Updated: NewsFlash is an Awesome RSS Feed Reader for Linux
This app is described as the “spiritual successor” to the great (but-never-quite-perfect) FeedReader, a feature-packed GTK RSS app for the Linux desktop that I covered many times in the past.
NewsFlash is an entirely new app, though. It’s built in Rust, runs on a new codebase, and has a modern GNOME-orientated appearance.
In this post we’ll show you more of this app’s features, its design, and how to install it on your desktop.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 647 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Transform Your Phone into A Portable Mini Workstation to Manage Your Servers!
This guide will make your remote work life a lot easier by transforming your phone into a portable workstation. It helps me a lot in my day-to-day remote work activities, and so I really wanted to share how I did it with you! But before I start with the technical details, please allow me to share a few thoughts about the transformational shifts in remote work in these changing times.
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Recent comments
33 min 30 sec ago
2 hours 46 min ago
3 hours 16 min ago
3 hours 25 min ago
3 hours 46 min ago
4 hours 5 min ago
4 hours 12 min ago
4 hours 18 min ago
4 hours 24 min ago
7 hours 58 min ago