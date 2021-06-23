OBS Studio gets another developer, launches a Project Bounty Program

The excellent free and open source video / audio recording and livestreaming application OBS Studio appears to be doing really well and they've made some fun announcements recently. We use it here for all of our podcasts and livestreaming, it's pretty much the gold standard. On August 3 the team announced that developer Dillon Pentz has joined full-time, after being part of the community since 2017 working on various features already. Technically, according to what they said, Pentz has been working fully already since 2017 and only now they're announcing that it's a done deal for Pentz to be a properly paid developer alongside Hugh "Jim" Bailey. Seems like funding is going well with approximately £3,301per month from their Open Collective and a further £2,001 a month from Patreon.

Which Linux Distro For Gaming? Q2 2021 Survey Results - Boiling Steam Here is yet another post about the survey we have conducted back in Q2 2021 (April to be precise) with close to 2000 Linux Gamers. This time we will focus on the Linux distro of choice of respondents in the survey. Before we jump to the results, keep in mind this is probably not representative of Linux users at large in the whole wide world, but rather of the Linux Gaming demographic found on places like r/linux and r/linux_gaming for example (as well as our readership). How should we describe them? Typically younger audience, well connected and following the news of the Linux gaming world? That’s probably one way to put it.

Polychromatic 0.7 Released With Improved UI For Configuring Gaming Keyboards, Mice - Phoronix Polychromatic as the long-running, third-party, open-source project to allow Razer's gaming peripherals like mice and keyboard to be configured under Linux is out with a major update. Polychromatic 0.7.0 is out this week with a overhauled user-interface and improving support for newer peripherals supported by OpenRazer. The Polychromatic UI has been rewritten now in PyQt5 rather than leveraging WebKitGTK. With the transition of the underlying interface also comes a new tab and sidebar interface, new dialogs, and other enhancements. Polychromatic also now features an effect editor for creating your own RGB animated effects.

Valve’s upcoming Steam Deck will be based on Arch Linux—not Debian | Ars Technica SteamOS and Debian When it comes to the features that define a given Linux distribution, Arch and Debian are just about diametrically opposed. Debian aims to provide a relatively generic base and strives for maximal stability via a conservative approach—current stable releases are composed of software that sysadmins tend to describe as "proven" but enthusiasts are more likely to describe as "stale." In the quest for predictable stability, Debian relies on intermittent major releases, which require fairly heavy-duty upgrade procedures when migrating from one to the next. This trade-off enhances predictability—although your major release upgrade might encounter problems, it can be scheduled for a time when you're ready to deal with those problems. In the meantime, the software you use on a daily basis changes as little as possible. Debian is an excellent base for a distribution aiming to provide a simple, stable desktop with a minimum of development work—but SteamOS isn't intended to be any of those things. SteamOS and Arch Linux Arch Linux, by contrast, provides neither a generic base experience nor a release cycle. Arch is a rolling release of what might be described as a "build your own distribution kit." A brand-new Arch installation doesn't give the user a graphical interface at all—because there are myriad options ranging from back-end graphics server (e.g., Xorg or Wayland) to window manager (e.g., Metacity or Compiz) to desktop environment (e.g., Gnome or KDE). Arch doesn't want to assume how the user wishes their system to work, so it makes very few choices for the user in the first place. Arch Linux is also big on providing the user with the freshest software possible—so rather than provide periodic cohesive releases with a known configuration of known versions of the same software, Arch just updates all its components to newer versions as frequently as possible. Going with a rolling release means breakage happens much more frequently on Arch than it does on stable distributions—but occasional breakage is an expected part of the Arch ecosystem, which means that resolving breakages is equally expected and planned for.

Stadia tries to appeal to a younger audience with new family-friendly games | GamingOnLinux One thing all stores need is a healthy selection of games of all genres and it seems Google have started to expand the types of games they're now offering with Stadia. There's also some free play days coming for Rainbow Six Siege.

