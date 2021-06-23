Audiocasts/Shows: The Linux Link Tech Show (TLLTS), FLOSS Weekly on Linux Kernel Security and Beyond, Brave Search
3d printing, soldering, arcade games, google maps
Linux kernel security done right—by Google, no less—kicks. Doc Searls, Jonathan Bennett and Shawn Powers have a three-way roundtable discussion on FLOSS Weekly discussing recent open source news items. Is Microsoft making it easier than ever to run all your Windows apps and more on Linux? How's the new Steam Deck affecting gaming on Linux? Apple says privacy advocates are "screaming" about the company's CSAM moves. Open source in medical datasets, all of us running our own AI, Comcast fighting bufferbloat, and more are the topics this week.
I've been trying out Brave Search recently and it's actually really good, I didn't expect it but it's actually a really good search engine and I'd highly recommend checking it out for yourself.
Kernel: Security, GPSD and More in LWN (Paywall Lapsed)
The kernel-development community is a busy place, with thousands of emails flying by every day and many different projects under development at any given time. Much of that work ends up inspiring articles at LWN, but there is no way to ever cover all of it, or even all of the most interesting parts. What follows is a first attempt at what may become a semi-regular LWN feature: a quick look at some of the work that your editor is tracking that may or may not show up as the topic of a full article in the future. The first set of topics includes memory folios, task isolation, and a lightweight threading framework from Google.
[...]
While the memory-management community is still not fully sold on this concept (it looks like a lot of change for a small benefit to some developers), it looks increasingly likely that it will be merged in the near future. Or, at least, the merging process will start; one does not swallow a 138-part (at last count) memory-management patch series in a single step. In mid-July, Wilcox presented his plan, which involves getting the first 89 patches merged for 5.15; the rest of the series would be merged during the following two development cycles. Nobody seems to be contesting that schedule at this point.
Later in July, though, Wilcox stumbled across the inevitable Phoronix benchmarking article which purported to show an 80% performance improvement for PostgreSQL with the folio patches applied to the kernel. He said that the result was "plausibly real" and suggested that, perhaps, the merging of folios should be accelerated. Other developers responded more skeptically, though. PostgreSQL developer Andres Freund looked at how the results were generated and concluded that the test "doesn't end up measuring something particularly interesting". His own test showed a 7% improvement, though, which is (as he noted) still a nice improvement.
The C programming language is famously prone to memory-safety problems that lead to buffer overflows and a seemingly endless stream of security vulnerabilities. But, even in C, it is possible to improve the situation in many cases. One of those is the memcpy() family of functions, which are used to efficiently copy or overwrite blocks of memory; with a bit of help from the compiler, those functions can be prevented from writing past the end of the destination object they are passed. Enforcing that condition in the kernel is harder than one might expect, though, as this massive patch set from Kees Cook shows.
Buffer overflows never seem to go away, and they are a constant source of bugs and security problems in the kernel. That said, hardening techniques have become good enough that many types of stack-based overflows can be detected and defended against (by killing the system if nothing else). It is hard to overwrite the stack without running over boundaries (which may contain a canary value) in ways that make the problem evident. Heap-based data lacks such boundaries, though, making overflows in the heap space harder to detect; as a result, attackers tend to find such vulnerabilities attractive.
Filesystem developers tend to disagree with each other about many things, but they are nearly unanimous in their dislike for the truncate() system call, which chops data off the end of a file. Implementing truncate() tends to be full of traps for the unwary — the kind of traps that can lead to lost data. But it turns out that a similar operation, called "hole punching", may be worse. This operation has been subject to difficult-to-hit but real race conditions in many filesystems for years; this patch set from Jan Kara may finally be at a point where it can fill the hole in hole punching.
Hole punching, as its name suggests, is the act of creating a hole in the middle of a file; it is performed using the FALLOC_FL_PUNCH_HOLE option to the fallocate() system call. The caller provides an offset and a length; the kernel then erases the given number of bytes in the file, starting at the provided offset. The associated blocks on the underlying storage device are freed for other uses. The length of the file does not change, though; this operation creates a hole that, if read, will return zeroes. It is, essentially, an efficient way of writing zeroes to the specified range within the file.
