PostgreSQL Database: pgAdmin 4 version 5.6 and More
PostgreSQL: pgAdmin 4 v5.6 Released
The pgAdmin Development Team are pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 5.6. This release of pgAdmin 4 includes 14 bug fixes and new features. For more details please see the release notes.
pgAdmin is the leading Open Source graphical management tool for PostgreSQL. For more information, please see the website.
PostgreSQL: PGO, the Crunchy Postgres Operator v5 Released: Fully Declarative Postgres
Crunchy Data is pleased to announce the release of PGO v5, the Postgres Operator from Crunchy Data, which automates and simplifies deploying and managing open source Postgres clusters on Kubernetes and other Kubernetes-enabled Platforms.
PostgreSQL: pglogical 2.4.0 Now Available
EDB announces the release of pglogical 2.4.0, the next generation in logical replication for PostgreSQL. Implemented entirely as a PostgreSQL extension, pglogical is a logical replication system that serves as a highly efficient method of replicating data as an alternative to physical replication.
Alter Table PostgreSQL
PostgreSQL allows you to modify database objects such as tables, databases, schemas, group, users, and more. In this tutorial, we will focus on how you can ALTER the structure of a table.
Add Column PostgreSQL
After creating databases and populating them with information, you will rarely need to alter the database structure. The recurrent thing you will do is to add or retrieve records stored in the database. However, there are rare instances where you may need to add a new column and populate it with data.
In this guide, we will look at how to alter a PostgreSQL table and add a column.
Go 1.17 is released
Today the Go team is thrilled to release Go 1.17, which you can get by visiting the download page. This release brings additional improvements to the compiler, namely a new way of passing function arguments and results. This change has shown about a 5% performance improvement in Go programs and reduction in binary sizes of around 2% for amd64 platforms. Support for more platforms will come in future releases. Go 1.17 also adds support for the 64-bit ARM architecture on Windows, letting gophers run Go natively on more devices. We’ve also introduced pruned module graphs in this release. Modules that specify go 1.17 or higher in their go.mod file will have their module graphs include only the immediate dependencies of other Go 1.17 modules, not their full transitive dependencies. This should help avoid the need to download or read go.mod files for otherwise irrelevant dependencies—saving time in everyday development. Also: Go 1.17 is released
today's howtos
Audiocasts/Shows: PhotoGIMP, Destination Linux, and More
