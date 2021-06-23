​This guide will make your remote work life a lot easier by transforming your phone into a portable workstation. It helps me a lot in my day-to-day remote work activities, and so I really wanted to share how I did it with you! But before I start with the technical details, please allow me to share a few thoughts about the transformational shifts in remote work in these changing times.

Mkcert is a free, simple, and very useful tool that allows you to create a locally trusted certificate without buying it from the real CA. Developers usually work on the local system and it is always impossible to use the trusted certificate from CA on localhost. Mkcert allows you to manage your own certificates without any hassle. In this post, we will show you how to create a trusted SSL certificate for local development using Mkcert on Ubuntu 20.04.

I just started with Isovalent – and since I am very much a beginner regarding everything related to Kubernetes I decided to get some hands-on experience with the technology I am going to work with for the foreseeable future. Isovalent’s offering is an Enterprise version of Cilium which basically manages and secures connections between containers and adds observability to it. It all runs on eBPF and thus is pretty performant. eBPF can run sandboxed programs in Linux kernel space without the need to recompile the kernel; A tiny bit like a “Kernel VM”. I always wanted to get my hands dirty with eBPF anyway, and Cilium is a very good way to approach it. But where to start? The answer is: with a small Kubernetes setup based on Minikube, a tiny Kubernetes distribution for testing and fooling around which leaves your main system almost unchanged.

f you have ever wanted to easily share files on your home network across multiple operating systems, then look no further than Samba. This guide will show you how to set up a network shared folder on Ubuntu Linux using Samba. With the Samba server, you can easily share files on your network, regardless of whether you are using Windows, macOS, or Linux.

For the past few months, we've heard the news about the end of the CentOS Linux distribution project. The CentOS 8 will be the last version of the CentOS Linux project, which only gets support until the end of this year 2021. And by this time, we have a few Linux distro as an alternative of CentOS Linux 8 Stable, and among them is "Rocky Linux". Rocky Linux is an open-source Linux distribution created by the Rocky Linux project, led by Gregory Kurtzer, founder of the CentOS project. It's a fork of CentOS and designed to be 100% binary compatible with RHEL. Rocky Linux provides an enterprise-grade operating system and production-ready Linux distribution. In this guide, we will show you step-by-step how to install a 64-bit version of Rocky Linux 8.4 as a stand-alone server. Additionally, we will verify the installation by accessing the Rocky Linux server through SSH from another machine.