Note that neither the offset nor the length must be page-aligned. The kernel will write zeroes to the partial pages at the beginning and end of the hole, should they exist; this edge work is essentially just a couple of write() calls. The efficiency gains of hole punching, though, come from its ability to simply drop entire pages from the file without writing anything; that, naturally, is also where the challenges lie.
The GPSD project provides a daemon for communicating with various GPS devices in order to retrieve the location information that those sensors provide. But the GPS satellites also provide highly accurate time information that GPSD can extract for use by Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers. A bug in the GPSD code will cause time to go backward in October, though, which may well cause some havoc if affected NTP servers do not get an update before then.
At some level, the root cause of the problem is the GPS week-number rollover that occurs because only ten bits were used to represent week numbers in the original GPS protocol. Ten bits overflows after 1023, so only 19.6 (and change) years can be represented. Since the GPS epoch starts at the beginning of 1980, there have already been two rollover events (in 1999 and 2019); there is not supposed to be another until 2038, but a bug in some sanity checking code in GPSD will cause it to subtract 1024 from the week number on October 24, 2021. The effect will be a return to March 2002, which is not what anyone wants—or expects.
The problem was reported by Stephen Williams on July 21. It affects GPSD versions 3.20‑3.22, which is all of the releases since the last day of 2019. The upcoming 3.23 release—due as soon as August 4—will fix the problem, but it needs to be installed on all of the relevant servers. There are concerns that if the word does not get out to NTP server administrators, there could be a rather unpleasant October surprise.
New features in Neovim 0.5
Neovim 0.5, the fifth major version of the Neovim editor, which descends from the venerable vi editor by way of Vim, was released on July 2. This release is the culmination of almost two years of work, and it comes with some major features that aim to modernize the editing experience significantly. Highlights include native support for the Language Server Protocol (LSP), which enables advanced editing features for a wide variety of languages, improvements to its Lua APIs for configuration and plugins, and better syntax highlighting using Tree-sitter. Overall, the 0.5 release is a solid upgrade for the editor; the improvements should please the existing fan base and potentially draw in new users and contributors to the project.
The Neovim project was started by Thiago Padilha in 2014 shortly after his patch to introduce multi-threading capabilities to Vim was rejected without much in the way of feedback. This event was the major trigger that led Padilha to create this fork, with the explicit aim of improving the usability, maintainability, and extensibility of Vim while facilitating a more open and welcoming environment.
today's howtos
Sometimes it is necessary to know what file(s) or directories are eating up all your disk space. Further, it may be required to find out it at the particular directory location on filesystem such as /tmp/ or /var/ or /home/.
Also it is very necessary to find the unnecessary junks and free up them from your hard disk.
This tutorial describes how to find the largest files and folders in the Linux using find and du commands.
In this article, we will discuss everything you want to know about the Linux traceroute command and how to use it in your daily practice.
Traceroute is a command line utility that prints the route (or hops) that a packet takes to reach another host. It is used for network diagnostics. As its name suggests, the main purpose of a traceroute is to trace the IP route from a source to a destination inside an IP network, allowing administrators to better resolve connectivity issues. Traceroute will not only tell whether you have connectivity, but it will point out where is the problem precisely and why would that be happening.
Traceroute gives you complete information about the path that your data will take to reach its destination. For example, if the your computer (source) is in Los Angeles, California and the server in New York (destination), traceroute will identify the complete path, each hop (the computers, routers, or any devices that comes in between the source and the destination) on the path, and the time it takes to go and come back.
Today we are looking at how to install MetaTrader 4 with the IG Broker on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
If you have any questions, please contact us via a YouTube comment and we would be happy to assist you!
This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.
This guide explains how to set up Redis sentinel failover cluster for caching database or any other data type in high availability node.
ll Linux and Unix servers are managed manually or by automation tools such as Ansible using ssh. For example, say you have a server at Linode or AWS. Then you copy your public ssh key to a remote cloud server. Once copied, you can now login to those servers without a password as long as ssh keys are matched. It is the best practice. Unfortunately, you are not protecting ssh keys stored on a local desktop or dev machine at $HOME/.ssh/ directory. If your keys are stolen, an attacker can get access to all of your cloud servers, including backup servers. To avoid this mess, we can protect our ssh keys stored on local dev/desktop machines using physical security keys such as YubiKey.
The easiest way is to dig into hardware and BIOS information is to use the following two commands on Linux to understand the RAM configuration using the CLI.
