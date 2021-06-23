Games: Core Defense, Don't Starve Together: Waterlogged, and More
-
Developer ehmprah gives an update on how Core Defense did a year later | GamingOnLinux
Core Defense is a "roguelike tower defense game with a dash of deckbuilding" and now it's been out for little over a year, developer ehmprah gives an overview of how the indie release went. This is something of a follow-on to their previous post that we covered where they went over how blown away they were by the first week sales.
Overall, it sounds like it actually went quite well, especially for an indie Tower Defense title that was quite simplistic in many ways - although the deck-building aspect did give it a unique edge. On Steam the developer managed to gross $67,404 from 7,872 copies sold in the first year, which is quite impressive for a solo developer with very little spent on marketing - they were quite savvy with how they marketed it though across a few places but they didn't have a big budget to spend on it.
-
Don't Starve Together: Waterlogged is out adding a new ocean biome | GamingOnLinux
Ready to set sail once again? Don't Starve Together: Waterlogged is the latest free expansion for the popular gloomy survival game from Klei Entertainment.
"Left adrift at sea in the sweltering heat, our Survivors thought they were surely done for. And perhaps they would have been if luck hadn’t landed them beneath the protective boughs of an enormous tree. A tree that, remarkably, seemed to spring from the ocean itself. Believing themselves to be saved, the Survivors began collecting the bounty of fruit and materials the great tree had to offer, not realizing that they were not the only ones to have found safe harbor beneath the canopy..."
-
CS:GO gets some fun new music and a music video from various video game composers | GamingOnLinux
Introduced back in 2014, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) added in Music Kits to replace music in game and to play if you're the MVP to bug everyone else with and they just released a fun sounding Tacticians Music Kit Box.
The new box is notable as it includes the works of various video game composers like Austin Wintory (Journey, Abzu, Banner Saga 1-3, Assassin's Creed Syndicate), Chipzel (Dicey Dungeons, Super Hexagon, Interstellaria), Freaky DNA (Retro City Rampage), Jesse Harlin (Mafia: Definitive Edition, Star Wars: The Old Republic, Star Wars: Battlefront II), Laura Shigihara (Deltarune, World of Warcraft, To the Moon, Rakuen) and also Sarah Schachner (Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Assassin's Creed Origins, various films and more).
-
Proton 6.3-6 gets a Release Candidate with new game support and fixes | GamingOnLinux
Valve and CodeWeavers are working towards a fresh release of Proton with plenty of goodies including like more games working, and plenty of bug fixes too. If you don't know what Steam Play Proton is be sure to check our dedicated page.
Proton 6.3-6 has a first Release Candidate build available for testing, which you can try out directly in the Steam Client on Linux. However, it comes with a major change for save files that needs testing and so any game you want to try with it - ensure you've looked up how to backup your save. It's supposed to fix the Steam cloud sync feature for a number of games and should auto-migrate but it's a test build - you've been warned. This save adjustment should help Guilty Gear -Strive-, Death Stranding, Katamari Damacy Reroll and Scarlet Nexus.
-
Xiaomi CyberDog quadruped robot is based on NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX
We’ve previously written about consumer-grade smart robotic dogs selling for several hundred dollars with Petoi Bittle equipped with Arduino & Raspberry Pi, as well as XGO Mini Pro with Kendryte K210/K510 AI processor. Xiaomi has now launched its own quadruped robot that looks like a dog with the Xiaomi CyberDog equipped with a more powerful NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX system-on-module (SoM), a larger and heavier body than competing consumer models, and a price tag of a little over $1,500.
Emulate the Amiga home computer with Linux
Emulation is the practice of using a program (called an emulator) on a PC to mimic the behaviour of a home computer or a video game console, in order to play (usually retro) games on a computer. Home computers were a class of microcomputers that entered the market in 1977 and became common during the 1980s. They were marketed to consumers as affordable and accessible computers that, for the first time, were intended for the use of a single non-technical user. Back in the 1980s, home computers came to the forefront of teenagers’ minds. Specifically, the Amiga, ZX Spectrum, and Atari ST were extremely popular. They were hugely popular home computers targeted heavily towards games, but they also ran other types of software.
today's leftovers
Istio 1.11 and Upbound in CNCF
