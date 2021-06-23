today's howtos
For the past few months, we've heard the news about the end of the CentOS Linux distribution project. The CentOS 8 will be the last version of the CentOS Linux project, which only gets support until the end of this year 2021. And by this time, we have a few Linux distro as an alternative of CentOS Linux 8 Stable, and among them is "Rocky Linux".
Rocky Linux is an open-source Linux distribution created by the Rocky Linux project, led by Gregory Kurtzer, founder of the CentOS project. It's a fork of CentOS and designed to be 100% binary compatible with RHEL. Rocky Linux provides an enterprise-grade operating system and production-ready Linux distribution.
In this guide, we will show you step-by-step how to install a 64-bit version of Rocky Linux 8.4 as a stand-alone server. Additionally, we will verify the installation by accessing the Rocky Linux server through SSH from another machine.
f you have ever wanted to easily share files on your home network across multiple operating systems, then look no further than Samba.
This guide will show you how to set up a network shared folder on Ubuntu Linux using Samba. With the Samba server, you can easily share files on your network, regardless of whether you are using Windows, macOS, or Linux.
I just started with Isovalent – and since I am very much a beginner regarding everything related to Kubernetes I decided to get some hands-on experience with the technology I am going to work with for the foreseeable future.
Isovalent’s offering is an Enterprise version of Cilium which basically manages and secures connections between containers and adds observability to it. It all runs on eBPF and thus is pretty performant. eBPF can run sandboxed programs in Linux kernel space without the need to recompile the kernel; A tiny bit like a “Kernel VM”. I always wanted to get my hands dirty with eBPF anyway, and Cilium is a very good way to approach it. But where to start? The answer is: with a small Kubernetes setup based on Minikube, a tiny Kubernetes distribution for testing and fooling around which leaves your main system almost unchanged.
Mkcert is a free, simple, and very useful tool that allows you to create a locally trusted certificate without buying it from the real CA. Developers usually work on the local system and it is always impossible to use the trusted certificate from CA on localhost. Mkcert allows you to manage your own certificates without any hassle.
In this post, we will show you how to create a trusted SSL certificate for local development using Mkcert on Ubuntu 20.04.
Transform Your Phone into A Portable Mini Workstation to Manage Your Servers!
This guide will make your remote work life a lot easier by transforming your phone into a portable workstation. It helps me a lot in my day-to-day remote work activities, and so I really wanted to share how I did it with you!
But before I start with the technical details, please allow me to share a few thoughts about the transformational shifts in remote work in these changing times.
today's leftovers
Debian 11 was released in August of 2021, and in this video, I give it a review. The new "Bullseye" release is definitely a welcome upgrade, but some old habits keep it from perfection. In this review, I'll talk about what I like about the new release, as well as some of the rough edges.
The open-source/Linux DG2 driver enablement remains ongoing but by Q1 all the key pieces at least are looking like they should be upstream in the Linux kernel and Mesa in working form.
LibreOffice’s documentation team is driven by volunteers around the world. Today, we want to say a special thanks to members of the Czech LibreOffice community, who’ve worked hard to translate and proof-read the software’s documentation.
So we’re sending out Open Badges – special, customised badges with embedded metadata, describing their achievements. The badges can be verified using an external service, and are a great way to show off contributions and use as proof of participation.
Programming Leftovers
...the last time RcppBDT was released, anytime did not yet exist. And some of the changes now finally released here in this version are some of the first steps made towards what became anytime. RcppBDT is broader in scope and provides a wider range of functionality but in a somewhat rougher form as we never sat down writing higher-end wrappers in R for all the potential use cases. When we wrote the first RcppBDT versions, many other popular date/time packages were all in R code and not compiled, and this package showed how things could be done at the compiled level. Now other packages, including anytime have filled the void so fully polishing RcppBDT may never happen. In any event, this release refreshes the package and brings it to full R CMD check --as-cran compliance.
I’m happy to announce first release of QCoro, a library that provides C++ coroutine support for Qt.
Today we’re going to be building a wireless outdoor weather station that takes temperature, humidity, barometric pressure, light and wind speed readings. The data is then posted to the cloud and can be accessed through a Thingspeak dashboard on an internet-connected computer, tablet, or mobile phone.
Today we will begin writing a compiler for a real high-level language. It will be a simple language for sure. But let's not let simplicity stand in our way. We will be able to write real programs with our compiler. How real, you ask? Let's plan on writing a compiler for our selected language and then being able to write a compiler in that same language the compiler compiles using our compiler to compile it! From zero to compiler to self-hosted compiler. It will take a good bit of work for sure, but I think we are up to the task. We'll spend this series writing our initial, non-self-hosting compiler. We'll take some time to enjoy our work, then we'll come back and embark on a second series that develops the self-hosted compiler using the compiler we will write in this series.
In my new position I will be a technical marketing manager and thus working on technical content, messaging and enablement. With Cilium Enterprise Isovalent offers an eBPF based solution for Kubernetes networking, observability, and security – and since I am rather new to Kubernetes, I expect a steep learning curve.
There are several third-party libraries for command-line argument parsing, but the standard library module argparse is no slouch either.
Without adding any more dependencies, you can write a nifty command-line tool with useful argument parsing.
Some weeks just have sad news: And the saddest part about this, is that it wasn’t until this week to become known that Robert Lemmen has died in June 2020 already. Robert Lemmen mostly worked on Debian, in the Raku context specifically about packaging Raku on Debian. They also had a number of modules in the Raku ecosystem, and also blogged about them (The Surprising Sanity of Using a Cache but Not Updating It).
[...]
The past week saw the publication of two articles in “mainstream” online media about events related to The Perl Foundation: TheRegister (HackerNews comments), ArsTechnica (HackerNews comments), which sadly also involved members of the Raku community (including yours truly). You should probably skip the comments.
Yesterday I upgraded a machine from Debian “buster” to “bullseye” without apt-listchanges installed, oops. Here’s a way to get new NEWS.Debian entries after the fact.
These are some answers to the Week 125 of the Perl Weekly Challenge organized by Mohammad S. Anwar.
