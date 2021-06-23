The Best 15 Open-source Self-hosted Google Analytics Alternatives For 2021
Running a business without a website nowadays is like trying to climb the Kilimanjaro with a pair of flip-flops, but running a website without looking g at statistics is as useful as being in a submarine without a sonar you have no idea where you are going.
[...]
Plausible self-hosted is an open-source website analytics tool for privacy-conscious site owners to a data-grabbing machine for surveillance capitalism.
It is used by more than 4,000+ subscribers to deliver their website and business, it has many scripts that are 45 times smaller than Google Analytics that keeps your site speed fast.
It is free analytics self-hosted solution released under the AGPL-3.0 license.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 717 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Transform Your Phone into A Portable Mini Workstation to Manage Your Servers!
This guide will make your remote work life a lot easier by transforming your phone into a portable workstation. It helps me a lot in my day-to-day remote work activities, and so I really wanted to share how I did it with you! But before I start with the technical details, please allow me to share a few thoughts about the transformational shifts in remote work in these changing times.
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Recent comments
33 min 30 sec ago
2 hours 46 min ago
3 hours 16 min ago
3 hours 25 min ago
3 hours 46 min ago
4 hours 5 min ago
4 hours 12 min ago
4 hours 18 min ago
4 hours 24 min ago
7 hours 58 min ago