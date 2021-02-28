today's leftovers Ubuntu Blog: Orchestration in Telcos: the multi-vendor and multi-cloud environments… The use of NFV migration is becoming commonplace, it is made apparent there is a need for a higher degree of software management, smoother upgrades, and deployment process. Due to the complexity of the migration, Telcos have been deterred from adoption. A solution should be out there to aid businesses in managing and deploying network automation, orchestration, and managed services. In general, a telco network is complex and needs to be managed using multiple perspectives. For a proper deployment, a pure Open Source approach would require a great deal of work to be put in, however, commercial deployment of MANO stacks provided by vendors again raises the “vendor lock-in” question. Another problem faced by telcos is that after investing a lot into creating cloud services, telecom operators are unable to create a solid product to sell. With the right orchestration solution, telcos can market a pre-packaged solution and use APIs to extend the platform to meet their needs.

TalkingParabola merged in main ISO and installation medium with installer Last year Arch integrated the features from the TalkingArch project into archiso and some months ago they added an installer into their installation medium. As a result, and with some delay, TalkingParabola was deprecated and we added these features to our ISOs too. They are available in out download page as well.

Security updates for Thursday Security updates have been issued by CentOS (java-1.8.0-openjdk), Debian (firefox-esr, libspf2, and openjdk-11-jre-dcevm), Fedora (bluez, fetchmail, and prosody), Oracle (edk2, glib2, kernel, and libuv), Red Hat (.NET Core 3.1), SUSE (cpio), and Ubuntu (firefox and openssh).

How does Google Authenticator work? (Part 2) Authenticator apps like Google Authenticator use 2 authenticaion protocol centered around What you have paradigm.

Jan Schmidt: OpenHMD update I’ve built a branch of OpenHMD that uses GStreamer to record the CV1 camera video, plus IMU and tracking logs into a video file. To go with those recordings, I’ve been working on a replay and simulation tool, that uses the Godot game engine to visualise the tracking session. The goal is to show, frame-by-frame, where OpenHMD thought the cameras, headset and controllers were at each point in the session, and to be able to step back and forth through the recording.

Open Hardware: Purism, Arduino, and More Internet of Snitches – Purism Imagine an Internet of Snitches, each scanning whatever data they have access to for evidence of crime. Beyond the OS itself, individual phone apps could start looking for contraband. Personal computers would follow their lead. Home network file servers could pore through photos, videos and file backups for CSAM and maybe even evidence of copyright infringement. Home routers could scan any unencrypted network traffic. Your voice assistant could use machine learning to decide when yelling in a household crosses the line into abuse. Your printer could analyze the documents and photos you send it. It’s not much of a surprise to most people that their devices, especially their phones, are snitching on them to the hardware vendor (or app developer). Some people are surprised to discover just how much. I already wrote a post Snitching on Phones That Snitch on You that focused on the amount of data an idle Android and iOS device are sending to Google and Apple respectively, described how we avoid those problems on the Librem 5, and even explained how to use OpenSnitch to track any attempts by a malicious app to snitch on you. So we know most devices and proprietary apps track people to some degree (even for paying customers), and that the problem has extended to cars. While many people don’t like the idea of this, they also shrug it off, not just because they don’t feel empowered to do much about it, but also because their data is “only” being used for marketing purposes. Someone is profiting off of the data, sure, but their data isn’t being used against them. Yet we are starting to see how your data can be used against you. Police routinely get location data from data brokers to track suspects without having to get a warrant. Even private groups have paid data brokers to dig up dirt on people, leading to a Catholic priest’s resignation after location data revealed he used the Grindr app and frequented gay bars.

Arduino development with fast and easy debugging from Segger Arduino has partnered with Segger to further support developers in creating their own embedded systems, implementing compatibility of Segger debugging solutions with Portenta boards. Debuggers are the scalpel that allows a developer to dissect any application code running on embedded hardware. This versatile tool helps the programmer to halt programs at specific points, inspect values stored in memory units, modify CPU registers and enter test data to narrow down on buggy pieces of code. This tool comes in handy when you want to locate malfunctioning code and fix faulty program execution.

Sharing Arduino Education courses is easier than ever | Arduino Blog Over the past few years, Arduino Education has expanded, offering new learning solutions to teachers and students around the world. Today, we have more than 10 kits with exciting online courses for STEM teachers and learners ranging from middle school to university. When creating these products, we were delighted to collaborate with many brilliant educators, who shared with us their unique teaching styles and provided valuable feedback. With the pandemic dramatically shaking up the status quo in education, we now have more learning styles than ever. From large schools using hundreds of Arduino kits to smaller classes and study groups. There are even a lot of parents who use kits for homeschooling, along with an increasing numbers of self-learners. We’re excited to see Arduino Education products being enjoyed in so many different ways, and want to make sure our kits are easy to use and share in every situation. That said, we’re excited to announce several changes to how our educational products are shared.

Intel’s Elkhart Lake powers three new thin Mini-ITX boards MiTac’s “PD10EHI,” DFI’s “EHL171/EHL173,” and ASRock’s ”IMB-1004” thin Mini-ITX boards extend Intel’s 10nm Atom x6000 with triple displays, USB 3.1 Gen2, SATA, M.2, and PCIe. DFI and ASRock also offer 2.5GbE. Earlier this week, ICP Germany announced a thin Mini-ITX PD10EHI board with Elkhart lake (Atom x6000, etc.) from its manufacturing partner MiTac, but the press release accidentally linked to a recently introduced, Comet Lake based PH12CMI thin Mini-ITX, which we covered. Now we are returning to the PD10EHI along with DFI’s EHL171/EHL173, which we similarly spotted on a preliminary holding page back in February when we reported on Advantech’s similarly Elkhart Lake based AIMB-218 thin Mini-ITX board. We have also uncovered an ASRock Industrial IMB-1004 board with the same combination, which we cover here.