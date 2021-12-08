Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 13th of August 2021 08:30:35 AM Filed under
HowTos
  • How to Install Java 16 (OpenJDK 16) on Rocky Linux 8

    Java is a general-purpose, class-based, object-oriented multipurpose programming language that is popular due to the design of having lesser implementation dependencies, meaning that the compiled Java code can be run on all platforms that support Java without the need for recompilation. Java is also fast, secure, and reliable, therefore. It is widely used for developing Java applications in laptops, data centers, game consoles, scientific supercomputers, cell phones, etc.

  • Install Pantheon Tweaks on elementary OS 6 to Access Hidden Settings - OMG! Ubuntu!

    Planning on taking elementary OS 6 for a spin this weekend? If so, there's a handy third-party tool I want you to keep in mind. See, some Linux distros

  • How to Install Elementary OS 6.0 (Odin) Step by Step

    Finally, the wait is over! The much-awaited Elementary OS 6.0 “Odin” is now available for download. Elementary OS enthusiasts have been waiting patiently for more than a year now after the release “Hera”, Elementary OS 5.1 in December 2019.

    Elementary OS 6.0 is based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and comes packed with a lot of new and exciting features, UI improvements, performance updates along with some new apps too.Without any further wait, let’s look at all the new features along with detailed installation guide with screenshots.

  • 2 Ways to install Webmin on Rocky Linux 8 Server - Linux Shout

    Webmin is a web-based tool meant to install on a Linux server to manage it using a graphical user interface. It is open source and can be installed on popular Linux distros using few commands. It is used to administer Linux systems running without a graphical user interface (GUI) via the network, e.g. servers. This type of access is also sometimes referred to as “headless”.

  • How to Download Files from Remote Linux Servers

    The mechanism of a computer user accessing different directory files on different hard disk partitions is comparatively similar to how SSH is used to access remote machines existing under a common or different network.

  • How to Delete Empty Lines in Files Using Grep, Sed, and Awk

    An experienced Linux user knows exactly what kind of a nuisance blank lines can be in a processable file. These empty/blank lines not only get in the way of correctly processing such files but also make it difficult for a running program to read and write the file.

    On a Linux operating system environment, it is possible to implement several text manipulation expressions to get rid of these empty/blank lines from a file. In this article, empty/blank lines refer to the whitespace characters.

  • Install Linux with LVM | Opensource.com

    A couple of weeks ago, the good folks at Linux Mint released version 20.2 of their open source operating system. The installer built into the live ISO is excellent and only requires a few clicks to install the OS. You even have a built-in partitioner if you want to customize your partitions.

    The installer is mainly focused on a simple install—define your partitions and install into them. For those wanting a more flexible setup—logical volume manager (LVM) is the way to go—you benefit from setting up volume groups and define your logical volumes within them.

    LVM is a hard drive management system that allows you to create storage space across multiple physical drives. In other words, you could "tether" a few small drives together so your OS treats them as if they were one drive. Beyond that, it has the advantages of live resizing, file system snapshots, and much more. This article isn't a tutorial on LVM (the web is full of good information on that already.) Instead, I aim to keep this page on topic and focus solely on getting Linux Mint 20.2 working with LVM.

  • JQ Command in Linux with Examples – TecAdmin

    JSON is a data representation format that is used to store and transfer data between different layers of an application; it stores data in key: value pairs.

    The syntax of JSON was derived from JavaScript but it itself is language independent. It is compatible with many programming languages; these languages include code that can be used to integrate JSON into the program; but unfortunately, we cannot work with JSON directly in Linux shell as it cannot interpret it. To work with JSON in the Linux shell we use a mixture of tools such as JQ and sed.

    In this post, we will learn to use the JQ command to manipulate and work with JSON data in a Linux shell.

  • Fix Linux mint 20 - Cannot add PPA: ''This PPA does not support focal''.

    If you are adding PPA repo in Linux mint 20.02 and getting an error Cannot add PPA: ”This PPA does not support focal”. Then follow the simple command given in the article that will solve this error.

