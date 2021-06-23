today's howtos
How to send Processes to the Background on Linux – VITUX
While using any operating system, there can be multiple processes running on it. These processes are mainly categorized as the background processes and the foreground processes. As the name says, a background process is one that runs silently in the background without requiring any human intervention. On the other hand, a foreground process is the one that we can actually see and interact with continuously. We can even send a process to the background or bring a process to the foreground as per our needs and to know how this can be done, you will have to go through this article.
How To Install Grav CMS on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Grav CMS on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Grav is a modern, crazy fast, ridiculously easy, and amazingly powerful flat-file CMS. Grav uses a flat-file database for both its back-end and front-end. The main focus is on speed and simplicity instead of on integrated built-in features, which would increase the complexity of the application.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Grav Content Management System on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
Markdown vs reStructuredText for teaching materials – Nudged Elastic Band is my band name
Back in summer 2017. I wrote an article explaining why we used Sphinx and reStructuredText for producing teaching materials and not a wiki. In addition to recommending Sphinx as the solution to use, it was a general praise for generating static HTML files from Markdown or reStructuredText.
This summer I made the conversion of teaching materials from reStructuredText to Markdown. Unfortunately, the automated conversion using Pandoc didn’t quite produce the result I wanted so I ended up cooking my own Python script that converted the specific dialect of reStructuredText that was used for writing the contents of lab.miletic.net and fixing a myriad of inconsistencies in writing style that accumulated over the years.
How to undo Proton UI in Firefox 91 and onwards
Firefox 91 has been released. Do you know what this means? It means you can no longer disable the Proton interface through about:config anymore. Why does this matter, you ask? Because Proton sucks. For those confused about the vehemence of my message so early on in the review, let's recap. A while back, Mozilla announced it would change - yet again - the Firefox UI. This time around, it's called Proton.
I showed you what this thing looks like - and it doesn't look good. But then, back in Firefox 89, Proton became official, you could simply toggle it off and move on with your dear life, enjoying productivity and efficiency. Now, though, this is no longer an option. So if you don't want to put up with useless, low-contrast hipsterology, I will show you the set of changes you can use to minimize or remove the useless aspects of Proton, and go back to sane browsing. After me.
Transform Your Phone into A Portable Mini Workstation to Manage Your Servers!
This guide will make your remote work life a lot easier by transforming your phone into a portable workstation. It helps me a lot in my day-to-day remote work activities, and so I really wanted to share how I did it with you! But before I start with the technical details, please allow me to share a few thoughts about the transformational shifts in remote work in these changing times.
