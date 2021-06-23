Language Selection

Games: Stellaris, OpenTTD, OpenRazer and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 16th of August 2021 02:24:52 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • Stellaris set for a big 'Lem' update in September with 'The Custodians' initiative | GamingOnLinux

    It appears that Paradox will continue to push ahead with upgrading Stellaris with a new team formed to help with free upgrades for all players every few months.

    This was actually announced back in June that we missed as it was in a regular developer diary post. What they've done is split the teams working on Stellaris so there's now the "Custodians" team to work on free updates approximately every three months with the "expansion team" focusing directly on new content. Paradox mentioned they're in it for the long run and there's no quick-fixes. Here's some of what the new Custodians team will work on over time through many different free updates...

  • OpenTTD gets a first 12.0 version Beta to make playing with others easier | GamingOnLinux

    After the release of OpenTTD on Steam recently, the popularity of the game got a healthy boost but it came with a lot of feedback about some parts that could be improved so this is the first step with OpenTTD 12.0 Beta 1.

    What is OpenTTD? It's an open source simulation game based upon the popular Microprose game "Transport Tycoon Deluxe", written by Chris Sawyer. It attempts to mimic the original game as closely as possible while extending it with new features.

  • Fortune's Run is an upcoming retro-styled hard-scifi shooter worth watching | GamingOnLinux

    Announced during the recent Realms Deep 2021 event, Fortune's Run is an upcoming retro-styled first-person shooter set in a hard science fiction universe.

    "Fortune's Run is a retro-styled first-person shooter developed on Unity inspired by Deus Ex, EYE: Divine Cybermancy and Build Engine titles. It is set in a hard-scifi universe where entrepeneuring colonists have left countless worlds bereft of resources and opportunity. You play as Mozah Lydd'sekh, an ex-con stuck working for the soul-crushing mega-corp du jour as a result of their conditional release terms. You will lurk through rusted industrial spires and over-populated residential warrens, trying to make sense of a world long forgotten by those who built it."

  • OpenRazer 3.1 rolls out with new Razer device support and bug fixes | GamingOnLinux

    OpenRazer is the excellent free and open source driver collection for a big growing list of Razer devices. A big new release is out with OpenRazer 3.1. When paired up with the Polychromatic front-end, it gives you a really simple way to properly manage Razer devices on Linux.

  • Stardeus is an exciting and expansive space colony management game up on Kickstarter | GamingOnLinux

    Stardeus from studio Kodo Linija (Bloody Rally Show) is an upcoming space colony management game inspired by the likes of RimWorld, Factorio, Dwarf Fortress, Oxygen Not Included, Prison Architect and FTL. The developer has been dedicated working on it for over a year, to try and create a level of depth not often seen in such building sims.

    In the game you play as an immortal AI, armed with a bunch of robots and drones your task is to build up a working ship. It sounds a bit like Starmancer on the basics of the story (although the original idea came about from the film Passengers), with earth destroyed humankind looked to the stars for a new hope with people placed into stasis for you, the ships computer, to bring them all back to life. Something tears apart the ship and you get placed in control to deal with it.

  • It's hard to believe Selaco is running on GZDoom in the latest 3 minute trailer | GamingOnLinux

    We've seen plenty of gamepacks and mods for various things running on GZDoom and some are pretty awesome but the upcoming Selaco looks like it's going to be one of the absolute best. To think that GZDoom started off its early life as the somewhat simple ZDoom, another source port of the old Doom engine that eventually added more advanced features over time and now it's spawned a massive community of people making entire games with it.

    Selaco may not have a real release date yet but that doesn't stop us being excited about it because it looks awesome. Inspired by the F.E.A.R game series while still mixing in traditional retro-FPS elements from the likes of Quake and Doom but still having plenty of modern features. The developers say "Selaco is a fully fleshed out world full of character, action, and mystery".

  • I'm Running A Game On Steam on Ubuntu Linux With Intel HD 4000, It Worked or Failed?

    I have a laptop with specs: Core i5 3th Gen, 8GB RAM, GPU Intel HD 4000 and using Ubuntu Linux. I want to play my favorite game that I used to play on Windows(Super Mecha Champions). I once tried running it on Ubuntu using Wine, but it didn't work.

