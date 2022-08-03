Today in Techrights
today's howtos
I'm getting an Error on XFCE PolicyKit Agent when it finishes updating and upgrading on Archcraft Linux. And this makes me confused and frustrated. Below is a screenshot of the notification:
Pip is a package installation tool that is used to get packages from the Python Package Index and various repositories.
Pip, which stands for “Preferred Installer Program”, is a Python-based package management application that streamlines the package installation and management process. Pip is a multi-platform package manager for Python projects which assists in managing libraries and dependencies. Pip installation on Ubuntu Linux is a quick and straightforward procedure.
The latest Python 3 is included in the standard system installation starting with Ubuntu 20.04. The source code for Python 2 may be found in the general source repository. However, users are encouraged to upgrade to Python 3. When there isn’t a corresponding package for a module, use pip to install it globally. Instead of installing Python modules globally, the Python virtual environment allows you to install them in a separate place beneath each project. You won’t have to worry about impacting other Python programs this way.
Today we are going to discuss how to configure and manage a Bitbucket repo on our Linux system. I am using Ubuntu 20.04 for this guide, and I’ll make sure that all commands are readily available for all related systems except Debian. The main reason is that you should not implement instructions on a Debian system to avoid any dependency issues.
For Linux users and administrators in a server-like environment, knowing the exact size of a directory tree through the system terminal is important. It will help you compare file directory properties and determine their storage allocation when you want to copy or move these directories to a different location.
If you have a WordPress website, one of the most common errors that you might come across is the White Screen of Death(WSOD). However, experiencing it can be scary as you might be wondering about the root cause of WSOD and have no clue about the next step.
WSOD can have several possible causes, and determining them is not that easy, especially if you are not acquainted with the technical side of WordPress. Here, we have collated some of the most effective ways to resolve WSOD for your WordPress websites. But, first, let’s understand WordPress White Screen of Death.
Brave is a free and open-source web browser developed by Brave Software, Inc. based on the Chromium web browser. Brave is a privacy-focused Internet web browser, which distinguishes itself from other browsers by automatically blocking online advertisements and website trackers in its default settings. Brave has claimed its browser puts less strain on your computer’s performance than Google Chrome, regardless of how much you ask of it. Even with multiple tabs open at once, Brave uses less memory than Google Chrome-like, up to 66% less.
MongoDB is a free, open-source, and leading No-SQL database system written in C++. By default, MongoDB does not provide any web-based interface to interact with a database. It is very difficult for any developer to manage MongoDB through a command-line interface. This is the place where the MongoDB Compass comes into the picture.
MongoDB Compass is a graphical tool for MongoDB that helps you to create, delete, read and update the database graphically. It is very similar to phpMyAdmin which allows you to explore your data, run the queries, and interact with the database.
In this post, we will show you how to install and use MongoDB Compass on Ubuntu 20.04 desktop.
Today we will look at how to install and update to the latest version of Git. Ubuntu 20.04 comes shipped with Git in their principal repository; however, with Ubuntu 20.04 being an LTS system, the software packages are designed for being stable and do not typically include new releases with upgraded features that could break stability. Ubuntu will only ship security updates for the current LTS version of Git.
So, the issue sometimes with LTS systems is that software packages fall far behind with non-security bugs occurring. Luckily with Ubuntu, we can add custom PPA’s from developers of such software that are trustworthy and typically are the ones to address security issues in the first place. Hence, in the case of Git, the chances of your system being vulnerable are very slim considering the benefits of updating for new features, improvements to non-security related issues and bugs.
To copy files from your current to a Docker container, follow the steps below. One given file can be copied using the cp command to the Docker container. This can be achieved using the command below...
There are times when a script must ask for information that can't be stored in a configuration file or when the number of choices won't allow you to specify every possibility. Bash is pretty good at making interactive scripts to address these kinds of issues.
How to dual boot Windows 11 and Ubuntu
Do you want to dual boot Windows 11 and Ubuntu? Keep reading to learn to boot both operating systems on your PC with ease.
To manage our command line AlmaLinux 8 server running without any graphical interface we can use Webmin. It is an open-source tool that can be installed easily using few commands. It offers remote management of server network, hardware, backup, and more. The users can install various modules to extend its functionality such as adding LAMP support, Heartbeat Monitor, Squid Proxy Server, DHCP server, and more.
Here we learn the steps to install Webmin on AlmaLinux 8 using command terminal and official repository.
If you haven’t pushed your local branch to a remote branch in Git and you would like to rename your current local branch, you should proceed as follows...
ifconfig in short “interface configuration” utility for system/network administration in Unix/Linux operating systems to configure, manage and query network interface parameters via command-line interface or in a system configuration scripts.
Games: Boyfriend Dungeon, Humble Big Brain Bundle, art of rally, and Polychromatic
Boyfriend Dungeon from Kitfox Games is out now and it's highly unusual. It merges together ideas from a dungeon crawler with a dating sim in a rather unique way.
"You move into your cousin's old apartment, rent-free for the summer. Plus, he'll help you solve your little problem... you've never been on a date in your life!
To get some confidence and meet people, plus earn a little cash, you’re tasked with clearing the creatures in “the dunj”. Soon you discover weapons you find transform into cuties… and they’re SINGLE! (What a craaazy coincidence because you also happen to be up for grabs yourself.) But someone's abducting weapons and leaving them damaged in the dungeon! Who could do such a thing? Will you solve the blade-napping mystery? Will you find love? Or, friendship, at least?"
After some strategy games? Humble have you covered with another pretty great bundle. The Humble Big Brain Bundle has some games well worth looking into. Good native Linux support this time around too with the top games.
Stylish racing game art of rally has expanded again with another big free update taking the game to Kenya. This is the first new location to be added since release, and they've teased the next location will be "tropical".
This update adds in 4 news cars, 6 new stages: mount kenya, karura, homa bay, ndere island, lake baringo, lake nakuru and 1 new freeroam area: mara simba.
Do you have some Razer hardware? You need to take a look at Polychromatic, built on top of OpenRazer, it's a wonderful open source UI for managing all your Razer devices on Linux.
Just released the developer emailed us to mention it's going through a big overhaul. They've dropped WebKitGTK in favour of PyQt5 which they say "this means it's no longer a hybrid web app and now functions as a traditional desktop application". It's also been redesigned to be cleaner and still looks great.
Android Leftovers
