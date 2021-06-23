today's howtos
-
Install Latest ImageMagick on Ubuntu 20.04
ImageMagick is a free and open-source image manipulation tool. It is mainly used to create, edit, compose or convert bitmap images. Its uses include resizing, rotating, shearing images, applying various special effects, or drawing text, lines, and curves. Most of its functionalities are performed from the command line.
ImageMagick supports a variety of image formats such as PNG, JPEG, GIF, HEIC, TIFF, DPX, EXR, WebP, Postscript, PDF, and SVG. ImageMagick is compatible with Linux, Windows, Mac Os X, iOS, Android OS, and others.
-
15 Useful Useradd Commands with Examples in Linux
We all are aware of the most popular command called ‘useradd‘ or ‘adduser‘ in Linux. There are times when a Linux System Administrator is asked to create user accounts on Linux with some specific properties, limitations, or comments.
-
Monitor your Linux system in your terminal with procps-ng | Opensource.com
A process, in POSIX terminology, is an ongoing event being managed by an operating system’s kernel. A process is spawned when you launch an application, although there are many other processes running in the background of your computer, including programs to keep your system time accurate, to monitor for new filesystems, to index files, and so on.
Most operating systems have a system activity monitor of some kind so you can learn what processes are running at any give moment. Linux has a few for you to choose from, including GNOME System Monitor and KSysGuard. Both are useful applications on the desktop, but Linux also provides the ability to monitor your system in your terminal. Regardless of which you choose, it’s a common task for those who take an active role in managing their computer is to examine a specific process.
In this article, I demonstrate how to find the process ID (PID) of a program. The most common tools for this are provided by the procps-ng package, including the ps and pstree, pidof, and pgrep commands.
-
My top 5 tips for setting up Terraform | Opensource.com
This one might seem obvious, but I've seen it go wrong several times. When organizing Terraform code, either standardizing the directory structure or defining naming conventions, it's vital to consider the intended audience. Will your team be using these Terraform scripts and modules? Are you handing the work over to another team? Will new people be joining your team sooner or later? Are you working on this project solo? Will you be using this setup in six months or a year, or will it be assigned to someone else?
Questions like these affect several decisions. Ideally, you should have Remote State and State Locking in place regardless of the team size now or in the future. Remote State will ensure your laptop is not the only place your Terraform works, and State Locking will ensure that only one person at a time is changing the infrastructure.
The naming convention should make sense to the eventual owners of the project, not just the team that is writing the code. If the project is for another team, make sure they have a say in the naming convention. If non-technical stakeholders or internal security/GCR teams review the code, make sure they check the naming convention. In addition to resource names, you should leverage resource tags to highlight any data classification/privacy requirements (high, medium, low) for more careful examination by reviewers.
-
Ian Wienand: nutdrv_qx setup for Synology DSM7
I have a cheap no-name UPS acquired from Jaycar and was wondering if I could get it to connect to my Synology DS918+. It rather unhelpfully identifies itself as MEC0003 and comes with some blob of non-working software on a CD; however some investigation found it could maybe work on my Synology NAS using the Network UPS Tools nutdrv_qx driver with the hunnox subdriver type.
-
How To Install Grafana on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Grafana on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Grafana is the open-source analytics and monitoring solution for every database such as Elasticsearch, Graphite, OpenTSDB, Prometheus, and InfluxDB. The application gives a beautiful dashboard and metric analytics.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Grafana open-source analytics & monitoring on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.
-
How to Install Google Chrome on Rocky Linux 8 - LinuxCapable
Google Chrome is the most used Internet Explorer software on the earth, with a recent update in 2021 that Chrome is currently the primary browser of more than 2.65 billion internet users. As you would know, installing Rocky Linux 8, like most Linux distributions, only install Mozilla Firefox. However, installing Google Chrome on Rocky Linux 8 is a straightforward task.
-
How to List All Logged-in Users on Your Linux Computer - Make Tech Easier
For your Linux system, it’s possible to have multiple users connected to a computer at the same time. The good thing is, you can easily find out who is on board and connected to the system. Learn how to list logged-in users on your Linux computer.
-
