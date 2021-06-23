Programming Leftovers
-
Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppBDT 0.2.4 on CRAN: Updates
...the last time RcppBDT was released, anytime did not yet exist. And some of the changes now finally released here in this version are some of the first steps made towards what became anytime. RcppBDT is broader in scope and provides a wider range of functionality but in a somewhat rougher form as we never sat down writing higher-end wrappers in R for all the potential use cases. When we wrote the first RcppBDT versions, many other popular date/time packages were all in R code and not compiled, and this package showed how things could be done at the compiled level. Now other packages, including anytime have filled the void so fully polishing RcppBDT may never happen. In any event, this release refreshes the package and brings it to full R CMD check --as-cran compliance.
-
Daniel Vrátil: Initial release of QCoro
I’m happy to announce first release of QCoro, a library that provides C++ coroutine support for Qt.
-
DIY 3D Printed IoT Weather Station Using an ESP32
Today we’re going to be building a wireless outdoor weather station that takes temperature, humidity, barometric pressure, light and wind speed readings. The data is then posted to the cloud and can be accessed through a Thingspeak dashboard on an internet-connected computer, tablet, or mobile phone.
-
Let's write a compiler, part 1: Introduction, selecting a language, and doing some planning
Today we will begin writing a compiler for a real high-level language. It will be a simple language for sure. But let's not let simplicity stand in our way. We will be able to write real programs with our compiler. How real, you ask? Let's plan on writing a compiler for our selected language and then being able to write a compiler in that same language the compiler compiles using our compiler to compile it! From zero to compiler to self-hosted compiler. It will take a good bit of work for sure, but I think we are up to the task. We'll spend this series writing our initial, non-self-hosting compiler. We'll take some time to enjoy our work, then we'll come back and embark on a second series that develops the self-hosted compiler using the compiler we will write in this series.
-
Hello Isovalent!
In my new position I will be a technical marketing manager and thus working on technical content, messaging and enablement. With Cilium Enterprise Isovalent offers an eBPF based solution for Kubernetes networking, observability, and security – and since I am rather new to Kubernetes, I expect a steep learning curve.
-
Parse command-line arguments with argparse in Python | Opensource.com
There are several third-party libraries for command-line argument parsing, but the standard library module argparse is no slouch either.
Without adding any more dependencies, you can write a nifty command-line tool with useful argument parsing.
-
Rakudo Weekly News: 2021.33 Cucumbering
Some weeks just have sad news: And the saddest part about this, is that it wasn’t until this week to become known that Robert Lemmen has died in June 2020 already. Robert Lemmen mostly worked on Debian, in the Raku context specifically about packaging Raku on Debian. They also had a number of modules in the Raku ecosystem, and also blogged about them (The Surprising Sanity of Using a Cache but Not Updating It).
[...]
The past week saw the publication of two articles in “mainstream” online media about events related to The Perl Foundation: TheRegister (HackerNews comments), ArsTechnica (HackerNews comments), which sadly also involved members of the Raku community (including yours truly). You should probably skip the comments.
-
Post hoc apt-listchanges
Yesterday I upgraded a machine from Debian “buster” to “bullseye” without apt-listchanges installed, oops. Here’s a way to get new NEWS.Debian entries after the fact.
-
Perl Weekly Challenge 125: Pythagorean Triples
These are some answers to the Week 125 of the Perl Weekly Challenge organized by Mohammad S. Anwar.
-
today's howtos
Transform Your Phone into A Portable Mini Workstation to Manage Your Servers!
This guide will make your remote work life a lot easier by transforming your phone into a portable workstation. It helps me a lot in my day-to-day remote work activities, and so I really wanted to share how I did it with you! But before I start with the technical details, please allow me to share a few thoughts about the transformational shifts in remote work in these changing times.
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
