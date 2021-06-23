Kdenlive 21.08 is out
Kdenlive 21.08 is out with an upgraded engine, bug fixes and many interface and usability improvements. Although the highlights are mostly under the hood we managed to add some nifty new features as well. This version now requires MLT7, which comes with a new time remapping feature and a more stable and concise code base. (MLT7 sets the foundation for long awaited features like GPU processing, multicore support and improved color management to name a few, all expected in MLT8.)
The Automask effect has been removed in MLT7 (along with many other legacy and buggy modules) but it will eventually be replaced with more powerful OpenCV tools. The Region module is also removed and it has been replaced with a new Effect Masking feature. Taking the opportunity of these changes we have also cleaned up the code base and removed old and unmaintained tools like the DVD Wizard (yes, some people still used it) and the Preview Compositing mode.
We do not recommend to open old projects with Kdenlive 21.08 due to the aforementioned changes.
