Games: Flightgear, Back 4 Blood, CreatorCrate, and More
How to install Flightgear on Linux Lite 5.4 - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at how to install Flightgear on Linux Lite 5.4.
Looks like the fresh Back 4 Blood Beta is working on Linux with Proton GE | GamingOnLinux
Back 4 Blood is releasing in October from Turtle Rock Studios (original developer on Left 4 Dead) and they now have an Open Beta that anyone can try out and it appears to work with Proton GE.
It's notable because it uses Easy Anti-Cheat, and you get the EAC loading screen when you load up the game. Usually, games with EAC don't work with Proton on Linux and just block it entirely. We know that Valve has been working with the likes of Easy Anti-Cheat and BattlEye ready for the Steam Deck release but it's not entirely clear how (or even if?) it's working right now.
Chaos is the name of the game in CreatorCrate as you devour everything | GamingOnLinux
CreatorCrate from developer Jori Ryan is all about running around and causing chaos. It's fast, totally ridiculous and a lot of fun to blast through. It just released recently with native Linux support, with the Ryan mentioning how it was actually developed on Linux using open source tooling and the Unity game engine.
What makes CreatorCrate so chaotic is what your character is capable of. You're basically a 3D printer that has legs, arms and an appetite for everything - and you've gone totally nuts. You can eat any person and object, to use as matter for printing objects or to heal up and so there's a whole lot of eating. No only that, you can also swing around objects to throw at enemies, block fire and more - you can even pinch a downed enemy weapon to use against them.
Linux hits 1% user share on Steam for first time in years, which is over 1 million players
The share of Linux users on Steam has historically been pretty low [among DRM gamers]. However, it has now reached 1% for the first time in years soon after the Steam Deck announcement.
How to play Crusader Kings II on Linux
Crusader Kings II is a strategy game that takes place in the Middle Ages. It was developed and published by Paradox Interactive. In 2019, the CK II transitioned to a “free-to-play” model. Here’s how to play the game on Linux.
Corporate Control/Supremacy Over Communities
An Early Look At LLVM Clang 13 Performance On AMD Zen 3
With LLVM/Clang 13 feature development having ended last week and the 13.0 release candidate being tagged, in starting off the benchmarking cycle first up I was looking at how well this new compiler is performing compared to LLVM Clang 12 stable on an AMD EPYC 7543 (Zen 3) Linux server.
Audiocasts/Shows: Package PGP Rant, Ubuntu Podcast, and BSDNow
