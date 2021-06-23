I also really liked the updated webOS 5 interface. WebOS is a Linux-based system that could have been a smartphone and tablet contender, but its original creator, HP, gave up on it. Fortunately, LG saw its potential. Today, webOS is my favorite smart TV interface over both Android and Roku. Combined with the newest LG Magic remote, it's a pleasure to use. In addition, the remote supports both Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa.

Aaeon’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake powered” UP Xtreme x11” SBC is open for pre-order starting at $299 (barebones), with shipments due in September. Highlights include 3x M.2, PCIe x4, 1GbE, 2.5GbE, 3x USB 3.2 Gen2, and USB 4.0 Type-C. Last November, Aaeon Europe’s UP! Bridge the Gap community announced the UP Xtreme i11 SBC based on Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake-U processors with plans to start pre-orders in 1Q 2021. The SBC has finally opened for pre-order with prices ranging from $299 to $969 without RAM, storage, or wireless. Shipments are expected next month.

Igalia developers have been continuing to work on the Mesa V3DV driver under contract with the Raspberry Pi Foundation. Over this summer they have been implementing many more Vulkan extensions including ones around dedicated allocations, external fences and semaphores, multi-view, variable pointers, and others as required by Vulkan 1.1. Notably is also basic support for sub-groups and geometry shaders.

The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, and co-host Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS), a nonprofit whose mission is to accelerate adoption of open source software, standards and best practices in financial services, today announced the conference agenda for Open Source Strategy Forum London 2021 (OSSF). The event takes place October 4-5 in London, England. The schedule can be viewed here. The event will gather experts from financial services, technology and open source who will come together for thought-provoking insights and conversations, providing unique opportunities to hear from and engage with those who are leveraging open source software to solve industry challenges. OSSF is the only conference dedicated to driving collaboration and innovation in financial services through open source.

The need to strengthen and secure the software supply chain has gained heightened awareness in recent months. The Biden administration, for example, issued an executive order that outlined security measures for critical software use and specifically mentioned open source provenance and the need for companies to provide a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) as part of their efforts to improve software supply chain security. In this article, we’ll explain what an SBOM is and point you to additional resources outlining best practices and other key information. [..] The transparency made possible by an SBOM, however, is not about dictating what is good or bad, says Friedman. “It is about allowing everyone to make the right, risk-based decisions... And, you can’t make good risk-based decisions unless you know what you have.” As NTIA states, an “SBOM will not solve all software security problems, but will form a foundational data layer on which further security tools, practices, and assurances can be built.”

I recently picked up this portable projector for a reasonable price. It might also be called a "M5" projector, but I can not find one canonical source. In terms of projection, it performs as well as a 5cm cube could be expected to. They made a poor choice to eschew adding an external video input which severely limits the device's usefulness.

Unity acquires streaming service Parsec for $320 million | GamingOnLinux Unity Technologies, maker of the Unity game engine, has entered an agreement to acquire the streaming service Parsec. Parsec has proven to be rather popular, especially with quarantines forcing people to work remotely. Not only that but Parsec also does gaming services too, allowing you to rent a server from them to host games that you then connect to which works like GeForce NOW and Stadia but it uses all of your own stuff. We actually tested Parsec on Linux back in 2017 and it was really impressive. Another interesting use of Parsec has been AAA studios using it to demo their games. Again, due to the quarantines going on thanks to COVID-19. Some, like Ubisoft, had accounts with Parsec setup and ready for press to take a look. There's lot of different ways it's being used and they've seen strong year-over-year growth. Unity are buying them for around $320 million in cash, with the deal expected to close (pending all the usual regulation stuff) during their third quarter.

Total War: ROME REMASTERED gets a huge patch overhauling the UI, AI, modding | GamingOnLinux You have to hand it to Creative Assembly and Feral Interactive for their commitment to Total War: ROME REMASTERED, with version 2.0.2 out now and it's absolutely massive. Since this was developed directly with Feral, we don't need to wait around for patches either, the Linux support is first-class here. This patch touches on practically all parts of the game with major modding improvements adding in expanded limits, new features, new modding tools and documentation, plus a number of bug fixes. Features previously only in the expansions were added to the main game for modders to hook into including: swimming, shield wall, religion, hording, loyalty and much more. Overall there's just a lot more that modders can now do with the game.

DXVK-Native Sees First Release For Easing Direct3D-To-Vulkan Game Porting On Linux - Phoronix DXVK has proven to be a huge success for improving the experience of running Windows Direct3D 9/10/11 games on Linux by translating those D3D calls to Vulkan. DXVK-Native meanwhile is the newer spin-off effort around providing a DXVK-based build native for Linux to help in game ports that still can then rely on their Direct3D renderer path. DXVK-Native is what Valve is already using for offering a Vulkan rendering path with Portal 2 and Left 4 Dead 2 on Linux and even Windows. There are also a few other games so far relying on DXVK-Native for Linux and/or Google Stadia support.