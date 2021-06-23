today's howtos
-
How To Install vnStat on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install vnStat on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, vnStat is an open-source tool that can be used to monitor the network resources of your system by using the console. With vnStat, you can monitor network statistics over various time periods. It is simple, lightweight, and consumes a small portion of your system resources. vnStat allow you to generate the network traffic data in an hour, day, month, week, and day.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the vnStat network traffic monitor on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How to Install WordPress with LAMP and free Let's Encrypt SSL on Rocky Linux
WordPress is one of the most popular Content Management Systems (CMS) right now, it's used by millions of people. The WordPress project started in 2003 as a fork from the CMS "b2/cafelog", comes with a GPLv2 license, and becomes free and open-source software.
As for now, more than 34% of websites on the internet are using WordPress. One of the reasons WordPress is so popular is because it's simple, easy to use, and flexible. With hundreds/thousands of plugins, WordPress can be used in some different ways, such as simple blogging engine, eCommerce websites, simple company profile, online forum community, etc.
In this guide, you will learn how to install WordPress CMS on the Rocky Linux 8.4. You will be installing WordPress under the LAMP Stack (Linux, Apache2/httpd, MySQL/MariaDB, and PHP).
-
How to dual boot Windows 11 and Linux
-
How to Record Audio in Ubuntu 20.04 – VITUX
An audio or sound recording tool is vital since it allows you to get a voice-over on a clip or perform other jobs. Nevertheless, capturing audio using Ubuntu is constantly a topic of discussion. There have been some tools that can help you do it quickly, but rather an integrated system cannot record audio. If you’re looking for a simple way to record voices on your Ubuntu system, check out the post below. We’ve covered all of the details and solutions for recording audio using Ubuntu. Open your Ubuntu 20.04 system and log in from it. You need to open your command shell via Ctrl+Alt+T because we have to work on the command line to install an audio-recorder tool or program.
-
How to Install Ubuntu Alongside With Windows in Dual-Boot
This tutorial will guide you on how you can perform the installation of Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 19.04, Ubuntu 18.10, or Ubuntu 18.04 in dual-boot with a Microsoft Operating System on machines that come pre-installed with Windows 10.
This guide assumes that your machine comes pre-installed with Windows 10 OS or an older version of Microsoft Windows, such as Windows 8.1 or 8.
In case your hardware uses UEFI then you should modify the EFI settings and disable the Secure Boot feature.
If your computer has no other Operating System already installed and you plan to use a Windows variant alongside Ubuntu, you should first install Microsoft Windows and then proceed with Ubuntu installation.
-
How To Backup And Restore Data Using Restic In Linux - OSTechNix
This guide explains what is Restic, how to install Restic in various Linux distributions, and finally how to backup and restore data using Restic in Linux operating systems.
-
Deep dive into Ansible ad hoc commands | Enable Sysadmin
Automation plays a vital role in a sysadmin's or DevOps administrator's day-to-day life; patching, installing, managing components, automating network devices, and dealing with containers are tasks that automation can handle. Due to the sequential behavior of scripting, many sysadmins have not considered automation to be a promising tool. Ansible, as an automation tool that executes in parallel, appears to be changing that trend and becoming widely used.
Ansible uses ad hoc commands and playbooks to achieve automation. Ad hoc commands are mostly single linear commands that can execute from controllers. Ad hoc commands make Ansible useful even when a sysadmin needs to perform a one-time activity.
-
Test container images in Red Hat OpenShift 4 with Ansible and CI/CD | Red Hat Developer
Several repositories offer ready-made container images for Red Hat Enterprise Linux and other systems running Linux. The InterOp team at Red Hat tests these application images in Red Hat OpenShift. To simplify the integration of tests into the continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) process, we are adding Ansible playbooks to the repositories that host the container images. The Red Hat Software Collections GitHub repository currently has the first of these Ansible playbooks, but we will add playbooks to other repositories over time.
This article shows how to submit a test to a repository, and how to download the tests if you want to run them in your own container environment.
-
Use dnf updateinfo to read update changelogs - Fedora Magazine
If you have used any type of computer recently (be it a desktop, laptop or even a smartphone), you most likely have had to deal with software updates. You might have an opinion about them. They might be a “necessary evil”, something that always breaks your setup and makes you waste hours fixing the new problems that appeared, or you might even like them.
No matter your opinion, there are reasons to update your software: mainly bug fixes, especially security-related bug fixes. After all, you most likely don’t want someone getting your private data by exploiting a bug that happens because of a interaction between the code of your web browser and the code that renders text on your screen.
If you manage your software updates in a manual or semi-manual fashion (in comparison to letting the operating system auto-update your software), one feature you should be aware of is “changelogs”.
A changelog is, as the name hints, a big list of changes between two releases of the same software. The changelog content can vary a lot. It may depend on the team, the type of software, its importance, and the number of changes. It can range from a very simple “several small bugs were fixed in this release”-type message, to a list of links to the bugs fixed on a issue tracker with a small description, to a big and detailed list of changes or elaborate blog posts.
Now, how do you check the changelogs for the updates?
If you use Fedora Workstation the easy way to see the changelog with a GUI is with Gnome Software. Select the name of the package or name of the software on the updates page and the changelog is displayed. You could also try your favorite GUI package manager, which will most likely show it to you as well. But how does one do the same thing via CLI?
-
Junichi Uekawa: openvpn client configuration with systemd.
openvpn client configuration with systemd. Spent a while trying to figure out why my configuration file /etc/openvpn does not take effect. It was because I needed to tell systemd to reload the daemon stuff and trying to restart openvpn only did not have any meaningful effect. After I learnt how things work it made some sense, but I expected /etc/init.d/openvpn restart to do the right thing.
-
Xiaomi CyberDog quadruped robot is based on NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX
We’ve previously written about consumer-grade smart robotic dogs selling for several hundred dollars with Petoi Bittle equipped with Arduino & Raspberry Pi, as well as XGO Mini Pro with Kendryte K210/K510 AI processor. Xiaomi has now launched its own quadruped robot that looks like a dog with the Xiaomi CyberDog equipped with a more powerful NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX system-on-module (SoM), a larger and heavier body than competing consumer models, and a price tag of a little over $1,500.
Emulate the Amiga home computer with Linux
Emulation is the practice of using a program (called an emulator) on a PC to mimic the behaviour of a home computer or a video game console, in order to play (usually retro) games on a computer. Home computers were a class of microcomputers that entered the market in 1977 and became common during the 1980s. They were marketed to consumers as affordable and accessible computers that, for the first time, were intended for the use of a single non-technical user. Back in the 1980s, home computers came to the forefront of teenagers’ minds. Specifically, the Amiga, ZX Spectrum, and Atari ST were extremely popular. They were hugely popular home computers targeted heavily towards games, but they also ran other types of software.
Istio 1.11 and Upbound in CNCF
