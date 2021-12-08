A couple of weeks ago, the good folks at Linux Mint released version 20.2 of their open source operating system. The installer built into the live ISO is excellent and only requires a few clicks to install the OS. You even have a built-in partitioner if you want to customize your partitions.

The installer is mainly focused on a simple install—define your partitions and install into them. For those wanting a more flexible setup—logical volume manager (LVM) is the way to go—you benefit from setting up volume groups and define your logical volumes within them.

LVM is a hard drive management system that allows you to create storage space across multiple physical drives. In other words, you could "tether" a few small drives together so your OS treats them as if they were one drive. Beyond that, it has the advantages of live resizing, file system snapshots, and much more. This article isn't a tutorial on LVM (the web is full of good information on that already.) Instead, I aim to keep this page on topic and focus solely on getting Linux Mint 20.2 working with LVM.