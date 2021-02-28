Audiocasts/Shows: Package PGP Rant, Ubuntu Podcast, and BSDNow
Arch Linux: PGP Signature Is Corrupted??? - Invidious
If you want a good reason to not suggest a rolling release to a new Linux user this is exactly why, between updates of packages a PGP key expired forcing me to manually update the keys to peform a system update.
Ubuntu Podcast from the UK LoCo: S14E23 – Caked Credit Fame
This week we’ve been playing Tabletop Simulator and enjoying DOOM Eternal. We’re joined by Rhys Davies to help round up the goings on in the Ubuntu Community and discuss our favourite stories from the tech news.
It’s Season 14 Episode 23 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Rhys Davies are connected and speaking to your brain.
BSD Now 415: Wrong OS Switch
Wrong Way to Switch Server OS, Net/1 and Net/2 – A Path to Freedom, Permissions Two Mistakes, OpenBSD progress in supporting riscv64 platform, I2P intro, git sync murder is out, GhostBSD init system poll, and more