    After editing the configuration on Ubuntu, finally, it can run on Wine. However, the gaming experience when using Ubuntu on my favorite games was very bad. Because when on Windows I can play this game smoothly.

    When I tried it on Linux, in the tutorial section, the game was very laggy and didn't run smoothly. I suspect that the driver in Ubuntu is not running optimally by default, and at that time I was lazy to find a way to maximize graphics from Intel HD 4000 in Ubuntu.

    [...]

    After installing the Game, I tried pressing the "PLAY" button on Steam and.... The game won't run. Okay, maybe Intel HD 4000 is not suitable for playing this game. Finally I read some of the posts of people on ProtonDB and found posts discussing the Super Mecha Champions game.

    Some users ask why this game won't run. In fact, many users there are using a GPU that is much better than mine (based on the specifications info on the right of the user's post). I thought, if they can't run it on a PC with such cool specs, what about the specs of this potato? Definitely can't either.

    [...]

    The conclusion is finally I can play my favorite game(Super Mecha Champions) on my Ubuntu laptop and it runs fine. Hopefully in the future many game developers will also build their games for Linux.

OpenRazer 3.1 Released with New Razer Peripherals Support

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 16th of August 2021 03:36:25 PM.
  • OpenRazer 3.1 Released with New Razer Peripherals Support

    OpenRazer, open-source driver and user-space daemon to manage Razer peripherals on Linux, released version 3.1.

    One of the things that’s most frustrating about building a new computer for Linux is peripherals, especially for gamers who are looking for lots of functionality out of their peripherals.

    However, there are currently no official drivers for any Razer peripherals in Linux. But if you have Razer peripherals, you may be in luck, because the OpenRazer project has a solution for you.

    OpenRazer is a collection of Linux drivers for the Razer devices, providing kernel drivers, DBus services and python bindings to interact with the DBus interface. It is an entirely open source driver and user-space daemon that allows you to manage your Razer peripherals on Linux.

today's howtos

  • How to Install RockyLinux 8.4

    For the past few months, we've heard the news about the end of the CentOS Linux distribution project. The CentOS 8 will be the last version of the CentOS Linux project, which only gets support until the end of this year 2021. And by this time, we have a few Linux distro as an alternative of CentOS Linux 8 Stable, and among them is "Rocky Linux". Rocky Linux is an open-source Linux distribution created by the Rocky Linux project, led by Gregory Kurtzer, founder of the CentOS project. It's a fork of CentOS and designed to be 100% binary compatible with RHEL. Rocky Linux provides an enterprise-grade operating system and production-ready Linux distribution. In this guide, we will show you step-by-step how to install a 64-bit version of Rocky Linux 8.4 as a stand-alone server. Additionally, we will verify the installation by accessing the Rocky Linux server through SSH from another machine.

  • How to Set Up a Network Shared Folder on Ubuntu With Samba

    f you have ever wanted to easily share files on your home network across multiple operating systems, then look no further than Samba. This guide will show you how to set up a network shared folder on Ubuntu Linux using Samba. With the Samba server, you can easily share files on your network, regardless of whether you are using Windows, macOS, or Linux.

  • [Howto] Installing Cilium with Minikube on Fedora – /home/liquidat

    I just started with Isovalent – and since I am very much a beginner regarding everything related to Kubernetes I decided to get some hands-on experience with the technology I am going to work with for the foreseeable future. Isovalent’s offering is an Enterprise version of Cilium which basically manages and secures connections between containers and adds observability to it. It all runs on eBPF and thus is pretty performant. eBPF can run sandboxed programs in Linux kernel space without the need to recompile the kernel; A tiny bit like a “Kernel VM”. I always wanted to get my hands dirty with eBPF anyway, and Cilium is a very good way to approach it. But where to start? The answer is: with a small Kubernetes setup based on Minikube, a tiny Kubernetes distribution for testing and fooling around which leaves your main system almost unchanged.

