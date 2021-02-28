today's howtos
-
Fix Chromium signing out from Google under Linux Mint 20 :: Rafael Cavalcanti
Recently, I started experiencing this issue on Chromium under Linux Mint 20.
Every time I opened Chromium and tried to use a Google service, I would not be logged on them. For example, opening Gmail would show me the login page. I, then, proceeded to login, and everything worked fine until I closed the browser. Opening Chromium again would bring me back to the same problem: I was signed out from Google and prompted to login.
This only happened to Google, other websites worked fine.
Clearing the cache, trying different password stores and even deleting every Chromium file on my home directory and starting clean didn’t solve it.
-
ow to migrate from CentOS 8 to AlmaLinux
CentOS 8 Linux will be not supported by the end of the year 2021 and if you want to migrate it to AlmaLinux 8, follow the instructions below.
There is no standard release of CentOS 8+ Linux going forward and CentOS Stream continues after that date, serving as an upstream branch of Red Hat Enterprise Linux that seats between Fedora and RHEL.
AlmaLinux is an free and open source Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) fork developed by CloudLinux that is a great alternative to CentOS 8.
In this tutorial, you’ll learn how to migrate to AlmaLinux from CentOS 8 using “almalinux-deploy” script.
-
How to install Intellij Idea 2021 Ultimate on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Intellij Idea 2021 Ultimate on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
Please take note that it comes with a 30-day free trial and afterward it is paid.
-
Fix Taskwarrior autocompletion on Termux :: Rafael Cavalcanti
If you use Taskwarrior on Termux, autocompletion doesn’t work out of the box, be it on Zsh or Bash.
I found out that the completions are available at $PREFIX/share/doc/task/scripts, but absent on the appropriate shell completion directories.
-
When 2FA on your Linux servers won't let you in, try this fix - TechRepublic
When your Linux servers are giving you fits, Jack Wallen has the solution for you.
-
8 Tips to Customize the Cinnamon Desktop in Linux
Windows users looking to switch to Linux will love the familiar desktop environment provided by Linux Mint. Cinnamon enables a traditional desktop experience that is exceptionally well-suited for beginners and gives several customization options to meet different requirements.
Are you looking for ways to tweak the look and feel of the Cinnamon desktop? If you nodded a yes in agreement, then read on to check out ways to customize your desktop in the best possible way.
-
GNU Linux How To – kvm qemu shutdown all vms – start all vms with keyword in name – snapshot all vms
-
Fix opening locked app from Termux on MIUI :: Rafael Cavalcanti
Termux has the handy termux-open command, which is aliased as xdg-open. I use it to open markdown notes from Termux on Markor (a markdown editor application), by simply running xdg-open foobar.md.
This stopped working when I set Markor to use MIUI’s “app lock” feature, which forces you to authenticate before opening selected apps. Termux would open Markor normally and the “app lock” screen would ask for my credentials. However, after logging in correctly, I would be brought back to Termux. Manually opening Markor wouldn’t show the file I opened.
-
Best Way to Add Custom Inline JavaScript in WordPress Site (Better Way)
If you are completely new to WordPress, adding inline JavaScript might not be the easiest task to figure out on your own. Sure, there are some popular methods that can help you to some extent. In this article, we are going to see best way to add custom inline JavaScript in WordPress website.
-
What is termux-dialog and how I use it :: Rafael Cavalcanti
I use Termux for several years, since I came back from iOS to Android. However, only recently I explored termux-dialog, which can really be a game changer.
-
Multi-line annotations on Taskwarrior :: Rafael Cavalcanti
When I started using Taskwarrior, one of the first things that I missed was having plenty of space for writing my annotations.
Of course, I could add \n's as I wished to break lines, but I wanted a comfier place to write them.
I quickly stumbled upon a simple script that could solve that. It worked like this: you run it with the task number and your preferred editor opened with a blank screen, ready for your annotation. Now when you saved and closed it, your task was annotated. Very useful.
-
Issuing valid certificates for LAN-only websites :: Rafael Cavalcanti
The scenario: you have some websites that only face your network. You want to enable SSL on them, and the certificate to be recognized out of the box on the clients, without the need for installing on each of them. For this, you have your own domain name.
So a self-signed certificate is not an option, and you’ll probably want to use Let’s Encrypt. However, if you try Let’s Encrypt, the HTTP-01 challenge will fail, as your website doesn’t face the internet.
A solution may be to use the DNS-01 challenge, but your domain DNS may not support it. In that case, what can you do?
-
Kubernetes with NFS Persistent Volumes - DiddleDani
Using NFS persistent volumes is a relatively easy, for kubernetes, on-ramp to using the kubernetes storage infrastructure.
Before following this guide, you should have an installed kubernetes cluster. If you don’t, check out the guide how to Install K3s.
-
Install and access the K8s Web UI Dashboard - DiddleDani
While I don’t find the dashboard very useful for configuring anything in the cluster, it can be helpful to find a resource you’ve lost track of or discover resources you didn’t know were there.
Before following this guide, you should have an installed kubernetes cluster. If you don’t, check out the guide how to Install K3s.
-
