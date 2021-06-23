Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 11th of August 2021 04:29:53 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • Install Latest ImageMagick on Ubuntu 20.04

    ImageMagick is a free and open-source image manipulation tool. It is mainly used to create, edit, compose or convert bitmap images. Its uses include resizing, rotating, shearing images, applying various special effects, or drawing text, lines, and curves. Most of its functionalities are performed from the command line.

    ImageMagick supports a variety of image formats such as PNG, JPEG, GIF, HEIC, TIFF, DPX, EXR, WebP, Postscript, PDF, and SVG. ImageMagick is compatible with Linux, Windows, Mac Os X, iOS, Android OS, and others.

  • 15 Useful Useradd Commands with Examples in Linux

    We all are aware of the most popular command called ‘useradd‘ or ‘adduser‘ in Linux. There are times when a Linux System Administrator is asked to create user accounts on Linux with some specific properties, limitations, or comments.

  • Monitor your Linux system in your terminal with procps-ng | Opensource.com

    A process, in POSIX terminology, is an ongoing event being managed by an operating system’s kernel. A process is spawned when you launch an application, although there are many other processes running in the background of your computer, including programs to keep your system time accurate, to monitor for new filesystems, to index files, and so on.

    Most operating systems have a system activity monitor of some kind so you can learn what processes are running at any give moment. Linux has a few for you to choose from, including GNOME System Monitor and KSysGuard. Both are useful applications on the desktop, but Linux also provides the ability to monitor your system in your terminal. Regardless of which you choose, it’s a common task for those who take an active role in managing their computer is to examine a specific process.

    In this article, I demonstrate how to find the process ID (PID) of a program. The most common tools for this are provided by the procps-ng package, including the ps and pstree, pidof, and pgrep commands.

  • My top 5 tips for setting up Terraform | Opensource.com

    This one might seem obvious, but I've seen it go wrong several times. When organizing Terraform code, either standardizing the directory structure or defining naming conventions, it's vital to consider the intended audience. Will your team be using these Terraform scripts and modules? Are you handing the work over to another team? Will new people be joining your team sooner or later? Are you working on this project solo? Will you be using this setup in six months or a year, or will it be assigned to someone else?

    Questions like these affect several decisions. Ideally, you should have Remote State and State Locking in place regardless of the team size now or in the future. Remote State will ensure your laptop is not the only place your Terraform works, and State Locking will ensure that only one person at a time is changing the infrastructure.

    The naming convention should make sense to the eventual owners of the project, not just the team that is writing the code. If the project is for another team, make sure they have a say in the naming convention. If non-technical stakeholders or internal security/GCR teams review the code, make sure they check the naming convention. In addition to resource names, you should leverage resource tags to highlight any data classification/privacy requirements (high, medium, low) for more careful examination by reviewers.

  • Ian Wienand: nutdrv_qx setup for Synology DSM7

    I have a cheap no-name UPS acquired from Jaycar and was wondering if I could get it to connect to my Synology DS918+. It rather unhelpfully identifies itself as MEC0003 and comes with some blob of non-working software on a CD; however some investigation found it could maybe work on my Synology NAS using the Network UPS Tools nutdrv_qx driver with the hunnox subdriver type.

  • How To Install Grafana on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Grafana on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Grafana is the open-source analytics and monitoring solution for every database such as Elasticsearch, Graphite, OpenTSDB, Prometheus, and InfluxDB. The application gives a beautiful dashboard and metric analytics.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Grafana open-source analytics & monitoring on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.

  • How to Install Google Chrome on Rocky Linux 8 - LinuxCapable

    Google Chrome is the most used Internet Explorer software on the earth, with a recent update in 2021 that Chrome is currently the primary browser of more than 2.65 billion internet users. As you would know, installing Rocky Linux 8, like most Linux distributions, only install Mozilla Firefox. However, installing Google Chrome on Rocky Linux 8 is a straightforward task.

