor’s References toolbar includes options for adding a table of contents, footnotes, hyperlinks, and image captions, while the spreadsheet editor has tabs dedicated to formulas, data, and pivot tables.

  • Is LibreOffice a Good Microsoft 365 Alternative for Writers?

    Most authors—especially indie authors—don’t do their writing with a large group of co-workers. They may still collaborate with others, though, but on a much smaller scale. That could be worked out without having to pay for upgraded levels of Microsoft 365.

    Read on to see why I believe LibreOffice is a viable alternative for Microsoft 365 for most indie authors.

Istio 1.11 and Upbound in CNCF

  • Istio 1.11 Change Notes
  • Istio 1.11 Upgrade Notes

    When you upgrade from Istio 1.10.0 to Istio 1.11.0, you need to consider the changes on this page. These notes detail the changes which purposefully break backwards compatibility with Istio 1.10.0. The notes also mention changes which preserve backwards compatibility while introducing new behavior. Changes are only included if the new behavior would be unexpected to a user of Istio 1.10.0.

  • The control plane has landed

    That’s what Upbound, the company behind the open source Crossplane project (now donated to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) in full) thinks.

Programming Leftovers

  • Code memory safety and efficiency by example | Opensource.com

    C is a high-level language with close-to-the-metal features that make it seem, at times, more like a portable assembly language than a sibling of Java or Python. Among these features is memory management, which covers an executing program's safe and efficient use of memory. This article goes into the details of memory safety and efficiency through code examples in C and a code segment from the assembly language that a modern C compiler generates. Although the code examples are in C, the guidelines for safe and efficient memory management are the same for C++. The two languages differ in various details (e.g., C++ has object-oriented features and generics that C lacks), but these languages share the very same challenges with respect to memory management.

  • 0x0G CTF: gRoulette (Author Writeup)

    gRoulette is a simplified Roulette game online. Win enough and you’ll get the flag. The source code is provided, and the entire thing is run over a WebSocket connection to the server.

  • David Tomaschik: 0x0G CTF: Authme (Author Writeup)

    0x0G is Google’s annual “Hacker Summer Camp” event. Normally this would be in Las Vegas during the week of DEF CON and Black Hat, but well, pandemic rules apply. I’m one of the organizers for the CTF we run during the event, and I thought I’d write up solutions to some of my challenges here. The first such challenge is authme, a web/crypto challenge. The description just wants to know if you can auth as admin and directs you to a website. On the website, we find a link to the source code, to an RSA public key, and a login form.

  • Session switching with the tmux menu

    I thought that using a context menu like this to present a list of sessions to switch to would be fun and teach me more about the display-menu command. Basically I just wanted to have the menu display the sessions I had, and when I’d selected one, switch me to it. So, this is what I did.

  • Parse command options in Java with commons-cli | Opensource.com

    When you enter a command into your terminal, whether it's to launch a GUI app or just a terminal app, there are often options (sometimes called switches or flags) you can use to modify how the application runs. This is a standard set by the POSIX specification, so it's useful for a Java programmer to know how to detect and parse options.

Proprietary Software and Security Leftovers

  • The Massive Army of Volunteers That Built AOL in the 90s

    Whatever the case, during the 1980s and 1990s, it was very common for many online networks to rely on the unpaid services of their users to help onboard or support others within their communities, a role that would later be taken on instead by paid individuals.

  • Ransomware attacks increased by 64% in last one year: Report [iophk: Windows TCO]

    Barracuda, a cloud-enabled security solutions provider, in its latest Threat Spotlight, analysed 121 ransomware incidents between August 2020 and July 2021.

    They found many attacks are being led by a handful of high-profile ransomware gangs.

  • Why No HTTPS? The 2021 Version

    More than 3 years ago now, Scott Helme and I launched a little project called Why No HTTPS? It listed the world's largest websites that didn't properly redirect insecure requests to secure ones. We updated it December before last and pleasingly, noted that more websites than ever were doing the right thing and forcing browsers down the secure path. That's the good news, the bad news is that there are still some really wacky, unexplainable anti-HTTPS views out there, but those voices are increasingly less relevant as the browsers march forward: [...]

  • All your DNS were belong to us: AWS and Google Cloud shut down spying vulnerability

    Until February this year, Amazon Route53's DNS service offered largely unappreciated network eavesdropping capabilities. And this undocumented spying option was also available at Google Cloud DNS and at least one other DNS-as-a-service provider.

  • Black Hat security conference returns to Las Vegas – complete with hacks to quiet the hotel guest from hell • The Register

    After a year off due to a certain virus, the Black Hat and DEF CON security conferences returned to Las Vegas last week, just in time for the US government's attempts to foster more collaboration across the infosec industry. The newly appointed Security Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency Jen Easterly took to the virtual Black Hat stage last week (although there was a limited and well-spaced physical conference this year) and announced the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC), which she claimed would be a true public/private partnership to try to lock down security incidents by sharing data and skills.

  • A Critical Random Number Generator Flaw Affects Billions of IoT Devices

    A critical vulnerability has been disclosed in hardware random number generators used in billions of Internet of Things (IoT) devices whereby it fails to properly generate random numbers, thus undermining their security and putting them at risk of attacks.

  • What are Command Injection vulnerabilities?

    Command injection vulnerabilities are probably one of the most dangerous vulnerabilities that can happen in an application.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6