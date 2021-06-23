Games: Stellaris, OpenTTD, OpenRazer and More
Stellaris set for a big 'Lem' update in September with 'The Custodians' initiative | GamingOnLinux
It appears that Paradox will continue to push ahead with upgrading Stellaris with a new team formed to help with free upgrades for all players every few months.
This was actually announced back in June that we missed as it was in a regular developer diary post. What they've done is split the teams working on Stellaris so there's now the "Custodians" team to work on free updates approximately every three months with the "expansion team" focusing directly on new content. Paradox mentioned they're in it for the long run and there's no quick-fixes. Here's some of what the new Custodians team will work on over time through many different free updates...
OpenTTD gets a first 12.0 version Beta to make playing with others easier | GamingOnLinux
After the release of OpenTTD on Steam recently, the popularity of the game got a healthy boost but it came with a lot of feedback about some parts that could be improved so this is the first step with OpenTTD 12.0 Beta 1.
What is OpenTTD? It's an open source simulation game based upon the popular Microprose game "Transport Tycoon Deluxe", written by Chris Sawyer. It attempts to mimic the original game as closely as possible while extending it with new features.
Fortune's Run is an upcoming retro-styled hard-scifi shooter worth watching | GamingOnLinux
Announced during the recent Realms Deep 2021 event, Fortune's Run is an upcoming retro-styled first-person shooter set in a hard science fiction universe.
"Fortune's Run is a retro-styled first-person shooter developed on Unity inspired by Deus Ex, EYE: Divine Cybermancy and Build Engine titles. It is set in a hard-scifi universe where entrepeneuring colonists have left countless worlds bereft of resources and opportunity. You play as Mozah Lydd'sekh, an ex-con stuck working for the soul-crushing mega-corp du jour as a result of their conditional release terms. You will lurk through rusted industrial spires and over-populated residential warrens, trying to make sense of a world long forgotten by those who built it."
OpenRazer 3.1 rolls out with new Razer device support and bug fixes | GamingOnLinux
OpenRazer is the excellent free and open source driver collection for a big growing list of Razer devices. A big new release is out with OpenRazer 3.1. When paired up with the Polychromatic front-end, it gives you a really simple way to properly manage Razer devices on Linux.
Stardeus is an exciting and expansive space colony management game up on Kickstarter | GamingOnLinux
Stardeus from studio Kodo Linija (Bloody Rally Show) is an upcoming space colony management game inspired by the likes of RimWorld, Factorio, Dwarf Fortress, Oxygen Not Included, Prison Architect and FTL. The developer has been dedicated working on it for over a year, to try and create a level of depth not often seen in such building sims.
In the game you play as an immortal AI, armed with a bunch of robots and drones your task is to build up a working ship. It sounds a bit like Starmancer on the basics of the story (although the original idea came about from the film Passengers), with earth destroyed humankind looked to the stars for a new hope with people placed into stasis for you, the ships computer, to bring them all back to life. Something tears apart the ship and you get placed in control to deal with it.
It's hard to believe Selaco is running on GZDoom in the latest 3 minute trailer | GamingOnLinux
We've seen plenty of gamepacks and mods for various things running on GZDoom and some are pretty awesome but the upcoming Selaco looks like it's going to be one of the absolute best. To think that GZDoom started off its early life as the somewhat simple ZDoom, another source port of the old Doom engine that eventually added more advanced features over time and now it's spawned a massive community of people making entire games with it.
Selaco may not have a real release date yet but that doesn't stop us being excited about it because it looks awesome. Inspired by the F.E.A.R game series while still mixing in traditional retro-FPS elements from the likes of Quake and Doom but still having plenty of modern features. The developers say "Selaco is a fully fleshed out world full of character, action, and mystery".
I'm Running A Game On Steam on Ubuntu Linux With Intel HD 4000, It Worked or Failed?
I have a laptop with specs: Core i5 3th Gen, 8GB RAM, GPU Intel HD 4000 and using Ubuntu Linux. I want to play my favorite game that I used to play on Windows(Super Mecha Champions). I once tried running it on Ubuntu using Wine, but it didn't work.
After editing the configuration on Ubuntu, finally, it can run on Wine. However, the gaming experience when using Ubuntu on my favorite games was very bad. Because when on Windows I can play this game smoothly.
When I tried it on Linux, in the tutorial section, the game was very laggy and didn't run smoothly. I suspect that the driver in Ubuntu is not running optimally by default, and at that time I was lazy to find a way to maximize graphics from Intel HD 4000 in Ubuntu.
[...]
After installing the Game, I tried pressing the "PLAY" button on Steam and.... The game won't run. Okay, maybe Intel HD 4000 is not suitable for playing this game. Finally I read some of the posts of people on ProtonDB and found posts discussing the Super Mecha Champions game.
Some users ask why this game won't run. In fact, many users there are using a GPU that is much better than mine (based on the specifications info on the right of the user's post). I thought, if they can't run it on a PC with such cool specs, what about the specs of this potato? Definitely can't either.
[...]
The conclusion is finally I can play my favorite game(Super Mecha Champions) on my Ubuntu laptop and it runs fine. Hopefully in the future many game developers will also build their games for Linux.
Transform Your Phone into A Portable Mini Workstation to Manage Your Servers!
This guide will make your remote work life a lot easier by transforming your phone into a portable workstation. It helps me a lot in my day-to-day remote work activities, and so I really wanted to share how I did it with you! But before I start with the technical details, please allow me to share a few thoughts about the transformational shifts in remote work in these changing times.
OpenRazer 3.1 Released with New Razer Peripherals Support
OpenRazer 3.1 Released with New Razer Peripherals Support