today's howtos
-
Openstack RDO && KVM Hypervisor: Setting up KDE Plasma on Rocky Linux 8.4 KVM/VBOX 6.1.26 Guest on Server F34
Following below is a brief set of instructions setting up KDE Plasma on RockyLinux along with Gnome Desktop Manager which is actually needed to support graphical login, otherwise system might be started via text login followed by "startx"
-
Automatically create multiple applications in Argo CD | Opensource.com
In a previous article, I demonstrated how Argo CD makes pull-based GitOps deployments simple. In this tutorial, I’ll show you how to automatically create multiple applications in Argo CD using Argo CD itself.
-
How to back up MySQL databases from the command line in Linux | FOSS Linux
The current technological evolution of every aspect of life has made data more precious than gold and silver. If you can acquire, grow, and protect data, you are one step away from being a data god. Yet, big companies that control life aspects like e-commerce, fuel, transport, and food landscapes rely on data protection to shield themselves from an inevitable collapse.
Right now, losing data is like losing your life insurance. So the database management system you are using should have a backup orientation. If you are a MySQL administrator or a user dealing with growing data, you should consider implementing a more than frequent backup automation plan. Reason? You might end up being a victim of a data hack or even alter your data by accident.
Such circumstances can lead to unforgiving data breaches, especially when you don’t have a database backup plan. If you are an invested MySQL user or administrator, this article is here to fix your database backup worries. We will meet two objectives. First, you will understand the implementation of exporting databases through “mysqldump”. Then, finally, we will touch on how using “crontab” can make this entire process easier through automation.
-
How To Install Nessus Scanner on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nessus Scanner on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Nessus gives you malware detection, scanning of embedded devices, configurations auditing, control systems auditing, and compliance checks among other features. It is developed and maintained by Tenable. The vulnerability scanner platform can save the scan results in various formats such as plain text, XML, HTML, and LaTeX.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Nessus Scanner on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How To Enable Full Disk Encryption on an Ubuntu 20.04 Desktop - JumpCloud
Device security is one of the primary concerns that security professionals, developers, and other IT professionals have in the face of a growing number of cyber threats. Criminal hackers are increasingly more sophisticated in their attack vectors and constantly inventing new ways of bypassing even the most secure systems. Though some may argue that Linux is the most secure and stable operating system, it can still fall prey to the same misconfigurations and user errors that plague users of Mac and Windows devices.
No device is foolproof, and like many things in your environment, your Linux system is as secure as its weakest point. The default configurations chosen during the first installation are not enough to harden your device, and unpatched Linux systems and the use of outdated software can significantly increase the chances of a breach. In a worst-case scenario you may find your hard drive completely wiped, with critical files inaccessible and possibly stolen without much evidence left behind. Source code stored on a Linux laptop could fall prey to malicious individuals or perhaps there is PII stored on the laptop in a local file or database; regardless of the individual use case, ensuring that your data is secure is critical.
There are various steps you can take to safeguard Linux devices from potential breaches. One of them is enabling full disk encryption on their drive.
-
40+ open source and Linux terms you need to know - TechRepublic
If you’re new to Linux and open source software, you will quickly find that there are many terms to learn. Or maybe you’ve come across a word or two in your journey and found yourself lost. Fortunately, TechRepublic Premium is here to help you along the way.
We’ve collected more than 40 terms that are commonly used within the open-source and Linux communities; terms that aren’t always in the regular parlance.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 449 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Foundation Openwashing Monopolies Again
7 Great-Looking Gnome Shell Themes
Do you love Gnome Shell but hate the way it looks? Don’t worry, the Internet is chock-full of better-looking themes to choose from. There are so many, in fact, that we’ve had to filter it down to seven themes. Here are some of the best Gnome Shell themes you can use to customize your Gnome DE.
KDE Gear 21.08 Brings Improvements to Dolphin, Konsole, Okular, and Many Other KDE Apps
KDE Gear (formerly KDE Applications) 21.08 is here to bring you a plethora of improvements and new features to your favorite KDE apps, starting with the most used one, the Dolphin file manager, which received animated previews of the contents of a folder, previews for files inside encrypted locations, as well as automatic and real time update of the file info presented in the Information Panel. On top of that, Dolphin now presents you with an easier to rename several files, using the F2 key on a selected file, or using Tab and Shift + Tab to navigate back and forward on your files, as well as to copy a file’s name to the clipboard. Moreover, Dolphin’s new KHamburger menu now makes everything easier to access.
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
4 min 20 sec ago
9 min 54 sec ago
48 min 5 sec ago
1 hour 5 min ago
2 hours 59 min ago
3 hours 59 min ago
4 hours 5 min ago
4 hours 8 min ago
4 hours 55 min ago
14 hours 46 min ago