Linux Foundation Openwashing Monopolies Again

Misc
Microsoft: Linux is ours, too

  • Microsoft & Others Form The eBPF Foundation - Phoronix

    One of the most exciting Linux kernel innovations in recent years has been eBPF for an in-kernel virtual machine allowing sandboxed programs running within the Linux kernel. The Linux Foundation along with Microsoft and other partners are now forming the eBPF Foundation.

