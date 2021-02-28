Language Selection

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 12th of August 2021 11:37:39 PM
Misc
  • Ubuntu Blog: Orchestration in Telcos: the multi-vendor and multi-cloud environments…

    The use of NFV migration is becoming commonplace, it is made apparent there is a need for a higher degree of software management, smoother upgrades, and deployment process. Due to the complexity of the migration, Telcos have been deterred from adoption. A solution should be out there to aid businesses in managing and deploying network automation, orchestration, and managed services.

    In general, a telco network is complex and needs to be managed using multiple perspectives. For a proper deployment, a pure Open Source approach would require a great deal of work to be put in, however, commercial deployment of MANO stacks provided by vendors again raises the “vendor lock-in” question.

    Another problem faced by telcos is that after investing a lot into creating cloud services, telecom operators are unable to create a solid product to sell. With the right orchestration solution, telcos can market a pre-packaged solution and use APIs to extend the platform to meet their needs.

  • TalkingParabola merged in main ISO and installation medium with installer

    Last year Arch integrated the features from the TalkingArch project into archiso and some months ago they added an installer into their installation medium. As a result, and with some delay, TalkingParabola was deprecated and we added these features to our ISOs too. They are available in out download page as well.

  • Security updates for Thursday

    Security updates have been issued by CentOS (java-1.8.0-openjdk), Debian (firefox-esr, libspf2, and openjdk-11-jre-dcevm), Fedora (bluez, fetchmail, and prosody), Oracle (edk2, glib2, kernel, and libuv), Red Hat (.NET Core 3.1), SUSE (cpio), and Ubuntu (firefox and openssh).

  • How does Google Authenticator work? (Part 2)

    Authenticator apps like Google Authenticator use 2 authenticaion protocol centered around What you have paradigm.

  • Jan Schmidt: OpenHMD update

    I’ve built a branch of OpenHMD that uses GStreamer to record the CV1 camera video, plus IMU and tracking logs into a video file.

    To go with those recordings, I’ve been working on a replay and simulation tool, that uses the Godot game engine to visualise the tracking session. The goal is to show, frame-by-frame, where OpenHMD thought the cameras, headset and controllers were at each point in the session, and to be able to step back and forth through the recording.

  • LibreOffice QA/Dev Report: July 2021
Corporate Control/Supremacy Over Communities

An Early Look At LLVM Clang 13 Performance On AMD Zen 3

With LLVM/Clang 13 feature development having ended last week and the 13.0 release candidate being tagged, in starting off the benchmarking cycle first up I was looking at how well this new compiler is performing compared to LLVM Clang 12 stable on an AMD EPYC 7543 (Zen 3) Linux server. Read more

Audiocasts/Shows: Package PGP Rant, Ubuntu Podcast, and BSDNow

  • Arch Linux: PGP Signature Is Corrupted??? - Invidious

    If you want a good reason to not suggest a rolling release to a new Linux user this is exactly why, between updates of packages a PGP key expired forcing me to manually update the keys to peform a system update.

  • Ubuntu Podcast from the UK LoCo: S14E23 – Caked Credit Fame

    This week we’ve been playing Tabletop Simulator and enjoying DOOM Eternal. We’re joined by Rhys Davies to help round up the goings on in the Ubuntu Community and discuss our favourite stories from the tech news. It’s Season 14 Episode 23 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Rhys Davies are connected and speaking to your brain.

  • BSD Now 415: Wrong OS Switch

    Wrong Way to Switch Server OS, Net/1 and Net/2 – A Path to Freedom, Permissions Two Mistakes, OpenBSD progress in supporting riscv64 platform, I2P intro, git sync murder is out, GhostBSD init system poll, and more

Games: Flightgear, Back 4 Blood, CreatorCrate, and More

  • How to install Flightgear on Linux Lite 5.4 - Invidious

    In this video, we are looking at how to install Flightgear on Linux Lite 5.4.

  • Looks like the fresh Back 4 Blood Beta is working on Linux with Proton GE | GamingOnLinux

    Back 4 Blood is releasing in October from Turtle Rock Studios (original developer on Left 4 Dead) and they now have an Open Beta that anyone can try out and it appears to work with Proton GE. It's notable because it uses Easy Anti-Cheat, and you get the EAC loading screen when you load up the game. Usually, games with EAC don't work with Proton on Linux and just block it entirely. We know that Valve has been working with the likes of Easy Anti-Cheat and BattlEye ready for the Steam Deck release but it's not entirely clear how (or even if?) it's working right now.

  • Chaos is the name of the game in CreatorCrate as you devour everything | GamingOnLinux

    CreatorCrate from developer Jori Ryan is all about running around and causing chaos. It's fast, totally ridiculous and a lot of fun to blast through. It just released recently with native Linux support, with the Ryan mentioning how it was actually developed on Linux using open source tooling and the Unity game engine. What makes CreatorCrate so chaotic is what your character is capable of. You're basically a 3D printer that has legs, arms and an appetite for everything - and you've gone totally nuts. You can eat any person and object, to use as matter for printing objects or to heal up and so there's a whole lot of eating. No only that, you can also swing around objects to throw at enemies, block fire and more - you can even pinch a downed enemy weapon to use against them.

  • Linux hits 1% user share on Steam for first time in years, which is over 1 million players

    The share of Linux users on Steam has historically been pretty low [among DRM gamers]. However, it has now reached 1% for the first time in years soon after the Steam Deck announcement.

  • How to play Crusader Kings II on Linux

    Crusader Kings II is a strategy game that takes place in the Middle Ages. It was developed and published by Paradox Interactive. In 2019, the CK II transitioned to a “free-to-play” model. Here’s how to play the game on Linux.

