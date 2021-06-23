today's leftovers
Qt Design Studio 2.2 Beta released
We are happy to announce the beta release of Qt Design Studio 2.2.
Qt Creator 5.0 RC released
Qt Creator 5.0 Nears With New Features - Phoronix
Qt Creator 5.0 is offering experimental use of Clangd as the back-end for Qt Creator's C/C++ code model. Clangd will ultimately be used for its code model rather than their existing libclang-based solution. Clangd can be used for providing code completion and other features with the Language Server Protocol. Qt Creator 5.0 is also bringing experimental support for building and running applications within Docker containers. The initial Docker integration is limited to Linux and with code-bases built using CMake.
The meaning of "hysteresis" and how it relates to alerts
There's a lot of things in system administration where we want to prevent 'unwanted rapid switching', or unwanted rapid triggering of something, or the like. One way to do this is to not switch (or trigger or etc) if we've already done this recently. This means that the current state of the system depends partly on its history (whether there's been a recent switch), which is hysteresis.
Kiwi TCMS: Kiwi TCMS 10.3
We're happy to announce Kiwi TCMS version 10.3!
Fixing an Interoperability Bug in LibreOffice: Missing Lines from DOCX (part 3/3)
In LibreOffice, interoperability is considered a very important aspect of the software. Today, LibreOffice can load and save various file formats from many different office applications from different companies across the world. But, bugs are inevitable parts of every software: there are situations where the application does not behave as it should, and a developer should take action and fix it, so that it will behave as it is expected by the user.
What if you encounter a bug in LibreOffice, and how does a developer fix the problem? In these series of articles, we discuss the steps needed to fix a bug. In the end, we will provide a test and make sure that the same problem does not happen in the future, again.
What did Hamsters team do for last 20 days as LibreOffice QA?
As I wrote before, the Hamsters QA team is trying to decrease a number of unconfirmed bug reports in LibreOffice's Bugzilla. There are 20 persons in the team.
Roll your own Slack alternative
Having an effective communication strategy is vital for every business, especially in the post-pandemic hybrid work environment.
As IT teams scurried to draw up a list of collaboration tools to mobilize the remote workforce, Slack emerged as the favorite medium for communication due to its ease of use and cross-platform availability.
But Slack isn’t the only game in town. Rocket.Chat is a viable alternative that is chock full of features. While Slack is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) app, you can host Rocket.Chat on your own IT infrastructure, without much effort.
Redis Labs Rebrands as Simply "Redis" - Database Trends and Applications
Redis Labs has announced the company is now registered as Redis, dropping “Labs” from its name. According to the company, the change signals the maturation of the company and the Redis open source project, which it has contributed to since 2011 and sponsored since 2015.
In addition, the company says, the name change also reflects the company’s mission to continue the growth of Redis as a real-time data platform. The company is focused on leading and steering alignment across the community, including individual contributors, customers, and partners, to deliver solutions to technical challenges and maintain its enduring popularity.
The company adds that the renaming will not affect the licensing of open source Redis, which has always been and will continue to be BSD licensed, nor the governance model, which was introduced last year.
Redis Labs Becomes, Simply, Redis
Why build a Raspberry Pi Cluster?
But before we get to specifically why some people build Pi clusters, let's first talk about clusters in general.
The Linux Kernel Begins Preparing For AV1 Decode Support
The number of hardware platforms providing accelerated AV1 coding is still quite limited for now but with more hardware coming to market supporting encode/decode of this royalty-free video codec, the Linux kernel's media subsystem is getting ready. A "request for comments" patch series was sent out on Tuesday by Collabora's Daniel Almeida for implementing the stateless AV1 user-space API for the Linux kernel within the media subsystem.
Security Leftovers
PostgreSQL 13.4, 12.8, 11.13, 10.18, 9.6.23, and 14 Beta 3 Released!
The PostgreSQL Global Development Group has released an update to all supported versions of our database system, including 13.4, 12.8, 11.13, 10.18, and 9.6.23, as well as the third beta release of PostgreSQL 14. This release closes one security vulnerability and fixes over 75 bugs reported over the last three months.
