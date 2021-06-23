Slackware 15.0 Coming Soon With RC1 Released
Not only did Debian 11 make it out this weekend, but Slackware 15 is finally up to its release candidate phase as the next major installment of this long-running Linux distribution.
While Slackware is one of the oldest still-maintained Linux distributions out there, it doesn't often see new updates and doesn't have nearly the manpower of more modern alternatives. It's been nearly one decade since Slackware 14 but Slackware 15 is about to ship.
Back in February marked the release of Slackware 15.0 Alpha and then in April was the Slackware 15.0 Beta. Now in August is the first release candidate of Slackware 15.0 while the stable release shouldn't be too far out.
