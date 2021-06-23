Release candidate: Godot 3.3.3 RC 2
While we're busy working on both the upcoming Godot 4.0 and 3.4 releases (with a dev snapshot for 3.4 beta 3 available now), we still cherry-pick important bug fixes to the 3.3 branch regularly for maintenance releases (see our release policy).
Godot 3.3.2 was released in May, and a number of useful fixes have been queued in the 3.3 branch since then, so now's a good time to push them in production.
As there is no new feature and only bug fixes, this RC 2 should be as stable as 3.3.2-stable and can be used in production if you need one of the fixes it includes.
A notable change in 3.3.2 RC 2 is that the Android builds now target API level 30 as required by Google Play, and have partial support for Android scoped storage. The minimum API level has also been increased from 18 to 19.
