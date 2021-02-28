Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Open Hardware: Purism, Arduino, and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 12th of August 2021 11:35:33 PM Filed under
Hardware
  • Internet of Snitches – Purism

    Imagine an Internet of Snitches, each scanning whatever data they have access to for evidence of crime. Beyond the OS itself, individual phone apps could start looking for contraband. Personal computers would follow their lead. Home network file servers could pore through photos, videos and file backups for CSAM and maybe even evidence of copyright infringement. Home routers could scan any unencrypted network traffic. Your voice assistant could use machine learning to decide when yelling in a household crosses the line into abuse. Your printer could analyze the documents and photos you send it.

    It’s not much of a surprise to most people that their devices, especially their phones, are snitching on them to the hardware vendor (or app developer). Some people are surprised to discover just how much. I already wrote a post Snitching on Phones That Snitch on You that focused on the amount of data an idle Android and iOS device are sending to Google and Apple respectively, described how we avoid those problems on the Librem 5, and even explained how to use OpenSnitch to track any attempts by a malicious app to snitch on you.

    So we know most devices and proprietary apps track people to some degree (even for paying customers), and that the problem has extended to cars. While many people don’t like the idea of this, they also shrug it off, not just because they don’t feel empowered to do much about it, but also because their data is “only” being used for marketing purposes. Someone is profiting off of the data, sure, but their data isn’t being used against them.

    Yet we are starting to see how your data can be used against you. Police routinely get location data from data brokers to track suspects without having to get a warrant. Even private groups have paid data brokers to dig up dirt on people, leading to a Catholic priest’s resignation after location data revealed he used the Grindr app and frequented gay bars.

  • Arduino development with fast and easy debugging from Segger

    Arduino has partnered with Segger to further support developers in creating their own embedded systems, implementing compatibility of Segger debugging solutions with Portenta boards.

    Debuggers are the scalpel that allows a developer to dissect any application code running on embedded hardware. This versatile tool helps the programmer to halt programs at specific points, inspect values stored in memory units, modify CPU registers and enter test data to narrow down on buggy pieces of code. This tool comes in handy when you want to locate malfunctioning code and fix faulty program execution.

  • Sharing Arduino Education courses is easier than ever | Arduino Blog

    Over the past few years, Arduino Education has expanded, offering new learning solutions to teachers and students around the world. Today, we have more than 10 kits with exciting online courses for STEM teachers and learners ranging from middle school to university.

    When creating these products, we were delighted to collaborate with many brilliant educators, who shared with us their unique teaching styles and provided valuable feedback.

    With the pandemic dramatically shaking up the status quo in education, we now have more learning styles than ever. From large schools using hundreds of Arduino kits to smaller classes and study groups. There are even a lot of parents who use kits for homeschooling, along with an increasing numbers of self-learners.

    We’re excited to see Arduino Education products being enjoyed in so many different ways, and want to make sure our kits are easy to use and share in every situation. That said, we’re excited to announce several changes to how our educational products are shared.

  • Intel’s Elkhart Lake powers three new thin Mini-ITX boards

    MiTac’s “PD10EHI,” DFI’s “EHL171/EHL173,” and ASRock’s ”IMB-1004” thin Mini-ITX boards extend Intel’s 10nm Atom x6000 with triple displays, USB 3.1 Gen2, SATA, M.2, and PCIe. DFI and ASRock also offer 2.5GbE.

    Earlier this week, ICP Germany announced a thin Mini-ITX PD10EHI board with Elkhart lake (Atom x6000, etc.) from its manufacturing partner MiTac, but the press release accidentally linked to a recently introduced, Comet Lake based PH12CMI thin Mini-ITX, which we covered. Now we are returning to the PD10EHI along with DFI’s EHL171/EHL173, which we similarly spotted on a preliminary holding page back in February when we reported on Advantech’s similarly Elkhart Lake based AIMB-218 thin Mini-ITX board. We have also uncovered an ASRock Industrial IMB-1004 board with the same combination, which we cover here.

