24 Best Free Linux Terminal Emulators (Updated 2021) A terminal emulator is computer software which emulates a dumb video terminal within some other display architecture. The terminal window allows the user to access a console and all its applications such as command line interfaces (CLI) and text user interface software. Even with the sophistication of modern desktop environments packed with administrative tools, other utilities, and productivity software all sporting attractive graphical user interfaces, it remains the case that some tasks are still best undertaken with the command line.

Open Hardware: RISC-V and Arduino Mythic Licenses Codasip's L30 RISC-V Core for Next-Generation AI Processor Codasip, the leading supplier of customizable RISC-V® embedded processor IP, announced today that Mythic, the pioneering AI processor company with breakthrough analog compute-in-memory technology, has selected Codasip’s L30 (originally Bk3) RISC‑V‑based core for Mythic’s next generation Analog Matrix Processor (Mythic AMP™).

This lamp consists of 122 LED-lit domes on a sphere, controllable over Bluetooth | Arduino Blog There are already countless projects that utilize individually addressable RGB LED strips in some way or another, except most of them lack a “wow” factor. This is one problem that Philipp Niedermayer’s Sphere2 Lamp does not suffer from, as it is a giant sphere comprised of 122 smaller domes (cut ping pong balls) that are each lit by their own LED. The project uses an Arduino Nano running code with the FastLED library to output signals via its GPIO pins to the LEDs. It is controlled over its serial interface by a Nano 33 BLE Sense since the latter has integrated BLE functionality.

Arduino-based control panel streamlines laser cutting | Arduino Blog Laser cutters require quite a lot of power and laser tubes need active water cooling, which means you need a coolant reservoir and a water pump. You also need an exhaust fan to remove smoke, which will reduce the laser’s efficacy. Add in a computer, positioning laser, etc., and you’ve got quite a lot to control. That’s why Kaleb Clark used an Arduino to create a control panel for his laser cutter. This control panel provides several toggles switches, which Clark can flip to turn on the water pump, the air assist, and so on. Each switch has a corresponding WS2812B individually-addressable RGB LED indicator light. There are also status lights that tell him if the air pressure and water flow are in the correct range. Instead of messing around with extension cords and outlets, he can flip all the switches in sequence and then start cutting. When the job finishes, he can flip them all back off.