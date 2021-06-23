Open Hardware: RISC-V and Arduino
-
Mythic Licenses Codasip's L30 RISC-V Core for Next-Generation AI Processor
Codasip, the leading supplier of customizable RISC-V® embedded processor IP, announced today that Mythic, the pioneering AI processor company with breakthrough analog compute-in-memory technology, has selected Codasip’s L30 (originally Bk3) RISC‑V‑based core for Mythic’s next generation Analog Matrix Processor (Mythic AMP™).
-
This lamp consists of 122 LED-lit domes on a sphere, controllable over Bluetooth | Arduino Blog
There are already countless projects that utilize individually addressable RGB LED strips in some way or another, except most of them lack a “wow” factor. This is one problem that Philipp Niedermayer’s Sphere2 Lamp does not suffer from, as it is a giant sphere comprised of 122 smaller domes (cut ping pong balls) that are each lit by their own LED. The project uses an Arduino Nano running code with the FastLED library to output signals via its GPIO pins to the LEDs. It is controlled over its serial interface by a Nano 33 BLE Sense since the latter has integrated BLE functionality.
-
Arduino-based control panel streamlines laser cutting | Arduino Blog
Laser cutters require quite a lot of power and laser tubes need active water cooling, which means you need a coolant reservoir and a water pump. You also need an exhaust fan to remove smoke, which will reduce the laser’s efficacy. Add in a computer, positioning laser, etc., and you’ve got quite a lot to control. That’s why Kaleb Clark used an Arduino to create a control panel for his laser cutter.
This control panel provides several toggles switches, which Clark can flip to turn on the water pump, the air assist, and so on. Each switch has a corresponding WS2812B individually-addressable RGB LED indicator light. There are also status lights that tell him if the air pressure and water flow are in the correct range. Instead of messing around with extension cords and outlets, he can flip all the switches in sequence and then start cutting. When the job finishes, he can flip them all back off.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 538 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
How Linux has changed the business landscape: It's more than you think
Linux is 30 years old. I was just starting graduate school by the time Linus Torvalds began working on the project. I remember so well, back at Purdue, the first time I used email. I felt like I'd entered a magical realm where anything was possible. It was all text-based (probably Elm or Mutt) and once you knew the keyboard commands you were ready to communicate with everyone. Little did I know, at the same time I was learning the ins and outs of email, somewhere across the globe another student was learning how to build an entire operating system. Perspective is fun. Back then, I had no idea how businesses ran. I didn't really care, because the field I was studying had absolutely nothing to do with business, computers, networking, security or tech in general. Little did I know how things would change. Back in my early days of using and covering the Linux operating system, it was a very different beast. The first Linux convention I attended was all trenchcoat-wearing hackers in fedoras and fingerless gloves. I felt as though I'd stepped into one of William Gibson's worlds and the keyboard cowboys were doing their best to take down the giant companies that would someday trademark our brains and commodify our every thought. They'd be pushing ads directly into our brains, and we'd upload new thoughts and memories via a stem port on the back of our skulls. Those hackers were our saviors, and big business was the enemy of all humankind.
Audiocasts/Shows: The Linux Link Tech Show (TLLTS), FLOSS Weekly on Linux Kernel Security and Beyond, Brave Search
Kernel: Security, GPSD and More in LWN (Paywall Lapsed)
New features in Neovim 0.5
Neovim 0.5, the fifth major version of the Neovim editor, which descends from the venerable vi editor by way of Vim, was released on July 2. This release is the culmination of almost two years of work, and it comes with some major features that aim to modernize the editing experience significantly. Highlights include native support for the Language Server Protocol (LSP), which enables advanced editing features for a wide variety of languages, improvements to its Lua APIs for configuration and plugins, and better syntax highlighting using Tree-sitter. Overall, the 0.5 release is a solid upgrade for the editor; the improvements should please the existing fan base and potentially draw in new users and contributors to the project. The Neovim project was started by Thiago Padilha in 2014 shortly after his patch to introduce multi-threading capabilities to Vim was rejected without much in the way of feedback. This event was the major trigger that led Padilha to create this fork, with the explicit aim of improving the usability, maintainability, and extensibility of Vim while facilitating a more open and welcoming environment.
Recent comments
1 hour 45 min ago
2 hours 49 min ago
4 hours 10 min ago
4 hours 12 min ago
5 hours 19 min ago
5 hours 28 min ago
6 hours 54 min ago
6 hours 59 min ago
7 hours 16 min ago
7 hours 23 min ago