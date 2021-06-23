Audiocasts/Shows: PhotoGIMP, Destination Linux, and More
PhotoGIMP: Make GIMP A Little More Photoshop - Invidious
I personally like the GIMP layout but I can totally get why some people don't and luckily for you there's a way you can make it look a little more like Photoshop and that's with PhotoGIMP, this isn't a fork so no missing features and it's dead simple to install.
Destination Linux 239: Exclusive PineNote Interview Plus Open Source in Education
This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we have an exclusive product interview with Pine64 about the new PineNote E-Ink Tablet! We also have an interview with Bill Shouten who is here to discuss open-source in education. Plus we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux. So whether you’re brand new to Linux and open source or a guru of sudo. This is the podcast for you.
PineNote e-reader, Firefox has lost 50M users, and Apple looks at your pictures - Linux news August - Invidious
We have a ton of stuff to cover, including the newly announced PineNote e-ink tablet, a lot more coverage of Steam Deck Prototypes, or Apple announcing they'll look into the pictures their customers upload to the cloud.
pearOS monterey Quick overview #Shorts - Invidious
Pear os monterey is a Linux distribution based on Ubuntu Linux 20.04 LTS and K.D.E. Plasma 5.
Go 1.17 is released
Today the Go team is thrilled to release Go 1.17, which you can get by visiting the download page. This release brings additional improvements to the compiler, namely a new way of passing function arguments and results. This change has shown about a 5% performance improvement in Go programs and reduction in binary sizes of around 2% for amd64 platforms. Support for more platforms will come in future releases. Go 1.17 also adds support for the 64-bit ARM architecture on Windows, letting gophers run Go natively on more devices. We’ve also introduced pruned module graphs in this release. Modules that specify go 1.17 or higher in their go.mod file will have their module graphs include only the immediate dependencies of other Go 1.17 modules, not their full transitive dependencies. This should help avoid the need to download or read go.mod files for otherwise irrelevant dependencies—saving time in everyday development. Also: Go 1.17 is released
today's howtos
PostgreSQL Database: pgAdmin 4 version 5.6 and More