»

More in Tux Machines

Corporate Control/Supremacy Over Communities

An Early Look At LLVM Clang 13 Performance On AMD Zen 3

With LLVM/Clang 13 feature development having ended last week and the 13.0 release candidate being tagged, in starting off the benchmarking cycle first up I was looking at how well this new compiler is performing compared to LLVM Clang 12 stable on an AMD EPYC 7543 (Zen 3) Linux server. Read more

Audiocasts/Shows: Package PGP Rant, Ubuntu Podcast, and BSDNow

  • Arch Linux: PGP Signature Is Corrupted??? - Invidious

    If you want a good reason to not suggest a rolling release to a new Linux user this is exactly why, between updates of packages a PGP key expired forcing me to manually update the keys to peform a system update.

  • Ubuntu Podcast from the UK LoCo: S14E23 – Caked Credit Fame

    This week we’ve been playing Tabletop Simulator and enjoying DOOM Eternal. We’re joined by Rhys Davies to help round up the goings on in the Ubuntu Community and discuss our favourite stories from the tech news. It’s Season 14 Episode 23 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Rhys Davies are connected and speaking to your brain.

  • BSD Now 415: Wrong OS Switch

    Wrong Way to Switch Server OS, Net/1 and Net/2 – A Path to Freedom, Permissions Two Mistakes, OpenBSD progress in supporting riscv64 platform, I2P intro, git sync murder is out, GhostBSD init system poll, and more

Games: Flightgear, Back 4 Blood, CreatorCrate, and More

  • How to install Flightgear on Linux Lite 5.4 - Invidious

    In this video, we are looking at how to install Flightgear on Linux Lite 5.4.

  • Looks like the fresh Back 4 Blood Beta is working on Linux with Proton GE | GamingOnLinux

    Back 4 Blood is releasing in October from Turtle Rock Studios (original developer on Left 4 Dead) and they now have an Open Beta that anyone can try out and it appears to work with Proton GE. It's notable because it uses Easy Anti-Cheat, and you get the EAC loading screen when you load up the game. Usually, games with EAC don't work with Proton on Linux and just block it entirely. We know that Valve has been working with the likes of Easy Anti-Cheat and BattlEye ready for the Steam Deck release but it's not entirely clear how (or even if?) it's working right now. Back 4 Blood is releasing in October from Turtle Rock Studios (original developer on Left 4 Dead) and they now have an Open Beta that anyone can try out and it appears to work with Proton GE. It's notable because it uses Easy Anti-Cheat, and you get the EAC loading screen when you load up the game. Usually, games with EAC don't work with Proton on Linux and just block it entirely. We know that Valve has been working with the likes of Easy Anti-Cheat and BattlEye ready for the Steam Deck release but it's not entirely clear how (or even if?) it's working right now.

  • Chaos is the name of the game in CreatorCrate as you devour everything | GamingOnLinux

    CreatorCrate from developer Jori Ryan is all about running around and causing chaos. It's fast, totally ridiculous and a lot of fun to blast through. It just released recently with native Linux support, with the Ryan mentioning how it was actually developed on Linux using open source tooling and the Unity game engine. What makes CreatorCrate so chaotic is what your character is capable of. You're basically a 3D printer that has legs, arms and an appetite for everything - and you've gone totally nuts. You can eat any person and object, to use as matter for printing objects or to heal up and so there's a whole lot of eating. No only that, you can also swing around objects to throw at enemies, block fire and more - you can even pinch a downed enemy weapon to use against them.

  • Linux hits 1% user share on Steam for first time in years, which is over 1 million players

    The share of Linux users on Steam has historically been pretty low [among DRM gamers]. However, it has now reached 1% for the first time in years soon after the Steam Deck announcement.

  • How to play Crusader Kings II on Linux

    Crusader Kings II is a strategy game that takes place in the Middle Ages. It was developed and published by Paradox Interactive. In 2019, the CK II transitioned to a “free-to-play” model. Here’s how to play the game on Linux.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6