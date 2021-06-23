IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
-
Visualize and Monitor the Red Hat Virtualization Environment with Grafana
In this post we'll explore how to monitor a Red Hat Virtualization environment so you can visualize performance, resources and trends.
As an administrator, it can be difficult to get the right level of visibility across your infrastructure. With the Red Hat Virtualization monitoring portal and Grafana dashboards, you can see resources that are about to run out and catch problems early, see underutilized resources to ensure they are used efficiently, and view trends over time to see the big picture. Your infrastructure activity can be seen from a minute back to five years of history.
-
Using RHEL System Roles to automate and manage Network Bound Disk Encryption
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) has offered the ability to encrypt disks for many years, but the network bound disk encryption (NBDE) functionality, which can automatically unlock volumes by utilizing one or more network servers (referred to as Tang servers), can make implementing disk encryption easier. This post will cover how to get started with the NBDE Client and NBDE Server roles by walking through a simple implementation with a single Tang server.
-
Maximize data storage for microservices and Kubernetes, Part 1: An introduction | Red Hat Developer
Microservices are a hot topic. Web pages, architectural dissertations, conference talks... The amount of information and number of opinions is staggering, and it can be overwhelming. If ever there was a hot topic in IT, microservices are "it" right now. Create super-small services. Use Functions as a service (FaaS). Embrace serverless. Spread the workload, loosely coupled and written in any mix of software development languages. Go forth and be micro!
But have you noticed that very few are talking about the data part of all this? "Distribute the data, one database per microservice" is the standard, one-size-fits-all (which, at least in clothing, means "one size fits no one") answer.
Yeah. Sure. That's easy for you to say.
-
Simplify load balancing for API gateways using Red Hat 3scale API Management | Red Hat Developer
One of the conveniences offered by Red Hat 3scale API Management is simplified load balancing on API gateways. This article shows how to use a route on Red Hat OpenShift and 3scale API Management to load balance two API gateways installed on an OpenShift instance.
-
Libre-SoC Pursuing New Crypto Primitives & Instructions For OpenPOWER
While Libre-SoC began as "Libre RISC-V" envisioned as a low-power graphics/Vulkan accelerator, it has morphed into a hybrid CPU/GPU design built on OpenPOWER and in very early form seeing test fabrication on a TSMC 180nm process. The latest funding received is now working on adding cryptographic improvements to it and/or the upstream OpenPOWER ISA.
-
How to evangelize Artificial Intelligence (AI) in your organization
Organizations seeing the most benefits from Artificial Intelligence (AI) work are more likely to be true believers in cognitive capabilities. Indeed, AI high performers, as identified by McKinsey, invested more of their digital budgets in AI than their counterparts, were more likely to increase their AI investments in the next three years, and employ more AI-related talent, such as data engineers, data architects, and translators, than their counterparts.
"Winning support for AI across the business is crucial for CIOs and other IT leaders hoping to scale their programs."
Winning over the end users of AI-enabled capabilities is just as – if not more – important to your success.
“Winning support for AI across the business is crucial for CIOs and other IT leaders hoping to scale their programs,” says Dan Simion, vice president of AI & Analytics at Capgemini North America.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 515 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Box Plot
In one of our previous blog posts we wrote about the new development in the spreadsheet and the extension in the statistics dialog that now make use of new visualization elements. One of these elements is the Box Plot... Of course, this new visualization type is not only available in the statistics dialog in the spreadsheet, but it can also be used in the Worksheet, in the area where LabPlot plots the data. In this blog post we will introduce this important new development, as it is going to be part of the next release. A box plot (also known as a box-and-whisker plot) provides a quick visual summary of the important aspects of a distribution of values contained in a data set...
Debian User Forums changes and updates.
Several issues were brought before the Debian Community team regarding responsiveness, tone, and needed software updates to forums.debian.net. The question was asked, ‘who’s in charge?’ Over the course of the discussion several Debian Developers volunteered to help by providing a presence on the forums from Debian and to assist with the necessary changes to keep the service up and running. We are happy to announce the following changes to the (NEW!) forums.debian.net, which have and should address most of the prior concerns with accountability, tone, use, and reliability: Debian Developers: Paulo Henrique de Lima Santana (phls), Felix Lechner (lechner), and Donald Norwood (donald) have been added to the forum's Server and Administration teams. The server instance is now running directly within Debian's infrastructure. The forum software and back-end have been updated to the most recent versions where applicable.
Android Leftovers
today's leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 17 min ago
2 hours 11 sec ago
2 hours 57 min ago
3 hours 35 min ago
6 hours 41 min ago
6 hours 51 min ago
14 hours 29 min ago
14 hours 30 min ago
16 hours 7 min ago
16 hours 11 min ago