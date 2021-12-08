today's howtos
-
How to Install Java 16 (OpenJDK 16) on Rocky Linux 8
Java is a general-purpose, class-based, object-oriented multipurpose programming language that is popular due to the design of having lesser implementation dependencies, meaning that the compiled Java code can be run on all platforms that support Java without the need for recompilation. Java is also fast, secure, and reliable, therefore. It is widely used for developing Java applications in laptops, data centers, game consoles, scientific supercomputers, cell phones, etc.
-
Install Pantheon Tweaks on elementary OS 6 to Access Hidden Settings - OMG! Ubuntu!
Planning on taking elementary OS 6 for a spin this weekend? If so, there's a handy third-party tool I want you to keep in mind. See, some Linux distros
-
How to Install Elementary OS 6.0 (Odin) Step by Step
Finally, the wait is over! The much-awaited Elementary OS 6.0 “Odin” is now available for download. Elementary OS enthusiasts have been waiting patiently for more than a year now after the release “Hera”, Elementary OS 5.1 in December 2019.
Elementary OS 6.0 is based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and comes packed with a lot of new and exciting features, UI improvements, performance updates along with some new apps too.Without any further wait, let’s look at all the new features along with detailed installation guide with screenshots.
-
2 Ways to install Webmin on Rocky Linux 8 Server - Linux Shout
Webmin is a web-based tool meant to install on a Linux server to manage it using a graphical user interface. It is open source and can be installed on popular Linux distros using few commands. It is used to administer Linux systems running without a graphical user interface (GUI) via the network, e.g. servers. This type of access is also sometimes referred to as “headless”.
-
How to Download Files from Remote Linux Servers
The mechanism of a computer user accessing different directory files on different hard disk partitions is comparatively similar to how SSH is used to access remote machines existing under a common or different network.
-
How to Delete Empty Lines in Files Using Grep, Sed, and Awk
An experienced Linux user knows exactly what kind of a nuisance blank lines can be in a processable file. These empty/blank lines not only get in the way of correctly processing such files but also make it difficult for a running program to read and write the file.
On a Linux operating system environment, it is possible to implement several text manipulation expressions to get rid of these empty/blank lines from a file. In this article, empty/blank lines refer to the whitespace characters.
-
Install Linux with LVM | Opensource.com
A couple of weeks ago, the good folks at Linux Mint released version 20.2 of their open source operating system. The installer built into the live ISO is excellent and only requires a few clicks to install the OS. You even have a built-in partitioner if you want to customize your partitions.
The installer is mainly focused on a simple install—define your partitions and install into them. For those wanting a more flexible setup—logical volume manager (LVM) is the way to go—you benefit from setting up volume groups and define your logical volumes within them.
LVM is a hard drive management system that allows you to create storage space across multiple physical drives. In other words, you could "tether" a few small drives together so your OS treats them as if they were one drive. Beyond that, it has the advantages of live resizing, file system snapshots, and much more. This article isn't a tutorial on LVM (the web is full of good information on that already.) Instead, I aim to keep this page on topic and focus solely on getting Linux Mint 20.2 working with LVM.
-
JQ Command in Linux with Examples – TecAdmin
JSON is a data representation format that is used to store and transfer data between different layers of an application; it stores data in key: value pairs.
The syntax of JSON was derived from JavaScript but it itself is language independent. It is compatible with many programming languages; these languages include code that can be used to integrate JSON into the program; but unfortunately, we cannot work with JSON directly in Linux shell as it cannot interpret it. To work with JSON in the Linux shell we use a mixture of tools such as JQ and sed.
In this post, we will learn to use the JQ command to manipulate and work with JSON data in a Linux shell.
-
Fix Linux mint 20 - Cannot add PPA: ''This PPA does not support focal''.
If you are adding PPA repo in Linux mint 20.02 and getting an error Cannot add PPA: ”This PPA does not support focal”. Then follow the simple command given in the article that will solve this error.
PPA stands for “Personal Package Archive” offered by developers and package maintainers on a service called Launchpad. The developers can upload Debian source packages into a PPA that is used by Launchpad automatically to build binary packages for different architectures and Ubuntu versions that can be used on Linux Mint as well.
It helps beginners to installing various programs in an easy way without compiling them manually from the source code that is not included in the official package sources or only in an older version.
-
