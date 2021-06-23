Maximiliano Sandoval: Decoder 0.2.0 Released
It has been a few months since last release in February, and quite a lot has changed, GTK 4 had many issues back then and had to be manually included in the Flatpak manifest, libadwaita was still a WIP merge request for libhandy and didn’t include changes to the Adwaita stylesheet, ASHPD didn’t have an asynchronous API, and gtk4-rs was in a state of constant flux, to the point where making the required API changes when updating the app took hours, just due to the massive number of improvements in gtk-rs-core. Just updating those dependencies makes a big difference.
The worst offender was that the gstreamer plugging used for the camera depended on gstreamer/gst-plugins-good/!767 for GTK 4 support, and to make everything bad, a bug in the Intel drivers made the app crash in Wayland when initializing the camera so it had to be released without Wayland support.
