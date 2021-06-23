Security Leftovers
Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (c-ares, firefox, fossil, gitlab, jupyterlab, loki, lynx, opera, prosody, and vivaldi), Debian (amd64-microcode, exiv2, ffmpeg, thunderbird, and trafficserver), Fedora (libsndfile, rust-argh, rust-argh_derive, rust-argh_shared, rust-askalono-cli, rust-asyncgit, rust-bugreport, rust-crosstermion, rust-diskonaut, rust-dua-cli, rust-fancy-regex, rust-fedora-update-feedback, rust-filetreelist, rust-git-version, rust-git-version-macro, rust-gitui, rust-heatseeker, rust-jql, rust-pulldown-cmark, rust-sd, rust-shadow-rs, rust-skim, rust-textwrap, rust-tokei, rust-tui, rust-tui-react, rust-unicode-linebreak, rust-unicode-truncate, rust-urlencoding, rust-versions, rust-weezl, and zola), Mageia (dino, firefox, glibc, libvirt, mariadb, qtwebengine5, spice, sylpheed, claws-mail, and webkit2), openSUSE (grafana, kernel, libdnf, and openscad), Oracle (.NET 5.0, .NET Core 3.1, and virt:ol and virt-devel:rhel), Red Hat (compat-exiv2-026, exiv2, firefox, sssd, and thunderbird), SUSE (cpio and kernel), and Ubuntu (mariadb-10.3, mariadb-10.5).
How to Stop WordPress Brute Force Attacks
Do you wish to prevent brute-force attacks on your WordPress site? These attacks can cause your website to slow down, become unreachable, or even install malware by cracking your passwords. We’ll show you how to prevent brute force attacks on your WordPress site in this article.
Linux glibc security fix created a nastier Linux bug
The GNU C Library (glibc) is essential to Linux. So, when something goes wrong with it, it's a big deal. When a fix was made in early June for a relatively minor problem, CVE-2021-33574, which could result in application crashes, this was a good thing. Unfortunately, it turned out the fix introduced a new and nastier problem, CVE-2021-38604. It's always something!
Go 1.17 is released
Today the Go team is thrilled to release Go 1.17, which you can get by visiting the download page. This release brings additional improvements to the compiler, namely a new way of passing function arguments and results. This change has shown about a 5% performance improvement in Go programs and reduction in binary sizes of around 2% for amd64 platforms. Support for more platforms will come in future releases. Go 1.17 also adds support for the 64-bit ARM architecture on Windows, letting gophers run Go natively on more devices. We’ve also introduced pruned module graphs in this release. Modules that specify go 1.17 or higher in their go.mod file will have their module graphs include only the immediate dependencies of other Go 1.17 modules, not their full transitive dependencies. This should help avoid the need to download or read go.mod files for otherwise irrelevant dependencies—saving time in everyday development. Also: Go 1.17 is released
today's howtos
PostgreSQL Database: pgAdmin 4 version 5.6 and More
Audiocasts/Shows: PhotoGIMP, Destination Linux, and More
