Programming Leftovers
Code memory safety and efficiency by example | Opensource.com
C is a high-level language with close-to-the-metal features that make it seem, at times, more like a portable assembly language than a sibling of Java or Python. Among these features is memory management, which covers an executing program's safe and efficient use of memory. This article goes into the details of memory safety and efficiency through code examples in C and a code segment from the assembly language that a modern C compiler generates.
Although the code examples are in C, the guidelines for safe and efficient memory management are the same for C++. The two languages differ in various details (e.g., C++ has object-oriented features and generics that C lacks), but these languages share the very same challenges with respect to memory management.
0x0G CTF: gRoulette (Author Writeup)
gRoulette is a simplified Roulette game online. Win enough and you’ll get the flag. The source code is provided, and the entire thing is run over a WebSocket connection to the server.
David Tomaschik: 0x0G CTF: Authme (Author Writeup)
0x0G is Google’s annual “Hacker Summer Camp” event. Normally this would be in Las Vegas during the week of DEF CON and Black Hat, but well, pandemic rules apply. I’m one of the organizers for the CTF we run during the event, and I thought I’d write up solutions to some of my challenges here.
The first such challenge is authme, a web/crypto challenge. The description just wants to know if you can auth as admin and directs you to a website. On the website, we find a link to the source code, to an RSA public key, and a login form.
Session switching with the tmux menu
I thought that using a context menu like this to present a list of sessions to switch to would be fun and teach me more about the display-menu command. Basically I just wanted to have the menu display the sessions I had, and when I’d selected one, switch me to it. So, this is what I did.
Parse command options in Java with commons-cli | Opensource.com
When you enter a command into your terminal, whether it's to launch a GUI app or just a terminal app, there are often options (sometimes called switches or flags) you can use to modify how the application runs. This is a standard set by the POSIX specification, so it's useful for a Java programmer to know how to detect and parse options.
Proprietary Software and Security Leftovers
Linux 5.15 To Add Graphics Support For Qualcomm Adreno 680, 7c3
The MSM DRM kernel updates to this open-source Qualcomm Adreno driver have been sent in to DRM-Next ahead of the upcoming Linux 5.15 merge window. There are a variety of updates and fixes to this drm-msm-next update but most notable is new Adreno 600 series support. Qualcomm's Adreno 680 is now supported as well as the 7c3. The 7c3 is the Adreno 7c Gen 3 GPU found within their new Snapdragon compute platform. The 7c3 is similar to an Adreno 660 GPU but with some driver programming changes.
What is SteamOS? Everything Important You Need to Know About This “Gaming Distribution”
SteamOS is a Linux distribution from the game distribution platform Steam. It is not a generic desktop operating system like Debian, Linux Mint or Ubuntu though you could use the desktop features. By default, SteamOS gives you a console like interface because SteamOS is intended to be the operating system on Steam devices like Steam Machine (discontinued) and Steam Deck. Also: Will the Steam Deck need to be JAILBROKEN? - Invidious
Mabox Linux 21.08 – August ISO refresh
August ISO refresh is available for download. It contain all the updates as of 8/12/2021 and a bunch of small improvements and fixes.
