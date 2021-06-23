Emulation is the practice of using a program (called an emulator) on a PC to mimic the behaviour of a home computer or a video game console, in order to play (usually retro) games on a computer. Home computers were a class of microcomputers that entered the market in 1977 and became common during the 1980s. They were marketed to consumers as affordable and accessible computers that, for the first time, were intended for the use of a single non-technical user. Back in the 1980s, home computers came to the forefront of teenagers’ minds. Specifically, the Amiga, ZX Spectrum, and Atari ST were extremely popular. They were hugely popular home computers targeted heavily towards games, but they also ran other types of software.

We’ve previously written about consumer-grade smart robotic dogs selling for several hundred dollars with Petoi Bittle equipped with Arduino & Raspberry Pi, as well as XGO Mini Pro with Kendryte K210/K510 AI processor. Xiaomi has now launched its own quadruped robot that looks like a dog with the Xiaomi CyberDog equipped with a more powerful NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX system-on-module (SoM), a larger and heavier body than competing consumer models, and a price tag of a little over $1,500.

today's leftovers More Details on the AMD dGPU-powered Chromebook Arise A few of our tech-savvy readers (thanks @Cooe, @Locuza_, and others!) have written in to let us know about a big detail we missed when first talked about the AMD dGPU Chromebook in the works: the Vega 12 being tested for it does exist. In fact, it has already been shipped in the older MacBook Pros from 2018 as the AMD Radeon Pro Vega 16 and 20.

Linux Distro QuickLook: Zorin OS 16 PRO - Invidious Zorin OS 16 releases SOON, and it's bringing a new PRO version that includes technical support and a lot more!

This strange robotic fish swims like a lamprey | Arduino Blog Roboticists often look to nature for inspiration. That makes sense, because animals are very efficient machines, thanks to millions of years of evolution. Even our most sophisticated technology doesn’t come close to matching a common housefly. But we can get closer to mimicking nature at larger scales, as with this robot created by researchers at EPFL that does a great job of swimming like a lamprey.

MiTAC introduces Intel Elkhart Lake & Comet Lake thin Mini-ITX motherboards - CNX Software MiTAC has unveiled three industrial thin mini-ITX motherboards based on Elkhart Lake and Comet Lake processors with respectively MiTAC PD10EHI with a choice of low-power Intel Atom, Celeron and Pentium Elkhart Lake processors, and two more powerful motherboards with MiTAC PH11CMI & PH12CMI based on up to an Intel Core i9 Comet Lake processor, and which are virtually identical except for a different chipset allowing vPro features and RAID support.

OnlyOffice Desktop Editors review: All your Microsoft Office editing needs in one app Like most Office alternatives, OnlyOffice hews to the Microsoft ribbon interface. The tabbed toolbars are uniform across all three editors. Home is where you’ll find editing and formatting tools; Insert allows you to add images, shapes, and other elements to your document/spreadsheet/presentation; Layout tools controls page margins, orientation, and size; and so on. Each editor also includes tool tabs specific to its document type—the document editor’s References toolbar includes options for adding a table of contents, footnotes, hyperlinks, and image captions, while the spreadsheet editor has tabs dedicated to formulas, data, and pivot tables.

Is LibreOffice a Good Microsoft 365 Alternative for Writers? Most authors—especially indie authors—don’t do their writing with a large group of co-workers. They may still collaborate with others, though, but on a much smaller scale. That could be worked out without having to pay for upgraded levels of Microsoft 365. Read on to see why I believe LibreOffice is a viable alternative for Microsoft 365 for most indie authors.