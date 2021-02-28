Corporate Control/Supremacy Over Communities
-
Practical Open Source Information -- Event Schedule Now Available! | Open Source Initiative [Ed: Open Source Initiative: Pay Us $6,000 and We’ll Present You as Supporting Diversity]
On September 16th, 2021, the Open Source Initiative will be hosting a free, virtual half-day event on Practical Open Source Information. Geared towards open source developers, scholars, lawyers and managers interested in learning about open source in practice, this unique event will feature speakers with extensive experience in the field -- with a focus towards new adopters and those looking to deepen their open source participation.
-
Call for Members for the Community Code of Conduct Committee
This message is being sent from the Community Code of Conduct Committee, with the approval of the Core Team.
The PostgreSQL Community Code of Conduct Committee is approaching our third year anniversary. As part of the community CoC policy, the Committee membership is to be refreshed on an annual basis.
-
Google Launches Allstar GitHub App [Ed: Google helps Microsoft proprietary software and monopoly]
-
After 15 months in preview, GitHub releases Codespaces – probably the fanciest new shiny since Actions [Ed: Microsoft Tim now shilling Microsoft proprietary software and monopoly again. Be wary of these people.]
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 471 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Corporate Control/Supremacy Over Communities
An Early Look At LLVM Clang 13 Performance On AMD Zen 3
With LLVM/Clang 13 feature development having ended last week and the 13.0 release candidate being tagged, in starting off the benchmarking cycle first up I was looking at how well this new compiler is performing compared to LLVM Clang 12 stable on an AMD EPYC 7543 (Zen 3) Linux server.
Audiocasts/Shows: Package PGP Rant, Ubuntu Podcast, and BSDNow
Games: Flightgear, Back 4 Blood, CreatorCrate, and More
Recent comments
1 min ago
1 hour 10 min ago
5 hours 10 min ago
5 hours 15 min ago
5 hours 54 min ago
6 hours 11 min ago
8 hours 5 min ago
9 hours 5 min ago
9 hours 11 min ago
9 hours 14 min ago