    PPA stands for “Personal Package Archive” offered by developers and package maintainers on a service called Launchpad. The developers can upload Debian source packages into a PPA that is used by Launchpad automatically to build binary packages for different architectures and Ubuntu versions that can be used on Linux Mint as well.

    It helps beginners to installing various programs in an easy way without compiling them manually from the source code that is not included in the official package sources or only in an older version.

Proprietary Software and Security Leftovers

  • The Massive Army of Volunteers That Built AOL in the 90s

    Whatever the case, during the 1980s and 1990s, it was very common for many online networks to rely on the unpaid services of their users to help onboard or support others within their communities, a role that would later be taken on instead by paid individuals.

  • Ransomware attacks increased by 64% in last one year: Report [iophk: Windows TCO]

    Barracuda, a cloud-enabled security solutions provider, in its latest Threat Spotlight, analysed 121 ransomware incidents between August 2020 and July 2021.

    They found many attacks are being led by a handful of high-profile ransomware gangs.

  • Why No HTTPS? The 2021 Version

    More than 3 years ago now, Scott Helme and I launched a little project called Why No HTTPS? It listed the world's largest websites that didn't properly redirect insecure requests to secure ones. We updated it December before last and pleasingly, noted that more websites than ever were doing the right thing and forcing browsers down the secure path. That's the good news, the bad news is that there are still some really wacky, unexplainable anti-HTTPS views out there, but those voices are increasingly less relevant as the browsers march forward: [...]

  • All your DNS were belong to us: AWS and Google Cloud shut down spying vulnerability

    Until February this year, Amazon Route53's DNS service offered largely unappreciated network eavesdropping capabilities. And this undocumented spying option was also available at Google Cloud DNS and at least one other DNS-as-a-service provider.

  • Black Hat security conference returns to Las Vegas – complete with hacks to quiet the hotel guest from hell • The Register

    After a year off due to a certain virus, the Black Hat and DEF CON security conferences returned to Las Vegas last week, just in time for the US government's attempts to foster more collaboration across the infosec industry. The newly appointed Security Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency Jen Easterly took to the virtual Black Hat stage last week (although there was a limited and well-spaced physical conference this year) and announced the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC), which she claimed would be a true public/private partnership to try to lock down security incidents by sharing data and skills.

  • A Critical Random Number Generator Flaw Affects Billions of IoT Devices

    A critical vulnerability has been disclosed in hardware random number generators used in billions of Internet of Things (IoT) devices whereby it fails to properly generate random numbers, thus undermining their security and putting them at risk of attacks.

  • What are Command Injection vulnerabilities?

    Command injection vulnerabilities are probably one of the most dangerous vulnerabilities that can happen in an application.

Linux 5.15 To Add Graphics Support For Qualcomm Adreno 680, 7c3

The MSM DRM kernel updates to this open-source Qualcomm Adreno driver have been sent in to DRM-Next ahead of the upcoming Linux 5.15 merge window. There are a variety of updates and fixes to this drm-msm-next update but most notable is new Adreno 600 series support. Qualcomm's Adreno 680 is now supported as well as the 7c3. The 7c3 is the Adreno 7c Gen 3 GPU found within their new Snapdragon compute platform. The 7c3 is similar to an Adreno 660 GPU but with some driver programming changes. Read more

What is SteamOS? Everything Important You Need to Know About This “Gaming Distribution”

SteamOS is a Linux distribution from the game distribution platform Steam. It is not a generic desktop operating system like Debian, Linux Mint or Ubuntu though you could use the desktop features. By default, SteamOS gives you a console like interface because SteamOS is intended to be the operating system on Steam devices like Steam Machine (discontinued) and Steam Deck. Read more Also: Will the Steam Deck need to be JAILBROKEN? - Invidious

Mabox Linux 21.08 – August ISO refresh

August ISO refresh is available for download. It contain all the updates as of 8/12/2021 and a bunch of small improvements and fixes. Read more

