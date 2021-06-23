Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

OBS Studio gets another developer, launches a Project Bounty Program

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 11th of August 2021 01:02:25 PM Filed under
Software

The excellent free and open source video / audio recording and livestreaming application OBS Studio appears to be doing really well and they've made some fun announcements recently. We use it here for all of our podcasts and livestreaming, it's pretty much the gold standard.

On August 3 the team announced that developer Dillon Pentz has joined full-time, after being part of the community since 2017 working on various features already. Technically, according to what they said, Pentz has been working fully already since 2017 and only now they're announcing that it's a done deal for Pentz to be a properly paid developer alongside Hugh "Jim" Bailey. Seems like funding is going well with approximately £3,301per month from their Open Collective and a further £2,001 a month from Patreon.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

Essential System Tools: dust – more intuitive version of du

This is the latest in our series of articles highlighting essential system tools. These are small, indispensable utilities, useful for system administrators as well as regular users of Linux based systems. The series examines both graphical and text based open source utilities. For details of all tools in this series, please check the table in the Summary section. article. The Command Line Interface (CLI) is a way of interacting with your computer. To harness all the power of Linux, it’s highly recommended mastering the interface. It’s true the CLI is often perceived as a barrier for users migrating to Linux, particularly if they’re grown up using GUI software exclusively. While Linux rarely forces anyone to use the CLI, some tasks are better suited to this method of interaction, offering inducements like superior scripting opportunities, remote access, and being far more frugal with a computer’s resources. Read more

Today in Techrights

today's leftovers

  • Holo Clock is a novel 3D-printed clock that tells time using a pair of rings | Arduino Blog

    Simply looking at a traditional analog clock sitting on a wall somewhere got pretty boring for one Instructables user who goes by saulemmetquinn, which is partially why they wanted to create a novel design instead. Their device uses almost entirely 3D-printed components that come together to form the “Holo Clock,” since it seems holographic with its floating minute and hour hands. The Holo Clock project started with a surprisingly complex design in CAD software. There are two rings that are lined with teeth that sit stacked horizontally. The back ring is the minute hand, and because it is moved almost directly by the stepper motor, it spins more quickly. The hour hand is driven by a set of gears that reduce the output of the minute hand’s cogs by a factor of 60, thus making it turn at the correct rate.

  • GSoC 2021 · Part III - Merge Requests and GUADEC

    In the last post, I talked about how I’ve started working on Implementing active resource management in GNOME, creating an extension to track windows and setting extended attributes along with tinkering with uresourced to handle these events. A lot of time has passed and I want to highlight how the project has progressed since then.

  • What’s up with WireGuard | LINUX Unplugged 418

    Big things are happening in the world of WireGuard, Jim Salter joins to catch us up. Plus we chat with Daniel Foré and Cassidy James Blaede about the just released elementary OS 6. Special Guests: Brent Gervais, Cassidy James Blaede, Daniel Fore, and Jim Salter.

  • More Than $600 Million Stolen In Ethereum And Other Cryptocurrencies—Marking One Of Crypto’s Biggest Hacks Ever
  • Turris, syslog-ng and me | Random thoughts of Peter 'CzP' Czanik

    Yes, it’s a syslog-ng blog from me, and it’s not on https://syslog-ng.com/ :-) The reason is simple: this is not a technical blog. This is my story about how I found the Turris Omnia Linux router and how this lead to working together with the Turris guys.

  • Welcoming Betsy to OSI's Team [Ed: "Director of Sustainability." Sustainability is just a buzzword and buzzwords should never be in job titles unless it is hooey. OSI is collapsing [1, 2.]

    We recently brought on Betsy Waliszewski to serve as our Director of Sustainability. She’s in charge of our fundraising efforts and sharpening up our communications with all the many stakeholders in the open source community and we couldn’t be more excited. Betsy comes to us after many years of involvement with several different parts of the open source community. Some of you may have met her during her sixteen years with O’Reilly Media, the longtime organizational host of the recently, (sadly) discontinued OSCON. Others of you may have met Betsy during her recent six year stint at the Python Software Foundation where she served as their very successful Sponsorship Coordinator and Administrator.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6