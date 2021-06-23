Language Selection

Debian

Several issues were brought before the Debian Community team regarding responsiveness, tone, and needed software updates to forums.debian.net. The question was asked, ‘who’s in charge?’

Over the course of the discussion several Debian Developers volunteered to help by providing a presence on the forums from Debian and to assist with the necessary changes to keep the service up and running.

We are happy to announce the following changes to the (NEW!) forums.debian.net, which have and should address most of the prior concerns with accountability, tone, use, and reliability:

Debian Developers: Paulo Henrique de Lima Santana (phls), Felix Lechner (lechner), and Donald Norwood (donald) have been added to the forum's Server and Administration teams.

The server instance is now running directly within Debian's infrastructure.

The forum software and back-end have been updated to the most recent versions where applicable.

Box Plot

In one of our previous blog posts we wrote about the new development in the spreadsheet and the extension in the statistics dialog that now make use of new visualization elements. One of these elements is the Box Plot... Of course, this new visualization type is not only available in the statistics dialog in the spreadsheet, but it can also be used in the Worksheet, in the area where LabPlot plots the data. In this blog post we will introduce this important new development, as it is going to be part of the next release. A box plot (also known as a box-and-whisker plot) provides a quick visual summary of the important aspects of a distribution of values contained in a data set... Read more

Android Leftovers

today's leftovers

  • 367 – What’s Old Is New Again – mintCast

    2:17 The News 27:55 Security Update 42:15 Bi-Weekly Wanderings 1:05:45 Announcements & Outro First up in the news, Linux Mint working on the website, more on the SteamDeck, Ubuntu debuts its new installer, and some release dates In security, Open Source Security has a big problem! Then in our Wanderings, I’ve been arching, Tony has been watching Cricket, Joe has been working on games consoles.

  • CodeWeavers CrossOver 21 for Linux Mac and Chrome OS

    CrossOver 21 includes an update to Wine 6.0, bringing with it thousands of improvements to a variety of applications. One of the more exciting features of Wine 6.0 is the Vulkan backend for wined3d. This feature is on by default on macOS for 64-bit Direct3D 10/11 games if DXVK is not enabled. Our testing results have largely been positive, but we know of a few games that run with DXVK but do not currently run with wined3d. We also have found a few games that work with wined3d but not DXVK. Notably, NieR:Automata should run on all platforms with wined3d on CrossOver 21, and Skyrim Special Edition should be newly playable on M1 Macs with wined3d.

  • FreeBSD Experiment Rethinks The OS Install

    Now that alone wouldn’t be particularly groundbreaking. After all, Google has implemented an entire operating system with web frameworks in Chrome OS, so is making the installer a web app really that much of a stretch? But what makes [Yang]’s installer so interesting is that the web interface isn’t limited to just the local machine, it can be accessed by any browser on the network.

    That means you can put the install disc for FreeBSD into a headless machine on your network, and use the browser on your laptop or even smartphone to access the installer. The Graybeards will point out that savvy users have always been able to access the text installer from another computer over SSH, but even the most staunch Luddite has to admit that simply opening a browser on whatever device you have handy and pointing it to the target machine’s IP address is a big usability improvement.

  • Deter package thieves from your porch with Raspberry Pi
  • TOFU for Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4
  • New Release: Tor Browser 10.5.4 (Windows, macOS, Linux)

    Tor Browser 10.5.4 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.

    This version updates Firefox to 78.13.0esr. This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

  • As Mozilla talks up Firefox's future, the present is killing it

    Meanwhile — and perhaps not coincidentally — a thread on Reddit begun two days before the video hit pointed out that the browser had lost 50 million monthly active users (MAUs) in the last two-and-a-half years.

    What's going on? Is Firefox in an existential crisis?

    Let's take it chronologically.

  • This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 403

