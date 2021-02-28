The Debian Project mourns the loss of Robert Lemmen, Karl Rammer and Rogério Theodoro de Brito
The Debian Project has lost several members of its community in the last year.
In June 2020, Robert Lemmen passed away after a serious illness. Robert had been regularly attending the Debian Munich meetups since the early 00s and helped with local booths. He had been a Debian Developer since 2007. Among other contributions, he packaged modules for Raku (Perl6 at that time) and helped other contributors to get involved in the Raku Team. He also put effort into tracking down circular dependencies in Debian.
Karl Rammer passed away in June 2020, after complications due to metastatic colon cancer. He had been a Debian Developer since 2001 and packaged several components of MIT's Project Athena. He was passionate about technology and Debian, and always interested in helping others to find and promote their passions.
