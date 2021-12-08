today's leftovers
More Details on the AMD dGPU-powered Chromebook Arise
A few of our tech-savvy readers (thanks @Cooe, @Locuza_, and others!) have written in to let us know about a big detail we missed when first talked about the AMD dGPU Chromebook in the works: the Vega 12 being tested for it does exist. In fact, it has already been shipped in the older MacBook Pros from 2018 as the AMD Radeon Pro Vega 16 and 20.
Linux Distro QuickLook: Zorin OS 16 PRO - Invidious
Zorin OS 16 releases SOON, and it's bringing a new PRO version that includes technical support and a lot more!
This strange robotic fish swims like a lamprey | Arduino Blog
Roboticists often look to nature for inspiration. That makes sense, because animals are very efficient machines, thanks to millions of years of evolution. Even our most sophisticated technology doesn’t come close to matching a common housefly. But we can get closer to mimicking nature at larger scales, as with this robot created by researchers at EPFL that does a great job of swimming like a lamprey.
MiTAC introduces Intel Elkhart Lake & Comet Lake thin Mini-ITX motherboards - CNX Software
MiTAC has unveiled three industrial thin mini-ITX motherboards based on Elkhart Lake and Comet Lake processors with respectively MiTAC PD10EHI with a choice of low-power Intel Atom, Celeron and Pentium Elkhart Lake processors, and two more powerful motherboards with MiTAC PH11CMI & PH12CMI based on up to an Intel Core i9 Comet Lake processor, and which are virtually identical except for a different chipset allowing vPro features and RAID support.
OnlyOffice Desktop Editors review: All your Microsoft Office editing needs in one app
Like most Office alternatives, OnlyOffice hews to the Microsoft ribbon interface. The tabbed toolbars are uniform across all three editors. Home is where you’ll find editing and formatting tools; Insert allows you to add images, shapes, and other elements to your document/spreadsheet/presentation; Layout tools controls page margins, orientation, and size; and so on. Each editor also includes tool tabs specific to its document type—the document editor’s References toolbar includes options for adding a table of contents, footnotes, hyperlinks, and image captions, while the spreadsheet editor has tabs dedicated to formulas, data, and pivot tables.
Is LibreOffice a Good Microsoft 365 Alternative for Writers?
Most authors—especially indie authors—don’t do their writing with a large group of co-workers. They may still collaborate with others, though, but on a much smaller scale. That could be worked out without having to pay for upgraded levels of Microsoft 365.
Read on to see why I believe LibreOffice is a viable alternative for Microsoft 365 for most indie authors.
Proprietary Software and Security Leftovers
Linux 5.15 To Add Graphics Support For Qualcomm Adreno 680, 7c3
The MSM DRM kernel updates to this open-source Qualcomm Adreno driver have been sent in to DRM-Next ahead of the upcoming Linux 5.15 merge window. There are a variety of updates and fixes to this drm-msm-next update but most notable is new Adreno 600 series support. Qualcomm's Adreno 680 is now supported as well as the 7c3. The 7c3 is the Adreno 7c Gen 3 GPU found within their new Snapdragon compute platform. The 7c3 is similar to an Adreno 660 GPU but with some driver programming changes.
What is SteamOS? Everything Important You Need to Know About This “Gaming Distribution”
SteamOS is a Linux distribution from the game distribution platform Steam. It is not a generic desktop operating system like Debian, Linux Mint or Ubuntu though you could use the desktop features. By default, SteamOS gives you a console like interface because SteamOS is intended to be the operating system on Steam devices like Steam Machine (discontinued) and Steam Deck. Also: Will the Steam Deck need to be JAILBROKEN? - Invidious
Mabox Linux 21.08 – August ISO refresh
August ISO refresh is available for download. It contain all the updates as of 8/12/2021 and a bunch of small improvements and fixes.
