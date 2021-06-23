The Linux Kernel Begins Preparing For AV1 Decode Support
The number of hardware platforms providing accelerated AV1 coding is still quite limited for now but with more hardware coming to market supporting encode/decode of this royalty-free video codec, the Linux kernel's media subsystem is getting ready.
A "request for comments" patch series was sent out on Tuesday by Collabora's Daniel Almeida for implementing the stateless AV1 user-space API for the Linux kernel within the media subsystem.
today's leftovers
-
We are happy to announce the beta release of Qt Design Studio 2.2.
-
Qt Creator 5.0 is offering experimental use of Clangd as the back-end for Qt Creator's C/C++ code model. Clangd will ultimately be used for its code model rather than their existing libclang-based solution. Clangd can be used for providing code completion and other features with the Language Server Protocol. Qt Creator 5.0 is also bringing experimental support for building and running applications within Docker containers. The initial Docker integration is limited to Linux and with code-bases built using CMake.
-
There's a lot of things in system administration where we want to prevent 'unwanted rapid switching', or unwanted rapid triggering of something, or the like. One way to do this is to not switch (or trigger or etc) if we've already done this recently. This means that the current state of the system depends partly on its history (whether there's been a recent switch), which is hysteresis.
-
We're happy to announce Kiwi TCMS version 10.3!
-
In LibreOffice, interoperability is considered a very important aspect of the software. Today, LibreOffice can load and save various file formats from many different office applications from different companies across the world. But, bugs are inevitable parts of every software: there are situations where the application does not behave as it should, and a developer should take action and fix it, so that it will behave as it is expected by the user.
What if you encounter a bug in LibreOffice, and how does a developer fix the problem? In these series of articles, we discuss the steps needed to fix a bug. In the end, we will provide a test and make sure that the same problem does not happen in the future, again.
-
As I wrote before, the Hamsters QA team is trying to decrease a number of unconfirmed bug reports in LibreOffice's Bugzilla. There are 20 persons in the team.
-
Having an effective communication strategy is vital for every business, especially in the post-pandemic hybrid work environment.
As IT teams scurried to draw up a list of collaboration tools to mobilize the remote workforce, Slack emerged as the favorite medium for communication due to its ease of use and cross-platform availability.
But Slack isn’t the only game in town. Rocket.Chat is a viable alternative that is chock full of features. While Slack is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) app, you can host Rocket.Chat on your own IT infrastructure, without much effort.
-
Redis Labs has announced the company is now registered as Redis, dropping “Labs” from its name. According to the company, the change signals the maturation of the company and the Redis open source project, which it has contributed to since 2011 and sponsored since 2015.
In addition, the company says, the name change also reflects the company’s mission to continue the growth of Redis as a real-time data platform. The company is focused on leading and steering alignment across the community, including individual contributors, customers, and partners, to deliver solutions to technical challenges and maintain its enduring popularity.
The company adds that the renaming will not affect the licensing of open source Redis, which has always been and will continue to be BSD licensed, nor the governance model, which was introduced last year.
-
But before we get to specifically why some people build Pi clusters, let's first talk about clusters in general.
Security Leftovers
-
The hardware-based random number generators used in most modern IoT devices have a serious fundamental weakness that undermines the security of the encryption keys they generate for communications: The RNGs don’t really generate random numbers.
That’s a fairly serious issue when the whole function of the RNG is to generate random numbers, which are then used as seeds for encryption keys. Researchers from Bishop Fox found that the overwhelming majority of the tens of billions of IoT devices in use today have flawed RNGs, a vulnerability that is not limited to a group of vendors or specific IoT operating systems. It’s a widespread problem that security researchers have been discussing in various forms for some time, and there’s no simple way to address it.
-
Comparing macOS vs. Windows security [Ed: Apple+Microsoft false dichotomy. Both are proprietary and both admit to providing state-controlled back doors]
-
The global retail sector faced the highest level of ransomware attacks during 2020, with 44 per cent of organisations hit (compared to 37 per cent across all industry sectors), according to a report by UK-based cybersecurity firm Sophos on Wednesday.
-
Global consulting group Accenture confirmed Wednesday that it had been hit by a cyberattack, becoming the latest in a string of organizations in recent months to be targeted.
-
Accenture (ACN)'s encrypted files will be published by the group on the dark web on Wednesday unless the company pays the ransom, LockBit claimed, according to screenshots of the website reviewed by CNN Business and Emsisoft, a cybersecurity firm.
Stacey Jones, an Accenture spokesperson, confirmed a cybersecurity incident to CNN Business on Wednesday, but did not explicitly acknowledge a ransomware attack.
-
Zoom has announced a new Focus mode, which it says is meant to keep students from getting distracted while in a virtual classroom, while still allowing the teacher to keep an eye on everybody. When activated, Focus mode will make it so that a meeting’s participants won’t be able to see each other’s videos or screen shares, while the host is still able to see everyone’s webcams. It provides some of the control found in Webinar mode, without the complexity and lack of flexibility that comes with it — for instance, a teacher could turn on Focus mode while presenting, and then turn it off when it’s time for a class discussion. And, while hosting a Webinar costs money, Focus mode appears to be available to free accounts, based on my testing.
-
SOC2 has a few control areas related to SSH management. Teleport goes beyond what’s typically required, and we hope that SOC2 requirements will eventually be updated to make using certificates the expectation.
PostgreSQL 13.4, 12.8, 11.13, 10.18, 9.6.23, and 14 Beta 3 Released!
The PostgreSQL Global Development Group has released an update to all supported versions of our database system, including 13.4, 12.8, 11.13, 10.18, and 9.6.23, as well as the third beta release of PostgreSQL 14. This release closes one security vulnerability and fixes over 75 bugs reported over the last three months.
Recent comments
29 min 45 sec ago
1 hour 29 min ago
1 hour 35 min ago
1 hour 38 min ago
2 hours 25 min ago
12 hours 15 min ago
13 hours 20 min ago
14 hours 40 min ago
14 hours 43 min ago
15 hours 50 min ago