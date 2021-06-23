Language Selection

Games: Core Defense, Don't Starve Together: Waterlogged, and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 13th of August 2021 01:54:55 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • Developer ehmprah gives an update on how Core Defense did a year later | GamingOnLinux

    Core Defense is a "roguelike tower defense game with a dash of deckbuilding" and now it's been out for little over a year, developer ehmprah gives an overview of how the indie release went. This is something of a follow-on to their previous post that we covered where they went over how blown away they were by the first week sales.

    Overall, it sounds like it actually went quite well, especially for an indie Tower Defense title that was quite simplistic in many ways - although the deck-building aspect did give it a unique edge. On Steam the developer managed to gross $67,404 from 7,872 copies sold in the first year, which is quite impressive for a solo developer with very little spent on marketing - they were quite savvy with how they marketed it though across a few places but they didn't have a big budget to spend on it.

  • Don't Starve Together: Waterlogged is out adding a new ocean biome | GamingOnLinux

    Ready to set sail once again? Don't Starve Together: Waterlogged is the latest free expansion for the popular gloomy survival game from Klei Entertainment.

    "Left adrift at sea in the sweltering heat, our Survivors thought they were surely done for. And perhaps they would have been if luck hadn’t landed them beneath the protective boughs of an enormous tree. A tree that, remarkably, seemed to spring from the ocean itself. Believing themselves to be saved, the Survivors began collecting the bounty of fruit and materials the great tree had to offer, not realizing that they were not the only ones to have found safe harbor beneath the canopy..."

  • CS:GO gets some fun new music and a music video from various video game composers | GamingOnLinux

    Introduced back in 2014, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) added in Music Kits to replace music in game and to play if you're the MVP to bug everyone else with and they just released a fun sounding Tacticians Music Kit Box.

    The new box is notable as it includes the works of various video game composers like Austin Wintory (Journey, Abzu, Banner Saga 1-3, Assassin's Creed Syndicate), Chipzel (Dicey Dungeons, Super Hexagon, Interstellaria), Freaky DNA (Retro City Rampage), Jesse Harlin (Mafia: Definitive Edition, Star Wars: The Old Republic, Star Wars: Battlefront II), Laura Shigihara (Deltarune, World of Warcraft, To the Moon, Rakuen) and also Sarah Schachner (Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Assassin's Creed Origins, various films and more).

  • Proton 6.3-6 gets a Release Candidate with new game support and fixes | GamingOnLinux

    Valve and CodeWeavers are working towards a fresh release of Proton with plenty of goodies including like more games working, and plenty of bug fixes too. If you don't know what Steam Play Proton is be sure to check our dedicated page.

    Proton 6.3-6 has a first Release Candidate build available for testing, which you can try out directly in the Steam Client on Linux. However, it comes with a major change for save files that needs testing and so any game you want to try with it - ensure you've looked up how to backup your save. It's supposed to fix the Steam cloud sync feature for a number of games and should auto-migrate but it's a test build - you've been warned. This save adjustment should help Guilty Gear -Strive-, Death Stranding, Katamari Damacy Reroll and Scarlet Nexus.

Xiaomi CyberDog quadruped robot is based on NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX

We’ve previously written about consumer-grade smart robotic dogs selling for several hundred dollars with Petoi Bittle equipped with Arduino & Raspberry Pi, as well as XGO Mini Pro with Kendryte K210/K510 AI processor. Xiaomi has now launched its own quadruped robot that looks like a dog with the Xiaomi CyberDog equipped with a more powerful NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX system-on-module (SoM), a larger and heavier body than competing consumer models, and a price tag of a little over $1,500. Read more

Emulate the Amiga home computer with Linux

Emulation is the practice of using a program (called an emulator) on a PC to mimic the behaviour of a home computer or a video game console, in order to play (usually retro) games on a computer. Home computers were a class of microcomputers that entered the market in 1977 and became common during the 1980s. They were marketed to consumers as affordable and accessible computers that, for the first time, were intended for the use of a single non-technical user. Back in the 1980s, home computers came to the forefront of teenagers’ minds. Specifically, the Amiga, ZX Spectrum, and Atari ST were extremely popular. They were hugely popular home computers targeted heavily towards games, but they also ran other types of software. Read more

today's leftovers

  • More Details on the AMD dGPU-powered Chromebook Arise

    A few of our tech-savvy readers (thanks @Cooe, @Locuza_, and others!) have written in to let us know about a big detail we missed when first talked about the AMD dGPU Chromebook in the works: the Vega 12 being tested for it does exist. In fact, it has already been shipped in the older MacBook Pros from 2018 as the AMD Radeon Pro Vega 16 and 20.

  • Linux Distro QuickLook: Zorin OS 16 PRO - Invidious

    Zorin OS 16 releases SOON, and it's bringing a new PRO version that includes technical support and a lot more!

  • This strange robotic fish swims like a lamprey | Arduino Blog

    Roboticists often look to nature for inspiration. That makes sense, because animals are very efficient machines, thanks to millions of years of evolution. Even our most sophisticated technology doesn’t come close to matching a common housefly. But we can get closer to mimicking nature at larger scales, as with this robot created by researchers at EPFL that does a great job of swimming like a lamprey.

  • MiTAC introduces Intel Elkhart Lake & Comet Lake thin Mini-ITX motherboards - CNX Software

    MiTAC has unveiled three industrial thin mini-ITX motherboards based on Elkhart Lake and Comet Lake processors with respectively MiTAC PD10EHI with a choice of low-power Intel Atom, Celeron and Pentium Elkhart Lake processors, and two more powerful motherboards with MiTAC PH11CMI & PH12CMI based on up to an Intel Core i9 Comet Lake processor, and which are virtually identical except for a different chipset allowing vPro features and RAID support.

  • OnlyOffice Desktop Editors review: All your Microsoft Office editing needs in one app

    Like most Office alternatives, OnlyOffice hews to the Microsoft ribbon interface. The tabbed toolbars are uniform across all three editors. Home is where you’ll find editing and formatting tools; Insert allows you to add images, shapes, and other elements to your document/spreadsheet/presentation; Layout tools controls page margins, orientation, and size; and so on. Each editor also includes tool tabs specific to its document type—the document editor’s References toolbar includes options for adding a table of contents, footnotes, hyperlinks, and image captions, while the spreadsheet editor has tabs dedicated to formulas, data, and pivot tables.

  • Is LibreOffice a Good Microsoft 365 Alternative for Writers?

    Most authors—especially indie authors—don’t do their writing with a large group of co-workers. They may still collaborate with others, though, but on a much smaller scale. That could be worked out without having to pay for upgraded levels of Microsoft 365.

    Read on to see why I believe LibreOffice is a viable alternative for Microsoft 365 for most indie authors.

Istio 1.11 and Upbound in CNCF

  • Istio 1.11 Change Notes
  • Istio 1.11 Upgrade Notes

    When you upgrade from Istio 1.10.0 to Istio 1.11.0, you need to consider the changes on this page. These notes detail the changes which purposefully break backwards compatibility with Istio 1.10.0. The notes also mention changes which preserve backwards compatibility while introducing new behavior. Changes are only included if the new behavior would be unexpected to a user of Istio 1.10.0.

  • The control plane has landed

    That’s what Upbound, the company behind the open source Crossplane project (now donated to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) in full) thinks.

