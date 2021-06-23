Graphics: Vulkan, V3DV, Intel, and AMD
-
Danylo Piliaiev: Testing Vulkan drivers with games that cannot run on the target device
Here I’m playing “Spelunky 2” on my laptop and simultaneously replaying the same Vulkan calls on an ARM board with Adreno GPU running the open source Turnip Vulkan driver. Hint: it’s an x64 Windows game that doesn’t run on ARM.
-
An update on feature progress for V3DV
I’ve been silent here for quite some time, so here is a quick summary of some of the new functionality we have been exposing in V3DV, the Vulkan driver for Raspberry PI 4, over the last few months...
-
The V3DV Vulkan driver for Raspberry Pi 4 is nearing Vulkan 1.1 support
Iago Toral of Igalia has written up a blog post going over a bunch of work done for the V3DV Vulkan driver for Raspberry Pi 4 and it's coming along nicely.
Toral noted in the update how the V3DV driver has over the last few months added support for a good bunch more extensions, which means it's closing in on Vulkan 1.1 support. It's not quite confirmed yet though. Although it has all of the mandatory requirements added for Vulkan 1.1, it still needs to go through conformance testing and fix any failures that come up yet. Toral noted how "the bottom line is that Vulkan 1.1 should be fairly close now".
-
Intel Appears Ready To Advertise Its DG1 Graphics Card Support On Linux - Phoronix
As I have covered in many Phoronix articles over the past number of months, it's been a lengthy road bringing up the DG1 graphics support on Linux with the Intel open-source engineers having to re-architect their "i915" kernel graphics driver to support device local memory, getting the GuC support into good shape, scheduler changes, beginning to make use of TTM for memory management, user-space API changes, and a ton of other changes in expanding the driver's scope from just catering to integrated graphics. But now it looks like the DG1 Linux support is about to be officially advertised.
-
AMD Van Gogh Firmware Published, Other Radeon GPU Firmware Updated - Phoronix
AMD has upstreamed the Van Gogh binary-only firmware files necessary for the RDNA2 graphics to be initialized by the open-source driver on this forthcoming APU.'
Hitting linux-firmware.git this morning was the updating of all the AMDGPU firmware files against the state as shipped by this week's Radeon Software for Linux 21.30 driver package. Those firmware files from that packaged state are now in this de facto upstream repository that Linux distributions pull from for offering the firmware/microcode files needed for kernel driver compatibility.
-
