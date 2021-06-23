today's howtos
How to install Teamviewer on Elementary OS 6 Odin - Linux Shout
Teamviewer on Elementary OS 6 allows you to remotely access the Desktop of this Linux OS or others, in case you need some support remotely.
Elementary OS 6 is the recently launched latest version of Linux meant to target consumers who don’t want a much complicated Linux system. It is beginner-friendly and offers a macOS-like look. Whereas the Teamviewer which is also a free-to-use application available for Linux can be easily installed on it using the steps given here.
Linux Tee Command Tutorial With Examples For Beginners
When working with the terminal in Linux, there are many command line utilities available to make your life easy. One such utility is Tee. In this brief guide, we will learn what is Tee and the usage of Tee command in Linux with practical examples.
How to kill a process in Linux - guide for beginners
In some situations, processes in Linux can prevent users from starting tasks or installing applications for instance when an apt command is invoked , an error similar to ’could not get lock /var/lib/dpkg/lock-frontend’ might occur. This might be due to the fact that the apt command is being used by another process and in such circumstances killing that process might solve the issue. Killing a process actually means to force it to quit. This makes it possible for users to sort out problems without actually rebooting.
In this tutorial you we will first briefly describe what processes are in Linux before delving into how to kill a process in linux properly.
How To Install Netdata on Debian 10 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Netdata on Debian 10. For those of you who didn’t know, Netdata is an open-source real-time Linux server performance monitoring tool with a beautiful web front-end. Netdata comes with simple, easy to use and extensible web dashboards that can be used to visualize the processes and services on your system. You can monitor CPU, RAM usage, disk I/O, network traffic, and Postfix using Netdata
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Netdata real-time server monitoring tool on a Debian 10 (Buster).
Enable Hardware Video Acceleration (VA-API) For Firefox in Ubuntu 20.04 / 18.04 & Higher | UbuntuHandbook
This tutorial shows how to enable hardware video acceleration (VA-API) for Firefox, so it uses the video card to decode/encode video to save power.
Hardware video acceleration is a computer technology to make the graphics card to encode and decode video, thus offloading the CPU to save power. And compared to CPU, GPU are normally more efficient at the job.
Linux Fu: Walk, Chew Gum | Hackaday
If you ever think about it, computers are exceedingly stupid. Even the most powerful CPU can’t do very much. However, it can do what it does very rapidly and repeatably. Computers are so fast, they can appear to do a lot of things at once, too and modern computers have multiple CPUs to further enhance their multitasking abilities. However, we often don’t write programs or shell scripts to take advantage of this. However, there’s no reason for this, as you’ll see.
Transform Your Phone into A Portable Mini Workstation to Manage Your Servers!
This guide will make your remote work life a lot easier by transforming your phone into a portable workstation. It helps me a lot in my day-to-day remote work activities, and so I really wanted to share how I did it with you! But before I start with the technical details, please allow me to share a few thoughts about the transformational shifts in remote work in these changing times.
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
