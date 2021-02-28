today's leftovers
Ubuntu Blog: Orchestration in Telcos: the multi-vendor and multi-cloud environments…
The use of NFV migration is becoming commonplace, it is made apparent there is a need for a higher degree of software management, smoother upgrades, and deployment process. Due to the complexity of the migration, Telcos have been deterred from adoption. A solution should be out there to aid businesses in managing and deploying network automation, orchestration, and managed services.
In general, a telco network is complex and needs to be managed using multiple perspectives. For a proper deployment, a pure Open Source approach would require a great deal of work to be put in, however, commercial deployment of MANO stacks provided by vendors again raises the “vendor lock-in” question.
Another problem faced by telcos is that after investing a lot into creating cloud services, telecom operators are unable to create a solid product to sell. With the right orchestration solution, telcos can market a pre-packaged solution and use APIs to extend the platform to meet their needs.
TalkingParabola merged in main ISO and installation medium with installer
Last year Arch integrated the features from the TalkingArch project into archiso and some months ago they added an installer into their installation medium. As a result, and with some delay, TalkingParabola was deprecated and we added these features to our ISOs too. They are available in out download page as well.
Security updates for Thursday
Security updates have been issued by CentOS (java-1.8.0-openjdk), Debian (firefox-esr, libspf2, and openjdk-11-jre-dcevm), Fedora (bluez, fetchmail, and prosody), Oracle (edk2, glib2, kernel, and libuv), Red Hat (.NET Core 3.1), SUSE (cpio), and Ubuntu (firefox and openssh).
How does Google Authenticator work? (Part 2)
Authenticator apps like Google Authenticator use 2 authenticaion protocol centered around What you have paradigm.
Jan Schmidt: OpenHMD update
I’ve built a branch of OpenHMD that uses GStreamer to record the CV1 camera video, plus IMU and tracking logs into a video file.
To go with those recordings, I’ve been working on a replay and simulation tool, that uses the Godot game engine to visualise the tracking session. The goal is to show, frame-by-frame, where OpenHMD thought the cameras, headset and controllers were at each point in the session, and to be able to step back and forth through the recording.
LibreOffice QA/Dev Report: July 2021
Corporate Control/Supremacy Over Communities
An Early Look At LLVM Clang 13 Performance On AMD Zen 3
With LLVM/Clang 13 feature development having ended last week and the 13.0 release candidate being tagged, in starting off the benchmarking cycle first up I was looking at how well this new compiler is performing compared to LLVM Clang 12 stable on an AMD EPYC 7543 (Zen 3) Linux server.
Audiocasts/Shows: Package PGP Rant, Ubuntu Podcast, and BSDNow
Games: Flightgear, Back 4 Blood, CreatorCrate, and More
