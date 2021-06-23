OBS Studio gets another developer, launches a Project Bounty Program
The excellent free and open source video / audio recording and livestreaming application OBS Studio appears to be doing really well and they've made some fun announcements recently. We use it here for all of our podcasts and livestreaming, it's pretty much the gold standard.
On August 3 the team announced that developer Dillon Pentz has joined full-time, after being part of the community since 2017 working on various features already. Technically, according to what they said, Pentz has been working fully already since 2017 and only now they're announcing that it's a done deal for Pentz to be a properly paid developer alongside Hugh "Jim" Bailey. Seems like funding is going well with approximately £3,301per month from their Open Collective and a further £2,001 a month from Patreon.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 195 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Essential System Tools: dust – more intuitive version of du
This is the latest in our series of articles highlighting essential system tools. These are small, indispensable utilities, useful for system administrators as well as regular users of Linux based systems. The series examines both graphical and text based open source utilities. For details of all tools in this series, please check the table in the Summary section. article. The Command Line Interface (CLI) is a way of interacting with your computer. To harness all the power of Linux, it’s highly recommended mastering the interface. It’s true the CLI is often perceived as a barrier for users migrating to Linux, particularly if they’re grown up using GUI software exclusively. While Linux rarely forces anyone to use the CLI, some tasks are better suited to this method of interaction, offering inducements like superior scripting opportunities, remote access, and being far more frugal with a computer’s resources.
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
3 hours 7 min ago
3 hours 16 min ago
10 hours 54 min ago
10 hours 55 min ago
12 hours 32 min ago
12 hours 36 min ago
12 hours 40 min ago
12 hours 50 min ago
13 hours 53 min ago