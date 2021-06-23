Language Selection

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 11th of August 2021 04:27:49 PM Filed under
Red Hat
  • Visualize and Monitor the Red Hat Virtualization Environment with Grafana

    In this post we'll explore how to monitor a Red Hat Virtualization environment so you can visualize performance, resources and trends.

    As an administrator, it can be difficult to get the right level of visibility across your infrastructure. With the Red Hat Virtualization monitoring portal and Grafana dashboards, you can see resources that are about to run out and catch problems early, see underutilized resources to ensure they are used efficiently, and view trends over time to see the big picture. Your infrastructure activity can be seen from a minute back to five years of history.

  • Using RHEL System Roles to automate and manage Network Bound Disk Encryption

    Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) has offered the ability to encrypt disks for many years, but the network bound disk encryption (NBDE) functionality, which can automatically unlock volumes by utilizing one or more network servers (referred to as Tang servers), can make implementing disk encryption easier. This post will cover how to get started with the NBDE Client and NBDE Server roles by walking through a simple implementation with a single Tang server.

  • Maximize data storage for microservices and Kubernetes, Part 1: An introduction | Red Hat Developer

    Microservices are a hot topic. Web pages, architectural dissertations, conference talks... The amount of information and number of opinions is staggering, and it can be overwhelming. If ever there was a hot topic in IT, microservices are "it" right now. Create super-small services. Use Functions as a service (FaaS). Embrace serverless. Spread the workload, loosely coupled and written in any mix of software development languages. Go forth and be micro!

    But have you noticed that very few are talking about the data part of all this? "Distribute the data, one database per microservice" is the standard, one-size-fits-all (which, at least in clothing, means "one size fits no one") answer.

    Yeah. Sure. That's easy for you to say.

  • Simplify load balancing for API gateways using Red Hat 3scale API Management | Red Hat Developer

    One of the conveniences offered by Red Hat 3scale API Management is simplified load balancing on API gateways. This article shows how to use a route on Red Hat OpenShift and 3scale API Management to load balance two API gateways installed on an OpenShift instance.

  • Libre-SoC Pursuing New Crypto Primitives & Instructions For OpenPOWER

    While Libre-SoC began as "Libre RISC-V" envisioned as a low-power graphics/Vulkan accelerator, it has morphed into a hybrid CPU/GPU design built on OpenPOWER and in very early form seeing test fabrication on a TSMC 180nm process. The latest funding received is now working on adding cryptographic improvements to it and/or the upstream OpenPOWER ISA.

  • How to evangelize Artificial Intelligence (AI) in your organization

    Organizations seeing the most benefits from Artificial Intelligence (AI) work are more likely to be true believers in cognitive capabilities. Indeed, AI high performers, as identified by McKinsey, invested more of their digital budgets in AI than their counterparts, were more likely to increase their AI investments in the next three years, and employ more AI-related talent, such as data engineers, data architects, and translators, than their counterparts.

    "Winning support for AI across the business is crucial for CIOs and other IT leaders hoping to scale their programs."
    Winning over the end users of AI-enabled capabilities is just as – if not more – important to your success.

    “Winning support for AI across the business is crucial for CIOs and other IT leaders hoping to scale their programs,” says Dan Simion, vice president of AI & Analytics at Capgemini North America.

Box Plot

In one of our previous blog posts we wrote about the new development in the spreadsheet and the extension in the statistics dialog that now make use of new visualization elements. One of these elements is the Box Plot... Of course, this new visualization type is not only available in the statistics dialog in the spreadsheet, but it can also be used in the Worksheet, in the area where LabPlot plots the data. In this blog post we will introduce this important new development, as it is going to be part of the next release. A box plot (also known as a box-and-whisker plot) provides a quick visual summary of the important aspects of a distribution of values contained in a data set... Read more

Debian User Forums changes and updates.

Several issues were brought before the Debian Community team regarding responsiveness, tone, and needed software updates to forums.debian.net. The question was asked, ‘who’s in charge?’ Over the course of the discussion several Debian Developers volunteered to help by providing a presence on the forums from Debian and to assist with the necessary changes to keep the service up and running. We are happy to announce the following changes to the (NEW!) forums.debian.net, which have and should address most of the prior concerns with accountability, tone, use, and reliability: Debian Developers: Paulo Henrique de Lima Santana (phls), Felix Lechner (lechner), and Donald Norwood (donald) have been added to the forum's Server and Administration teams. The server instance is now running directly within Debian's infrastructure. The forum software and back-end have been updated to the most recent versions where applicable. Read more

Android Leftovers

today's leftovers

  • 367 – What’s Old Is New Again – mintCast

    2:17 The News 27:55 Security Update 42:15 Bi-Weekly Wanderings 1:05:45 Announcements & Outro First up in the news, Linux Mint working on the website, more on the SteamDeck, Ubuntu debuts its new installer, and some release dates In security, Open Source Security has a big problem! Then in our Wanderings, I’ve been arching, Tony has been watching Cricket, Joe has been working on games consoles.

  • CodeWeavers CrossOver 21 for Linux Mac and Chrome OS

    CrossOver 21 includes an update to Wine 6.0, bringing with it thousands of improvements to a variety of applications. One of the more exciting features of Wine 6.0 is the Vulkan backend for wined3d. This feature is on by default on macOS for 64-bit Direct3D 10/11 games if DXVK is not enabled. Our testing results have largely been positive, but we know of a few games that run with DXVK but do not currently run with wined3d. We also have found a few games that work with wined3d but not DXVK. Notably, NieR:Automata should run on all platforms with wined3d on CrossOver 21, and Skyrim Special Edition should be newly playable on M1 Macs with wined3d.

  • FreeBSD Experiment Rethinks The OS Install

    Now that alone wouldn’t be particularly groundbreaking. After all, Google has implemented an entire operating system with web frameworks in Chrome OS, so is making the installer a web app really that much of a stretch? But what makes [Yang]’s installer so interesting is that the web interface isn’t limited to just the local machine, it can be accessed by any browser on the network.

    That means you can put the install disc for FreeBSD into a headless machine on your network, and use the browser on your laptop or even smartphone to access the installer. The Graybeards will point out that savvy users have always been able to access the text installer from another computer over SSH, but even the most staunch Luddite has to admit that simply opening a browser on whatever device you have handy and pointing it to the target machine’s IP address is a big usability improvement.

  • Deter package thieves from your porch with Raspberry Pi
  • TOFU for Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4
  • New Release: Tor Browser 10.5.4 (Windows, macOS, Linux)

    Tor Browser 10.5.4 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.

    This version updates Firefox to 78.13.0esr. This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

  • As Mozilla talks up Firefox's future, the present is killing it

    Meanwhile — and perhaps not coincidentally — a thread on Reddit begun two days before the video hit pointed out that the browser had lost 50 million monthly active users (MAUs) in the last two-and-a-half years.

    What's going on? Is Firefox in an existential crisis?

    Let's take it chronologically.

  • This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 403

