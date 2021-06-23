today's howtos
-
How to install OnlyOffice 6.3 on your Linux PC
OnlyOffice 6.3 is out, and with it comes new exciting features. These features include new light/dark themes, password-protected documents, support for fractional scaling, and much more. Here’s how to get it working on your Linux system.
-
Usermod Command in Linux - ByteXD
The usermod command allows us to modify an existing user account.
-
How to install Funkin' The Gacha Mod on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Funkin' The Gacha Mod on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
Retroarch for Android: The Complete Guide - Make Tech Easier
For years, Retroarch has been the indomitable platform of choice for discerning emulation connoisseurs on PC. If you’ve downloaded Retroarch and don’t know your core from your content or just want to know which cores are best for running your favorite console games, read this Retroarch for Android guide for the instructions.
-
A beginner’s guide to Kubernetes
This guide will introduce you to how Kubernetes works and how to get started with Kubernetes.
-
Go 1.17 is released
Today the Go team is thrilled to release Go 1.17, which you can get by visiting the download page. This release brings additional improvements to the compiler, namely a new way of passing function arguments and results. This change has shown about a 5% performance improvement in Go programs and reduction in binary sizes of around 2% for amd64 platforms. Support for more platforms will come in future releases. Go 1.17 also adds support for the 64-bit ARM architecture on Windows, letting gophers run Go natively on more devices. We’ve also introduced pruned module graphs in this release. Modules that specify go 1.17 or higher in their go.mod file will have their module graphs include only the immediate dependencies of other Go 1.17 modules, not their full transitive dependencies. This should help avoid the need to download or read go.mod files for otherwise irrelevant dependencies—saving time in everyday development. Also: Go 1.17 is released
