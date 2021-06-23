Julius - Play Caesar III in Glorious HD
I am going to make this section extra difficult, but the result will be all the more satisfying. First, getting Caesar III to run. Even in the XP days, things weren't always trivial, and they got worse over time. In the Windows 7 era, you could use the compatibility mode to get things working. Now, interestingly, you can run it without any great tricks in Windows, thanks to Steam, but then, what about Linux?
So, I tried setting up Caesar III using Proton. Great success! This worked absolutely fine. But as I mentioned, the resolution is limited to the best of Windows 98 at the time of Caesar's release. This is where Julius comes in. The project lives on GitHub, and it's had, unsurprisingly, quite an active development. There are versions available for all major operating systems, Linux included.
[...]
Julius is a great contribution to humanity. Like OpenTTD, it's a blessing. And also evidence that awesome games never really die. Caesar III remains the ultimate city builder. You may say, wait a minute. What about SimCity 4, Cities Skylines and Workers & Resources? Yup, those are amazing in their own right. But while they focus more on transport or industry or society, Caesar III has the perfect balance of all. Aesthetic, style, music, gameplay difficulty, variety. And you just can't beat the simple elegance of the Roman architecture.
If you were or are a fan of Caesar III, you can still play it today. GOG and Steam already let you do that. Julius helps you bring the excitement and fun to a new level, with a fullscreen, wholescreen experience. So here we have, a game made 23 years ago, and today, it's even more brilliant than ever. It's these moment of joy that redeem the modern technology. I'm done here. Your turn. What are you waiting for?
