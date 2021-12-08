IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Hybrid work: 5 tips to build a vibrant culture | The Enterprisers Project
For years, organizations and their managers have dictated where work should be done. COVID-19 changed that. We now know that productive work is possible outside an office, and many employees are now able to demand greater choice when it comes to working arrangements.
While some senior managers remain skeptical, those who resist embracing the opportunities that hybrid work offers may lose key people who are looking for greater workplace autonomy.
Agile strategy: 3 hard truths | The Enterprisers Project
Even before the pandemic, the concept of being more agile – i.e., able to adapt quickly to changes in the market – had been gaining serious traction in the business community. Since the term “agile” was coined about 20 years ago by people sympathetic to the need for an alternative to documentation-driven, heavyweight software development processes, people all over the world have been intrigued by the concept. Hundreds of businesses of various sizes and across a variety of verticals and countries have adopted agile frameworks like scrum in hopes of creating products and services that delight customers, speeding up their teams’ response times, creating a more collaborative work environment, increasing transparency, and much more.
And while the road to a complete agile transformation is often paved with good intentions, implementing agility within an organization is no simple task. It requires changes that cannot be magically generated by any plug-and-play package or achieved in a few simple steps. A true lasting transformation requires time, patience, and full buy-in across the enterprise.
40 years of the PC
Why the IBM PC Used an Intel 8088
One of the big decisions IBM made in creating the original IBM PC was choosing to use the Intel 8088 processor as its central processing unit (CPU). This turned out to be hugely influential in establishing the Intel architecture—often called the x86 architecture—as the standard for the vast majority of the personal computer industry. But there are many stories around how the decision was made.
Balancing Supply And Demand For Impending Big Power10 Iron - IT Jungle
It is always an exciting time when Big Blue is rolling out a new processor generation – well, with the exception of the Power6+, which IBM did not really talk about at all and tried to pass off as a Power6 until I figured that out. And I have to admit, IBM used the Power6+ architectural tweak and a refinement of the 65 nanometer chip manufacturing process (as opposed to an expected 45 nanometer process shrink) to still cram two whole processors into a dual chip module to radically expanding the throughput performance per socket, and it was impressive at the time.
Bringing chips to market is always tough. Always. There are always design issues and there are always manufacturing issues, and the fact that these ever-increasingly complex and ever-shrinking devices come to market at all is a bit of a miracle. A CPU socket is what we would have called an entire system (minus its main memory and storage) two decades ago. It’s amazing, and we owe the engineers of all chip designers and chip manufacturers some applause for the hard work they do and the engineering feats they pull off, always against the odds.
Proprietary Software and Security Leftovers
Linux 5.15 To Add Graphics Support For Qualcomm Adreno 680, 7c3
The MSM DRM kernel updates to this open-source Qualcomm Adreno driver have been sent in to DRM-Next ahead of the upcoming Linux 5.15 merge window. There are a variety of updates and fixes to this drm-msm-next update but most notable is new Adreno 600 series support. Qualcomm's Adreno 680 is now supported as well as the 7c3. The 7c3 is the Adreno 7c Gen 3 GPU found within their new Snapdragon compute platform. The 7c3 is similar to an Adreno 660 GPU but with some driver programming changes.
What is SteamOS? Everything Important You Need to Know About This “Gaming Distribution”
SteamOS is a Linux distribution from the game distribution platform Steam. It is not a generic desktop operating system like Debian, Linux Mint or Ubuntu though you could use the desktop features. By default, SteamOS gives you a console like interface because SteamOS is intended to be the operating system on Steam devices like Steam Machine (discontinued) and Steam Deck. Also: Will the Steam Deck need to be JAILBROKEN? - Invidious
Mabox Linux 21.08 – August ISO refresh
August ISO refresh is available for download. It contain all the updates as of 8/12/2021 and a bunch of small improvements and fixes.
