IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
-
Use automated snapshots to defend against ransomware with NetApp and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform
In this installment of our digital transformation journey with fictional company Davie Street Enterprises, learn how Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform and NetApp's ONTAP solution can come together to help you prevent ransomware attacks.
-
Understanding and verifying security of Diffie-Hellman parameters
When we use machines to communicate over the internet, we often want those exchanges to be secure: protected against modification in transit, scrambled in a way that only we and the intended recipient can read it, and linked with a specific identity (a specific server or person) so that we know who we are communicating with.
While there are multiple protocols that provide assurances about security, the good ones require that the parties agree on some shared secret before any user data can be encrypted and integrity protected.
There are two methods commonly used to agree on shared secrets: have one party use some long-term asymmetric key to encrypt the secret and send it to the owner of the key (like in an RSA key exchange), or have both parties exchange messages that contribute to the computed shared secret (what we call Diffie-Hellman key exchange).
The security of both methods depends on picking numbers that are just right. In one variant of the Diffie-Hellman key exchange one of the parameters needs to be a large prime number. Because the key exchange is vulnerable to attacks if the number is not prime, or not a special kind of prime, the Red Hat Crypto Team has developed a tool to provide mathematical proof that the numbers we distribute are indeed primes of that special type and thus aren’t the weakest link in the security of systems that depend on them. We’ve also published a set of primality certificates to allow for quicker verification of their primality.
At the end of this article you can find instructions on how to use this tool, called ecpp-verifier, to verify the primality certificates or how to check that all the primes used by OpenSSH have matching certificates.
-
Build and deploy microservices with Kubernetes and Dapr | Red Hat Developer
Dapr (Distributed Application Runtime) provides an event-driven, portable runtime for building distributed microservices. The project is useful for both stateless or stateful applications on the cloud and at the network edge. A new open source project from Microsoft, Dapr embraces a diversity of languages and development frameworks. The project is a natural fit for Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift. This article shows you how to install Dapr and walks you through the process of building a sample application on Kubernetes.
-
A Java developer's guide to Quarkus | Opensource.com
Serverless architecture has already become an efficient solution to align overprovisioning and underprovisioning resources (e.g., CPU, memory, disk, networking) with actual workloads regardless of physical servers, virtual machines, and cloud environments. Yet, there is a concern for Java developers when choosing new programming languages to develop serverless applications. The Java framework seems too heavyweight and slow for serverless deployment on the cloud, especially Kubernetes.
What if you, Java developer, could keep using the Java framework to build traditional cloud-native microservices as well as new serverless functions at the same time? This approach should be exciting since you don’t have to worry about a steep learning curve for new serverless application frameworks.
-
Linux Foundation Openwashing Monopolies Again
7 Great-Looking Gnome Shell Themes
Do you love Gnome Shell but hate the way it looks? Don’t worry, the Internet is chock-full of better-looking themes to choose from. There are so many, in fact, that we’ve had to filter it down to seven themes. Here are some of the best Gnome Shell themes you can use to customize your Gnome DE.
KDE Gear 21.08 Brings Improvements to Dolphin, Konsole, Okular, and Many Other KDE Apps
KDE Gear (formerly KDE Applications) 21.08 is here to bring you a plethora of improvements and new features to your favorite KDE apps, starting with the most used one, the Dolphin file manager, which received animated previews of the contents of a folder, previews for files inside encrypted locations, as well as automatic and real time update of the file info presented in the Information Panel. On top of that, Dolphin now presents you with an easier to rename several files, using the F2 key on a selected file, or using Tab and Shift + Tab to navigate back and forward on your files, as well as to copy a file’s name to the clipboard. Moreover, Dolphin’s new KHamburger menu now makes everything easier to access.
Android Leftovers