[PATCH 0/4] futex2: Add wait on multiple futexes syscall Hi, As opposed to previous futex2 patchsets, this one adds only one syscall: futex_waitv(). This way we can focus on this operation that already have a well defined use case and has been tested for months now. The patchset reuses as much as possible of original futex code for the new operation, so the first commit move some stuff to futex header to make accessible for futex2. Ideally, I would completely replace futex_wait_setup() with futex_wait_multiple(): it is basic the same logic, but for n futexes, so for existing operations it was a matter of calling it with nr_futexes=1. This worked pretty well for futex_wait(): I tested with glibc tests, tested with a complete distro running on top of it and perf benchs presented no performance difference. However, it didn't work for futex_wait_requeue_pi(), since the wait path for it is slightly different of the normal wait, that would require some refactor to get it in a way to be easily replaced. So I decided to not replace it at all. Use case The use case of this syscall is to allow low level locking libraries to wait for multiple locks at the same time. This is specially useful for emulating Windows' WaitForMultipleObjects. A futex_waitv()-based solution has been used for some time at Proton's Wine (a compatibility layer to run Windows games on Linux). Compared to a solution that uses eventfd(), futex was able to reduce CPU utilization for games, and even increase frames per second for some games. This happens because eventfd doesn't scale very well for a huge number of read, write and poll calls compared to futex. Native game engines will benefit of this as well, given that this wait pattern is common for games. Testing Selftest is provided as part of this patchset. As stated above, I used the futex_wait_multiple() in FUTEX_WAIT path and it worked fine in a full distro. Throught Proton, I've tested futex_waitv() with modern games that issue more than 40k futex calls per second. André Almeida (4): futex: Prepare for futex_wait_multiple() futex2: Implement vectorized wait selftests: futex2: Add waitv test futex2: Documentation: Document futex_waitv() uAPI Documentation/userspace-api/futex2.rst | 79 ++++++ Documentation/userspace-api/index.rst | 1 + arch/x86/entry/syscalls/syscall_32.tbl | 1 + arch/x86/entry/syscalls/syscall_64.tbl | 1 + include/linux/compat.h | 9 + include/linux/futex.h | 75 ++++++ include/uapi/asm-generic/unistd.h | 5 +- include/uapi/linux/futex.h | 17 ++ init/Kconfig | 7 + kernel/Makefile | 1 + kernel/futex.c | 224 ++++++++++++++---- kernel/futex2.c | 198 ++++++++++++++++ kernel/sys_ni.c | 4 + .../selftests/futex/functional/.gitignore | 1 + .../selftests/futex/functional/Makefile | 3 +- .../selftests/futex/functional/futex2_waitv.c | 154 ++++++++++++ .../testing/selftests/futex/functional/run.sh | 3 + .../selftests/futex/include/futex2test.h | 72 ++++++ 18 files changed, 812 insertions(+), 43 deletions(-) create mode 100644 Documentation/userspace-api/futex2.rst create mode 100644 kernel/futex2.c create mode 100644 tools/testing/selftests/futex/functional/futex2_waitv.c create mode 100644 tools/testing/selftests/futex/include/futex2test.h -- 2.32.0

Collabora cut down futex2 patches for the Linux Kernel to help Steam Play Proton | GamingOnLinux After attempting for some time now to get their futex2 work into the Linux Kernel, Collabora have cut it all down to focus on one part that has seen thorough testing to help Windows games on Linux with Steam Play Proton. The work, funded by Valve, is to help Windows game compatibility when they're run through Wine and Steam Play Proton to ensure they actually work and perform well. The current implementations in the Linux Kernel aren't ideal and so they've tried rewriting them. Now they're focusing on adding one specific syscall with "futex_waitv()" so that they "can focus on this operation that already have a well defined use case and has been tested for months now".

DXVK Native gets an official release to help Linux ports with Vulkan | GamingOnLinux For developers looking to bring their games to Linux officially, DXVK Native can be a good option to help reduce the time and complexity involved in doing so. Developed by Joshua Ashton who has been involved in DXVK, VKD3D-Proton, updating a few Valve games and more. Be sure to check out our interview! Built against the Steam Runtime, the idea is that developers would use DXVK Native to get Vulkan support in their native Linux builds of games cutting out a chunk of the work needed on bringing up a whole new graphics API. It's the native version of DXVK, which does not need the Wine compatibility layer to work.

Historical adventure Svoboda 1945: Liberation to release for Linux soon | GamingOnLinux Charles Games announced recently that their historical adventure Svoboda 1945: Liberation, the follow up to their hit Attentat 1942, will be releasing officially for Linux soon. They didn't have an exact date to share other than around a month but they confirmed it is coming. Svoboda 1945: Liberation is a game full of rare historical material, footage, and memorabilia for you to explore. Featuring a mix of adventure gameplay, full-motion video interviews with real actors, and historically accurate interactive memories of people who lived through the chaos of the aftermath of World War 2.

If you aren’t yet using a Linux operating system on any of your devices and would like to try out an easy to install version designed for gaming, creativity and professional applications. You may be interested in a video created this month showing how to install Linux from scratch using the well-established Pop!_OS created by the development team over at System 76. The Pop!_OS is an operating system designed for STEM and creative professionals who are planning to use their computer as a tool to “discover and create” say the development team behind the Linux Pop!_OS. The Pop!_OS Linux operating system has been specifically designed to provide users with fast navigation, easy workspace organization, and fluid, convenient workflow. “Your operating system should encourage discovery, not obstruct it” writes System76. Check out the video below to learn how you can install Linux on your computer either on your main drive or a separate SSD or flash drive to start with to test it out with your current setup and applications. Anthony from LTT guides you through the entire process of installing Linux on your laptop or desktop PC allowing you to experience the freedom and versatility Linux has to offer users.