  • How to Create Locally Trusted SSL Certificates with mkcert on Ubuntu 20.04

    Mkcert is a free, simple, and very useful tool that allows you to create a locally trusted certificate without buying it from the real CA. Developers usually work on the local system and it is always impossible to use the trusted certificate from CA on localhost. Mkcert allows you to manage your own certificates without any hassle. In this post, we will show you how to create a trusted SSL certificate for local development using Mkcert on Ubuntu 20.04.

Transform Your Phone into A Portable Mini Workstation to Manage Your Servers!

​This guide will make your remote work life a lot easier by transforming your phone into a portable workstation. It helps me a lot in my day-to-day remote work activities, and so I really wanted to share how I did it with you! But before I start with the technical details, please allow me to share a few thoughts about the transformational shifts in remote work in these changing times. Read more

today's leftovers

Programming Leftovers

  • Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppBDT 0.2.4 on CRAN: Updates

    ...the last time RcppBDT was released, anytime did not yet exist. And some of the changes now finally released here in this version are some of the first steps made towards what became anytime. RcppBDT is broader in scope and provides a wider range of functionality but in a somewhat rougher form as we never sat down writing higher-end wrappers in R for all the potential use cases. When we wrote the first RcppBDT versions, many other popular date/time packages were all in R code and not compiled, and this package showed how things could be done at the compiled level. Now other packages, including anytime have filled the void so fully polishing RcppBDT may never happen. In any event, this release refreshes the package and brings it to full R CMD check --as-cran compliance.

  • Daniel Vrátil: Initial release of QCoro

    I’m happy to announce first release of QCoro, a library that provides C++ coroutine support for Qt.

  • DIY 3D Printed IoT Weather Station Using an ESP32

    Today we’re going to be building a wireless outdoor weather station that takes temperature, humidity, barometric pressure, light and wind speed readings. The data is then posted to the cloud and can be accessed through a Thingspeak dashboard on an internet-connected computer, tablet, or mobile phone.

  • Let's write a compiler, part 1: Introduction, selecting a language, and doing some planning

    Today we will begin writing a compiler for a real high-level language. It will be a simple language for sure. But let's not let simplicity stand in our way. We will be able to write real programs with our compiler. How real, you ask? Let's plan on writing a compiler for our selected language and then being able to write a compiler in that same language the compiler compiles using our compiler to compile it! From zero to compiler to self-hosted compiler. It will take a good bit of work for sure, but I think we are up to the task. We'll spend this series writing our initial, non-self-hosting compiler. We'll take some time to enjoy our work, then we'll come back and embark on a second series that develops the self-hosted compiler using the compiler we will write in this series.

  • Hello Isovalent!

    In my new position I will be a technical marketing manager and thus working on technical content, messaging and enablement. With Cilium Enterprise Isovalent offers an eBPF based solution for Kubernetes networking, observability, and security – and since I am rather new to Kubernetes, I expect a steep learning curve.

  • Parse command-line arguments with argparse in Python | Opensource.com

    There are several third-party libraries for command-line argument parsing, but the standard library module argparse is no slouch either. Without adding any more dependencies, you can write a nifty command-line tool with useful argument parsing.

  • Rakudo Weekly News: 2021.33 Cucumbering

    Some weeks just have sad news: And the saddest part about this, is that it wasn’t until this week to become known that Robert Lemmen has died in June 2020 already. Robert Lemmen mostly worked on Debian, in the Raku context specifically about packaging Raku on Debian. They also had a number of modules in the Raku ecosystem, and also blogged about them (The Surprising Sanity of Using a Cache but Not Updating It). [...] The past week saw the publication of two articles in “mainstream” online media about events related to The Perl Foundation: TheRegister (HackerNews comments), ArsTechnica (HackerNews comments), which sadly also involved members of the Raku community (including yours truly). You should probably skip the comments.

  • Post hoc apt-listchanges

    Yesterday I upgraded a machine from Debian “buster” to “bullseye” without apt-listchanges installed, oops. Here’s a way to get new NEWS.Debian entries after the fact.

  • Perl Weekly Challenge 125: Pythagorean Triples

    These are some answers to the Week 125 of the Perl Weekly Challenge organized by Mohammad S. Anwar.

