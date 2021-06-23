today's leftovers
-
KDE Gear 21.08: An ad for Elisa, KDE's simple and fancy music player
KDE Gear 21.08 comes out Tomorrow! KG⚙️21.08 brings updates and new features to your favorite apps. We made ads for some of them, using different styles and perspectives. Here is an ad for Elisa, KDE's simple, but fancy music player.
-
The Thoughtful Triangle | Coder Radio 426
Is there a secret motive behind Apple's announced plans to scan iMessage and iCloud Photo Library content?
Plus how using a common SDK just cost Zoom $85M.
-
GTK4: Start Center
LibreOffice Start Center working with GTK4 widgets
-
Valuing partner developer advocacy
Pooja Mistry focuses on partner developer advocacy, specifically around hybrid cloud and application modernization. She has worked with startups and enterprise-level partners as well as ISVs like Infosys and TCS to promote best practices in AI, machine learning, and microservices. I sat down with Pooja to talk about her recent experiences in DevRel and how a focus on partners helps drive metrics for developer advocacy programs.
-
My first programming language and early adventures
A few days ago, contributors to Opensource.com were asked to share our personal stories about how we got into programming. Many entertaining and fascinating responses were submitted. It would be interesting to quantify these data in time. Intriguing patterns emerged. The 70s generation was nostalgic about Fortran, punch cards, and dial-up access to shared mainframes. 80s kids (amongst which I qualify) shared stories of C, BASIC, or Pascal and their beloved Atari and Commodore computers. Surprisingly few stories from the 90s arrived. Almost like there's a generation gap. Maybe teenagers were running away in horror from C++, MFC, and the dreaded Hungarian notation, which was the order of the day. Then there's strange silence from the youngest generation. Maybe our young Raspberry Pi enthusiasts are too busy making things.
-
Geniatech DB10 – An AI development board with Amlogic A311D SoC, HDMI input, optional TV tuner
Amlogic A311D hexa-core Cortex-A73/A55 AI processor has found its way into a limited number of platforms including Khadas VIM3 SBC, Zora P1 development board for Orbbec 3D cameras, as well as the upcoming Jevois Pro AI camera.
Another development board that takes advantage of the Amlogic A311D processor is Geniatech DB10 which ships with up to 4GB LPDDR4, up to 64GB eMMC flash, and offers interesting features like a digital TV tuner, HDMI input, support for 3G/4G modems, and more.
-
OSI’s 2021 Board Election is Concluded
Our Individual seat winners are Aeva Black and Catharina Maracke -- both new to the OSI Board. We are also welcoming Hong Phuc Dang back and are excited to have Thierry Carrez join us as a new Affiliate Board Member. Thank you to all our members and affiliates for your discussions, your participation and your votes.
[..]
Board member seats expire at different times so that we can maintain some continuity. Our next election will take place early next year. There will be two Individual seats and one Affiliate seat up next year.
-
Elasticsearch 7.14 and Opensearch 1.0 Are Available and Work Fine With Syslog-ng
One of the most popular destinations in syslog-ng is Elasticsearch. Due to the license change of the Elastic stack, some people changed quickly to Grafana/Loki and other technologies. However, most syslog-ng users decided to wait and see. Version 1.0.0 of OpenSearch, a fork of the Elastic code base from before the license change is now available. Elastic also published a new release last week.
-
