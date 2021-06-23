Converseen – A Free Batch Image Processor for Linux
Do you work in a field that requires you to handle a lot of media files for editing, resizing, rotating, etc.? Whether you’re a social media manager, photo wall curator, etc., I’m happy to tell you about a batch image processor that recently got my attention. It’s called Converseen.
Converseen is a free and open-source application for batch image conversion for Linux and Windows computers. This means that you can use it to convert multiple images into over 100 different formats at once. It can also edit their size, change their aspect ratio, flip them, and rotate them at once.