  • How to List All Logged-in Users on Your Linux Computer - Make Tech Easier

    For your Linux system, it’s possible to have multiple users connected to a computer at the same time. The good thing is, you can easily find out who is on board and connected to the system. Learn how to list logged-in users on your Linux computer.

»

More in Tux Machines

Box Plot

In one of our previous blog posts we wrote about the new development in the spreadsheet and the extension in the statistics dialog that now make use of new visualization elements. One of these elements is the Box Plot... Of course, this new visualization type is not only available in the statistics dialog in the spreadsheet, but it can also be used in the Worksheet, in the area where LabPlot plots the data. In this blog post we will introduce this important new development, as it is going to be part of the next release. A box plot (also known as a box-and-whisker plot) provides a quick visual summary of the important aspects of a distribution of values contained in a data set... Read more

Debian User Forums changes and updates.

Several issues were brought before the Debian Community team regarding responsiveness, tone, and needed software updates to forums.debian.net. The question was asked, ‘who’s in charge?’ Over the course of the discussion several Debian Developers volunteered to help by providing a presence on the forums from Debian and to assist with the necessary changes to keep the service up and running. We are happy to announce the following changes to the (NEW!) forums.debian.net, which have and should address most of the prior concerns with accountability, tone, use, and reliability: Debian Developers: Paulo Henrique de Lima Santana (phls), Felix Lechner (lechner), and Donald Norwood (donald) have been added to the forum's Server and Administration teams. The server instance is now running directly within Debian's infrastructure. The forum software and back-end have been updated to the most recent versions where applicable. Read more

Android Leftovers

today's leftovers

  • 367 – What’s Old Is New Again – mintCast

    2:17 The News 27:55 Security Update 42:15 Bi-Weekly Wanderings 1:05:45 Announcements & Outro First up in the news, Linux Mint working on the website, more on the SteamDeck, Ubuntu debuts its new installer, and some release dates In security, Open Source Security has a big problem! Then in our Wanderings, I’ve been arching, Tony has been watching Cricket, Joe has been working on games consoles.

  • CodeWeavers CrossOver 21 for Linux Mac and Chrome OS

    CrossOver 21 includes an update to Wine 6.0, bringing with it thousands of improvements to a variety of applications. One of the more exciting features of Wine 6.0 is the Vulkan backend for wined3d. This feature is on by default on macOS for 64-bit Direct3D 10/11 games if DXVK is not enabled. Our testing results have largely been positive, but we know of a few games that run with DXVK but do not currently run with wined3d. We also have found a few games that work with wined3d but not DXVK. Notably, NieR:Automata should run on all platforms with wined3d on CrossOver 21, and Skyrim Special Edition should be newly playable on M1 Macs with wined3d.

  • FreeBSD Experiment Rethinks The OS Install

    Now that alone wouldn’t be particularly groundbreaking. After all, Google has implemented an entire operating system with web frameworks in Chrome OS, so is making the installer a web app really that much of a stretch? But what makes [Yang]’s installer so interesting is that the web interface isn’t limited to just the local machine, it can be accessed by any browser on the network.

    That means you can put the install disc for FreeBSD into a headless machine on your network, and use the browser on your laptop or even smartphone to access the installer. The Graybeards will point out that savvy users have always been able to access the text installer from another computer over SSH, but even the most staunch Luddite has to admit that simply opening a browser on whatever device you have handy and pointing it to the target machine’s IP address is a big usability improvement.

  • Deter package thieves from your porch with Raspberry Pi
  • TOFU for Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4
  • New Release: Tor Browser 10.5.4 (Windows, macOS, Linux)

    Tor Browser 10.5.4 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.

    This version updates Firefox to 78.13.0esr. This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

  • As Mozilla talks up Firefox's future, the present is killing it

    Meanwhile — and perhaps not coincidentally — a thread on Reddit begun two days before the video hit pointed out that the browser had lost 50 million monthly active users (MAUs) in the last two-and-a-half years.

    What's going on? Is Firefox in an existential crisis?

    Let's take it chronologically.

  • This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 403

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6