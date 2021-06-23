Automatically Synchronize Subtitle With Video Using SubSync
Let me share a scenario. You are trying to watch a movie or video and you need subtitles. You download the subtitle only to find that the subtitle is not properly synchronized. There are no other good subtitles available. What to do now?
You can synchronize subtitles in VLC by pressing G or H keys. It adds a delay to the subtitles. This could work if the subtitle is out of synch by the same time interval throughout the video. But if that’s not the case, SubSync could be of great help here.
SubSync: Subtitle Speech Synchronizer
SubSync is a nifty open source utility available for Linux, macOS and Windows.
It synchronizes the subtitle by listening to the audio track and that’s how it works the magic. It will work even if the audio track and the subtitle are in different languages. If necessary, it could also be translated but I did not test this feature.
I made a simple test by using a subtitle which was not in synch with the video I was playing. To my surprise, it worked pretty smooth and I got perfectly synched subtitles.
Transform Your Phone into A Portable Mini Workstation to Manage Your Servers!
This guide will make your remote work life a lot easier by transforming your phone into a portable workstation. It helps me a lot in my day-to-day remote work activities, and so I really wanted to share how I did it with you! But before I start with the technical details, please allow me to share a few thoughts about the transformational shifts in remote work in these changing times.
