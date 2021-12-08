It is always an exciting time when Big Blue is rolling out a new processor generation – well, with the exception of the Power6+, which IBM did not really talk about at all and tried to pass off as a Power6 until I figured that out. And I have to admit, IBM used the Power6+ architectural tweak and a refinement of the 65 nanometer chip manufacturing process (as opposed to an expected 45 nanometer process shrink) to still cram two whole processors into a dual chip module to radically expanding the throughput performance per socket, and it was impressive at the time.

Bringing chips to market is always tough. Always. There are always design issues and there are always manufacturing issues, and the fact that these ever-increasingly complex and ever-shrinking devices come to market at all is a bit of a miracle. A CPU socket is what we would have called an entire system (minus its main memory and storage) two decades ago. It’s amazing, and we owe the engineers of all chip designers and chip manufacturers some applause for the hard work they do and the engineering feats they pull off, always against the odds.