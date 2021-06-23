Linux Foundation Openwashing Monopolies Again
Open Mainframe Project Announces the Full Schedule for the 2nd Annual Open Mainframe Summit on September 22-23
The Open Mainframe Project (OMP), an open source initiative that enables collaboration across the mainframe community to develop shared tool sets and resources, today announces the complete schedule of the 2nd annual Open Mainframe Summit. This year's virtual event, which takes place on September 22-23, will feature keynote speakers Gabriele Columbro, Executive Director of Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS); Jason Shepherd, Vice President of Ecosystem at ZEDEDA and Chair of the LF Edge Governing Board; Jono Bacon, a leading community and collaboration speaker and founder of Jono Bacon Consulting; Steve Winslow, Vice President of Compliance and Legal at The Linux Foundation; Tracy Ragan, CEO and Co-Founder of DeployHub and Continuous Delivery Foundation Board Member, and more.
Tech giants unite to drive ‘transformational’ open source eBPF projects
Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Netflix have teamed up to launch the eBPF Foundation, which is designed to accelerate a “transformational” technology that will “redefine” networking, security, tracing, and observability.
The new foundation’s membership also includes Isovalent, a Google-backed startup that’s setting out to deliver an “eBPF-powered revolution” in cloud-native networking and security.
Facebook, Google, Isovalent, Microsoft and Netflix Launch eBPF Foundation as Part of the Linux Foundation [Ed: LF shows they are a front group for proprietary software surveillance companies and this is what the brand Linux stands for now]
Facebook, Google, Isovalent, Microsoft and Netflix Launch eBPF Foundation as Part of the Linux Foundation
The Linux Foundation has announced the formation of the eBPF Foundation...
