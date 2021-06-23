today's howtos
-
How to Install FTP with SSL in Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux
File Transfer Protocol (FTP) is needed for seamless transfer or exchange of data between machines and computers defined on the internet or a private network.
Through TCP (Transmission Control Protocol), an FTP application makes uploading and downloading file data easy. This article will help you achieve secure file transfer on an FTP server through Very Secure FTP Daemon (vsftpd) in Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux (same instructions also works on RHEL and CentOS).
-
How to Install Icinga2 on Ubuntu 20.04
Icinga2 is a free, open-source, and cross-platform monitoring tool written in PHP and C++. It can monitor network resources, notifies outages, large complex environments, generate performance data for reporting. Icinga is scalable and extensible.
Icinga capabilities include monitoring SMTP, POP3, HTTP, NNTP, ping, CPU load, disk usage, switches, routers, and more.
The Icinga stack consists of Icinga2 - which monitoring server and Icinga Web 2 - is the web interface to keep monitoring.
In this tutorial learn how to install Icinga2 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. We also configure the Icinga Web 2 interface.
-
How to Install Python 3.10 on Fedora Linux - LinuxCapable
Python is one of the most popular high-level languages, focusing on high-level and object-oriented applications from simple scrips to complex machine learning algorithms. Python 3.10 is the latest release and is not classed as stable compared the Python 3.9, but the final candidate is expected to be completed on the 4th of October 2021.
-
Barrier: an introduction - Fedora Magazine
To reduce the number of keyboards and mice you can get a physical KVM switch but the down side to the physical KVM switch is it requires you to select a device each time you want to swap. barrier is a virtual KVM switch that allows one keyboard and mouse to control anything from 2-15 computers and you can even have a mix of linux, Windows or Mac.
Don’t confuse Keyboard, Video and Mouse (KVM) with Kernel Virtual Machine (KVM) they are very different and this article will be covering the former. If the Kernel Virtual Machine topic is of interest to you read through this Red Hat article https://www.redhat.com/en/topics/virtualization/what-is-KVM that provides an overview of the latter type of KVM.
-
How to Install Tor Browser on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
Tor, also known as The Onion Router, is open-source, free software that enables anonymous communication when using online services such as web surfing. The Tor network directs the Internet traffic through a free worldwide volunteer overlay network with over six thousand relays and continues to grow. Many users want to find more ways to keep their information and activities anonymous or at least as private as possible, which has led to Tor Browser growing quite popular in recent years as it conceals a user’s location and usage from anyone conducting network surveillance or traffic analysis.
-
How to download and add Google fonts to your Ubuntu desktop - Techzim
I am constantly preaching about how Ubuntu and Linux in general is awesome. The truth though is that no desktop operating system is perfect and one area in which Windows has Ubuntu beat is the number of fonts you get by default.
Most people who use Windows never even stop to think about it, but the fonts you see when you are for example doing graphic design or Word processing are bundled by Microsoft to make sure you have a great out of the box experience. It’s something Ubuntu and most Linux distros never do.
If you want extra fonts from the paltry default collection you have to roll up your sleeves and install them yourself. Yes, just like applications, fonts have to be installed too. Thanks to Google’s wonderful fonts collection it’s now easier to find and install free fonts on Ubuntu in order to augment the few that come installed by default.
-
How to Upgrade to Gnome 40 on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
Many Debian 11 users know that Gnome 38 is the default version that ships with the codename Bullseye operating system. However, as much hype has been built around the new Gnome 40 desktop, many would be looking for an opportunity to install and test or permanently use the newest on offer from Gnome.
-
13 Basic Cat Command Examples in Linux Terminal
The cat (short for “concatenate“) command is one of the most frequently used commands in Linux/Unix-like operating systems. cat command allows us to create single or multiple files, view content of a file, concatenate files and redirect output in terminal or files.
In this article, we are going to find out the handy use of cat commands with their examples in Linux.
-
15 Things To Do After Installing Elementary OS 6 Odin
Elementary is a Ubuntu LTS based Linux distribution. It's well known for its privacy settings and elegant custom software. Elementary OS out of the box is fast, pretty looking, and solid.
In this tutorial, we learn 15 things to do after installing elementary OS 6 Odin.
-
How to Find Disk Usage of Files and Directories in Linux
The Linux “du” (Disk Usage) is a standard Unix/Linux command, used to check the information of disk usage of files and directories on a machine.
The du command has many parameter options that can be used to get the results in many formats. The du command also displays the files and directory sizes in a recursive manner.
-
Chown Command in Linux with Examples – TecAdmin
Management of Files and resources can quickly become a headache for Linux administrators as it is a multi-user OS. The administrators have to manage all the resources available on the system. They have to ensure that only the authorized users have the permissions to access and modify certain files.
The administrators can take advantage of many built-in commands like chattr and chown to help them in file management:
-
Top 14 Things To Do After Installing Elementary OS 6 (Odin)
Elementary OS is one of the most beautiful Linux distros out there and user-friendly as well. One of the main highlights of this linux distro is that it provides added support for user security and privacy. Now that you have successfully completed the installation of Elementary OS 6.0 “Odin” using our step-by-step installation guide, it is time to check what to do after installation.
If you have noted, Elementary OS setup is not complete without a few tweaks including installing some apps, drivers and codecs etc. Let’s look at the top 14 things to do after installing Elementary OS 6.0.
-
Transform Your Phone into A Portable Mini Workstation to Manage Your Servers!
This guide will make your remote work life a lot easier by transforming your phone into a portable workstation. It helps me a lot in my day-to-day remote work activities, and so I really wanted to share how I did it with you! But before I start with the technical details, please allow me to share a few thoughts about the transformational shifts in remote work in these changing times.
