5G compatible Arm Pico-ITX SBC is expandable through multi-function I/O board
IBASE IBR215 is a 2.5-inch Pico-ITX SBC powered by NXP i.MX 8M Plus quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 AI processor that supports 5G cellular connectivity via an M.2 3052 socket, and can be extended with an I/O expansion board with support for WiFi/BT, 4G/LTE, LCD, camera, NFC & QR-code functions.
Equipped with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB flash storage, the single board computer has a ruggedized and fanless design that makes it suitable for industrial automation, smart home and buildings, smart cities and factories, retail environment, machine learning, and other industrial IoT applications.
Transform Your Phone into A Portable Mini Workstation to Manage Your Servers!
This guide will make your remote work life a lot easier by transforming your phone into a portable workstation. It helps me a lot in my day-to-day remote work activities, and so I really wanted to share how I did it with you! But before I start with the technical details, please allow me to share a few thoughts about the transformational shifts in remote work in these changing times.
